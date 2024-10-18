Beautiful Coats Are My Love Language—This Elegant Style Is Already in My Cart

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A winter coat is one of the most important purchases you'll make all season. From October to March, you spend the majority of your days wrapped up in one, and let's not forget that it's one of the first items people see when they meet you. Coats tend to be on the more expensive side, so it's an investment purchase that requires careful time and consideration.

As I'm a devout coat lover, it's one of my favorite pieces to buy, wear, shop and write about throughout the fall/winter season. While I own an embarrassingly large coat collection, there's one particular style I'm excited to buy this season that I don't own yet but my overflowing coat rack is begging for: an elegant scarf coat. If you're not familiar, the design is exactly what it sounds like—a coat with an attached scarf, which you can throw over your shoulder or wrap around your neck.

The silhouette is not new in the fashion world (I'm sure you're all familiar with Toteme's viral embroidered scarf jacket that launched back in 2021), but this season, the scarf coat feels fresh and new. Many have slightly longer silhouettes and are in fabrics that look and feel luxe. The elegance of the coat lies in the asymmetrical look and drape of the scarf. The silhouette was seen all over the fall/winter 2024 runways, from Bottega Veneta to The Row.

Luckily, there are plenty of gorgeous options to shop this season at a variety of price points. Below, I'm sharing my absolute favorites to consider luxuriously wrapping yourself up in this cold-weather season. A of them exude elegance and sophistication and will elevate your outfit in an instant. Consider this your most beautiful purchase of the season.

Banana Republic Oversized Double-Faced Scarf Coat $450 SHOP NOW Opt for one in this season's must-have color trend—chocolate brown.

Zw Collection Wool Blend Scarf Coat $169 SHOP NOW Zara coming in hot with an affordable-ish option.

& Other Stories Asymmetric Wool Cape $379 SHOP NOW It's all about the dramatic draping.

P.A.R.O.S.H. Double Coat $1020 SHOP NOW A camel-colored coat is timeless and luxurious.

Ducie Naomi Leather Jacket With Scarf $1186 SHOP NOW Obsessed is an understatement.

Rue Sophie Jardin Scarf Jacket $348 SHOP NOW The effortless one you'll reach for on repeat.

MANGO Fringe Wool-Blend Coat $400 SHOP NOW Wow, this fringe ivory iteration is so beautiful.

COS Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat $450 SHOP NOW Loving that leather trim.

H&M Felted Jacket With Scarf $55 SHOP NOW This is a Who What Wear best seller this month.

The White Company Double Faced Wool Short Scarf Coat $375 SHOP NOW Winter whites ooze sophistication.

Massimo Dutti Wool Blend Coat With Scarf $369 SHOP NOW Throw that scarf nonchalantly over your shoulder.

MANGO Wool Coat With Detachable Scarf $400 SHOP NOW The perfect coat for a chic evening out.

abercrombie & fitch Removable Scarf Wool-Blend Coat $170 SHOP NOW A weekend scarf coat you can throw on and go.

Nour Hammour Daphne Shearling Scarf Coat $2205 SHOP NOW Wow. Just wow.

Massimo Dutti Cotton Trench Coat With Scarf $169 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a trench-coat option, then look no further!

River Island Beige Premium Wool Blend Scarf Coat $276 SHOP NOW This rich olive green is gorgeous.

THE ROW Notte Scarf-Detailed Cashmere Coat $11500 SHOP NOW Well, if you're going to splurge, it doesn't get chicer than The Row.

Pixie Market Grey Scarf Wool Coat $279 SHOP NOW This one is so versatile.

Helsa Oversized Coat With Detachable Scarf $698 SHOP NOW She's a stunner.

ZARA Wool Blend Short Coat With Scarf $109 SHOP NOW A great option at an affordable price point.

JOSEPH Lepage Fringed Scarf-Detailed Double-Breasted Wool and Silk-Blend Coat $1825 SHOP NOW Made from a soft blend of wool and silk, this will feel as good as it looks.

Axel Arigato Dew Scarf Detailed Jacket $555 SHOP NOW Cozy up in style.

Almada Label Brown Double-Faced Detachable Scarf Mara Coat $1243 SHOP NOW Timeless.

Toteme Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf Coat $1420 SHOP NOW Toteme has graced us with another winning style.

Dawn Levy Claude Scarf Coat $895 SHOP NOW Wear to work, on the weekend, and beyond.