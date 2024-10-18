Beautiful Coats Are My Love Language—This Elegant Style Is Already in My Cart

Judith Jones
By
published
in Features

Woman in brown scarf coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A winter coat is one of the most important purchases you'll make all season. From October to March, you spend the majority of your days wrapped up in one, and let's not forget that it's one of the first items people see when they meet you. Coats tend to be on the more expensive side, so it's an investment purchase that requires careful time and consideration.

As I'm a devout coat lover, it's one of my favorite pieces to buy, wear, shop and write about throughout the fall/winter season. While I own an embarrassingly large coat collection, there's one particular style I'm excited to buy this season that I don't own yet but my overflowing coat rack is begging for: an elegant scarf coat. If you're not familiar, the design is exactly what it sounds like—a coat with an attached scarf, which you can throw over your shoulder or wrap around your neck.

The silhouette is not new in the fashion world (I'm sure you're all familiar with Toteme's viral embroidered scarf jacket that launched back in 2021), but this season, the scarf coat feels fresh and new. Many have slightly longer silhouettes and are in fabrics that look and feel luxe. The elegance of the coat lies in the asymmetrical look and drape of the scarf. The silhouette was seen all over the fall/winter 2024 runways, from Bottega Veneta to The Row.

Luckily, there are plenty of gorgeous options to shop this season at a variety of price points. Below, I'm sharing my absolute favorites to consider luxuriously wrapping yourself up in this cold-weather season. A of them exude elegance and sophistication and will elevate your outfit in an instant. Consider this your most beautiful purchase of the season.

Woman in scarf coat and white pants.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Oversized Double-Faced Scarf Coat
Banana Republic
Oversized Double-Faced Scarf Coat

Opt for one in this season's must-have color trend—chocolate brown.

Wool Blend Scarf Coat Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Wool Blend Scarf Coat

Zara coming in hot with an affordable-ish option.

Asymmetric Wool Cape
& Other Stories
Asymmetric Wool Cape

It's all about the dramatic draping.

P.A.R.O.S.H., Double Coat
P.A.R.O.S.H.
Double Coat

A camel-colored coat is timeless and luxurious.

Naomi Leather Jacket With Scarf
Ducie
Naomi Leather Jacket With Scarf

Obsessed is an understatement.

Rue Sophie, Jardin Scarf Jacket
Rue Sophie
Jardin Scarf Jacket

The effortless one you'll reach for on repeat.

Fringe Wool-Blend Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Fringe Wool-Blend Coat

Wow, this fringe ivory iteration is so beautiful.

Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat
COS
Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat

Loving that leather trim.

Felted Jacket With Scarf
H&M
Felted Jacket With Scarf

This is a Who What Wear best seller this month.

Double Faced Wool Short Scarf Coat | Jackets & Coats | the White Company
The White Company
Double Faced Wool Short Scarf Coat

Winter whites ooze sophistication.

Massimo Dutti, Wool Blend Coat With Scarf
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Coat With Scarf

Throw that scarf nonchalantly over your shoulder.

Wool Coat With Detachable Scarf - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Wool Coat With Detachable Scarf

The perfect coat for a chic evening out.

abercrombie & fitch, Removable Scarf Wool-Blend Coat
abercrombie & fitch
Removable Scarf Wool-Blend Coat

A weekend scarf coat you can throw on and go.

Daphne Shearling Scarf Coat
Nour Hammour
Daphne Shearling Scarf Coat

Wow. Just wow.

Cotton Trench Coat With Scarf
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Trench Coat With Scarf

If you're looking for a trench-coat option, then look no further!

Beige Premium Wool Blend Scarf Coat
River Island
Beige Premium Wool Blend Scarf Coat

This rich olive green is gorgeous.

Notte Scarf-Detailed Cashmere Coat
THE ROW
Notte Scarf-Detailed Cashmere Coat

Well, if you're going to splurge, it doesn't get chicer than The Row.

Grey Scarf Wool Coat
Pixie Market
Grey Scarf Wool Coat

This one is so versatile.

Oversized Coat With Detachable Scarf
Helsa
Oversized Coat With Detachable Scarf

She's a stunner.

Wool Blend Short Coat With Scarf
ZARA
Wool Blend Short Coat With Scarf

A great option at an affordable price point.

Lepage Fringed Scarf-Detailed Double-Breasted Wool and Silk-Blend Coat
JOSEPH
Lepage Fringed Scarf-Detailed Double-Breasted Wool and Silk-Blend Coat

Made from a soft blend of wool and silk, this will feel as good as it looks.

Dew Scarf Detailed Jacket
Axel Arigato
Dew Scarf Detailed Jacket

Cozy up in style.

Womens Almada Label Brown Double-Faced Detachable Scarf Mara Coat | Harrods Us
Almada Label
Brown Double-Faced Detachable Scarf Mara Coat

Timeless.

Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf Coat
Toteme
Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf Coat

Toteme has graced us with another winning style.

Claude Scarf Coat
Dawn Levy
Claude Scarf Coat

Wear to work, on the weekend, and beyond.

Explore More:
Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸