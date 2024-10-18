Beautiful Coats Are My Love Language—This Elegant Style Is Already in My Cart
A winter coat is one of the most important purchases you'll make all season. From October to March, you spend the majority of your days wrapped up in one, and let's not forget that it's one of the first items people see when they meet you. Coats tend to be on the more expensive side, so it's an investment purchase that requires careful time and consideration.
As I'm a devout coat lover, it's one of my favorite pieces to buy, wear, shop and write about throughout the fall/winter season. While I own an embarrassingly large coat collection, there's one particular style I'm excited to buy this season that I don't own yet but my overflowing coat rack is begging for: an elegant scarf coat. If you're not familiar, the design is exactly what it sounds like—a coat with an attached scarf, which you can throw over your shoulder or wrap around your neck.
The silhouette is not new in the fashion world (I'm sure you're all familiar with Toteme's viral embroidered scarf jacket that launched back in 2021), but this season, the scarf coat feels fresh and new. Many have slightly longer silhouettes and are in fabrics that look and feel luxe. The elegance of the coat lies in the asymmetrical look and drape of the scarf. The silhouette was seen all over the fall/winter 2024 runways, from Bottega Veneta to The Row.
Luckily, there are plenty of gorgeous options to shop this season at a variety of price points. Below, I'm sharing my absolute favorites to consider luxuriously wrapping yourself up in this cold-weather season. A of them exude elegance and sophistication and will elevate your outfit in an instant. Consider this your most beautiful purchase of the season.
Opt for one in this season's must-have color trend—chocolate brown.
If you're looking for a trench-coat option, then look no further!
Well, if you're going to splurge, it doesn't get chicer than The Row.
Made from a soft blend of wool and silk, this will feel as good as it looks.
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
-
Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore the Only Boot Trend That's Sensible for the Airport
I'm taking notes.
By Natalie Munro
-
Brooches, Scarves, and Suede Flats: 23 Under-$75 Fall Items That Will Amp Up Your Jeans
They'll instantly elevate your outfit.
By Ana Escalante
-
My Friend Wants to Elevate Her Wardrobe—I Sent Her These 31 Nordstrom Fall Sale Finds
All have closet-staple status.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sleek, Sophisticated, and Selena-Approved—This $199 Dress Is a Sellout Waiting to Happen
Don't say we didn't warn you.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Test-Drove the 3 Designer It Bags Everyone's Talking About
These details impressed me the most.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Banana Republic Does Basics So Well—32 Items I'm Stocking Up on for Winter
They'll contribute to your forever wardrobe.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The 7 Coat Trends Set to Rule the Rest of 2024
Now would be a good time to take notes.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—These Fall Items Will Make Any Outfit Look *Richer*
Elevated selects.
By Bobby Schuessler