This $45 Waisted Cardigan From H&M Is a Compliment Machine

If compliments are what you're after this spring (whether you're willing to outwardly admit it or not), a waisted cardigan has to be a part of your regular rotation—period. Unlike oversize or even super-fitted button-down knits, a waisted cardigan, with its hourglass shape and overall expensive-looking structure, is always the cornerstone of any outfit. Never will it play second fiddle to whatever skirt, jeans, or trousers you pair with it. It's consistently the breadwinner.

Because of its continued superiority in the sweater arena, I wouldn't judge you for investing significantly in a designer waisted cardigan. Hell, I've done it myself. But if spending $1000+ on a cashmere version isn't currently in the cards for you, don't fret. You don't, by any means, need to blow your budget—not when H&M has a $45 option in two colors that looks just as expensive as any hyper-luxury waisted cardigan.

Cardigan With Defined Waist
H&M
Cardigan With Defined Waist

Cardigan With Defined Waist
H&M
Cardigan With Defined Waist

H&M's knit is available in tobacco and cream and features tortoiseshell buttons and a ribbed texture that only adds to its rich appearance. Usually, a piece this good would have already sold out by the time someone called it out and brought attention to it. Fortunately for all of you, though, I check H&M on days when new items drop, allowing me to catch this find early—so early, in fact, that both colors are still available in every size. I call that a modern miracle.

After you've snatched up one in each color, come back here and scroll through more compliment-worthy H&M new items for spring.

More H&M new arrivals to shop:

Flounced Off-The-Shoulder Sweater
H&M
Flounced Off-The-Shoulder Sweater

Linen-Blend Wrap Skirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Wrap Skirt

Napped Jacket
H&M
Napped Jacket

Shop the matching Napped Skirt ($45).

Leather Belt
H&M
Leather Belt

Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants

Short Trench Coat
H&M
Short Trench Coat

Sandals
H&M
Sandals

Padded Triangle Bikini Top
H&M
Padded Triangle Bikini Top

Shop the matching Cheeky Bikini Bottoms ($20).

Straight High Jeans
H&M
Straight High Jeans

Denim Jacket
H&M
Denim Jacket

Flared-Skirt Twill Dress
H&M
Flared-Skirt Twill Dress

Pointed Slingbacks
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks

Drawstring Dress
H&M
Drawstring Dress

Fine-Knit T-Shirt
H&M
Fine-Knit T-Shirt

Flared Skirt
H&M
Flared Skirt

Coated Belt
H&M
Coated Belt

Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pants

Braided Ballet Flats
H&M
Braided Ballet Flats

Twill Jacket With Collar
H&M
Twill Jacket With Collar

Pintuck-Detail Dress With Flared Skirt
H&M
Pintuck-Detail Dress With Flared Skirt

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

