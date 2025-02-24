This $45 Waisted Cardigan From H&M Is a Compliment Machine

If compliments are what you're after this spring (whether you're willing to outwardly admit it or not), a waisted cardigan has to be a part of your regular rotation—period. Unlike oversize or even super-fitted button-down knits, a waisted cardigan, with its hourglass shape and overall expensive-looking structure, is always the cornerstone of any outfit. Never will it play second fiddle to whatever skirt, jeans, or trousers you pair with it. It's consistently the breadwinner.

Because of its continued superiority in the sweater arena, I wouldn't judge you for investing significantly in a designer waisted cardigan. Hell, I've done it myself. But if spending $1000+ on a cashmere version isn't currently in the cards for you, don't fret. You don't, by any means, need to blow your budget—not when H&M has a $45 option in two colors that looks just as expensive as any hyper-luxury waisted cardigan.

H&M Cardigan With Defined Waist $45 SHOP NOW

H&M's knit is available in tobacco and cream and features tortoiseshell buttons and a ribbed texture that only adds to its rich appearance. Usually, a piece this good would have already sold out by the time someone called it out and brought attention to it. Fortunately for all of you, though, I check H&M on days when new items drop, allowing me to catch this find early—so early, in fact, that both colors are still available in every size. I call that a modern miracle.

After you've snatched up one in each color, come back here and scroll through more compliment-worthy H&M new items for spring.

More H&M new arrivals to shop:

H&M Short Trench Coat $70 SHOP NOW

H&M Straight High Jeans $40 SHOP NOW

H&M Braided Ballet Flats $45 SHOP NOW

H&M Twill Jacket With Collar $45 SHOP NOW