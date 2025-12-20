Wait, Nordstrom Just Released the Half-Yearly Sale—These Are the Chicest Items That Will Sell Out First

Nordstrom continues to bring it with the sales. Hello, Half-Yearly Sale. This is one of the retailer's biggest sale moments of the year (happens twice per year), with incredible discounts on coveted products.
While there are many stellar finds, I combed through the discounted offering to pull out the strongest fashion pieces that I think will sell out first because of their chic and versatile nature. Basically, these are the picks you may want to jump on if you're looking to add a few fresh pieces to your wardrobe to kick off the new year. As a preview, I'm referring to everything from amazing sweaters to gorgeous outerwear silhouettes.
Keep scrolling for my fashion editor-approved list of the best items from this Nordstrom sale.
Nordstrom
V-Neck Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Wear this sweater as is or over your shoulders like the photo above.
Caslon
Wool Blend Peacoat
Halogen
Shoulder Wrap Detail Sweater
Yes, this is one sweater.
Open Edit
Boyfriend Sweater
Reformation
Jax Super High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
One-Button Wool Blend Coat
Nordstrom
Classic Cotton Pajamas
Steve Madden
Stasia Pointed Toe Boots
Open Edit
Sleeveless Satin Dress With Back Bow Accent
Wait until you see the back!
Nordstrom
Crewneck Wool & Cashmere Sweater
A sweater you'll want to live in.
FRAME
The Arrow High Waist Relaxed Bootcut Jeans
Another A+ pair of jeans.
Sanctuary
Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater
Dolce Vita
Aldy Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Topshop
Johnny Collar Sweater
Treasure & Bond
Scalloped Scarf, Beanie & Gloves Set
Open Edit
The Curator Relaxed Blazer
Can't go wrong with a sharp blazer.
Tory Burch
Mellow Faux Shearling Lined Mules
All in Favor
Oversize Cable Knit Sweater
This sweater comes in a range of colors.