I Talk About Banana Republic to Any Stylish Person Who Will Listen—This New Spring Collection Is Giving "Chic"

I talk about Banana Republic a lot—yes, basically to anyone who listens to me yap away. If someone asks me for shopping or style tips, Banana Republic is one of the labels that consistently pops up in conversation for its strong assortment of modern essentials. My colleague shares my adoration and even highlighted her initial favorite Banana Republic spring pieces. Well, the editor-loved brand just dropped its March collection. Naturally, I scrolled through to create an edit for all of you stylish people.
Below you'll find spring standouts, including cool outerwear silhouettes (like the reversible car coat above and below), pretty tops, and gorgeous dresses that could be styled for various functions. I also made sure to include strong elevated basics and trending shoe styles. Keep scrolling for more.