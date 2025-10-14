I Know You're Stylish If You're Wearing Knitwear in This Chic Colour Instead of Black or Brown Right Now

Every winter, I find myself drawn back to one colour: red. It’s bold without being brash, statement-making yet surprisingly wearable. And when it comes to knitwear, a red jumper might just be the easiest way to inject some energy into the simplest outfit. Whether it’s paired with jeans, tailored trousers, or a mini skirt, this one piece has a way of making everything feel put together.
This season, shades of red are everywhere—from deep burgundy and wine tones to bright, punchy cherry and scarlet. Our favourite fashion influencers are treating the colour as a new neutral, styling it with everything from classic black and grey to earthy khaki and rich chocolate brown.
Seeing how stylish women are wearing the red jumper this season has shed new light on its versatility. Whether you lean towards minimal dressing or love a statement piece, this is one wardrobe hero that will carry you stylishly through the colder months. And, dare I say it, you'll get lots of wear out of a red jumper during the festive season, when the time comes, of course!
Below, I've rounded up five red jumper outfits that offer a fresh take on cosy winter dressing.
5 Red Jumper Outfits I'm Wearing Instead of Black or Brown Right Now:
1. V-Neck Jumper + Straight-Leg Jeans + Boots
Style Notes: Red and black denim are a match made for low-effort dressing. A crisp white tee layered underneath softens the look — casual, confident, and perfect for off-duty days.
