The Next Cult Buys Are All on The It List

With a steady stream of new-season inspiration from the runways, street style and social media, you might think it easy to predict which standout pieces will set the tone for the year ahead, but the reality is a little trickier.

With the right celebrity endorsement, hashtag or viral moment, new releases can become best sellers, but separating the cream of the crop from the flash-in-the-pan takes some research to uncover which items are really worth our full attention. With our minds and shopping baskets focused squarely on winter and the new year, a fresh batch of noticeably popular pieces is bubbling up—some follow major trends, others are yet-to-be-celebrated microtrends, but all of them are about to be very, very popular in 2025.

To help you piece together a new-season wardrobe that is not only up to date but lightyears ahead, we've been keeping a close eye on the styles we've seen cropping up repeatedly, and I consulted an expert to help refine the final edit. Who better to steer us in the right direction than someone who works several seasons ahead; Net-a-Porter's buying director Kate Benson, who predicts that 2025 will be a year of two halves.

"Elegant, timeless style has always been at the heart of our product offerings, meaning that quiet luxury has and always will be a core trend for Net-a-Porter," notes Benson. "There’s nothing quite as practical as pieces you invest in that stand the test of time. But, with that said, we’re also witnessing a shift as more brands embrace individuality with bolder, [increasingly] creative collections.



"For 2025, expect a mix of bold colours, with playful pinks and daring reds as seen in Erdem’s latest collection. Desert neutrals will also emerge as a dominant trend, incorporating vibrant oranges, fringe detailing and plenty of suede. Oversized suiting will remain a key trend, with Saint Laurent’s recent collection highlighting '80s-infused tailoring throughout."

So, whether your loyalties lie with structured minimalism or playful prints and colours, or if you like to adopt a little bit of both, keep scrolling to see our pick-and-mix predictions of 2025's next cult buys. Welcome to The It list.

BIG-CAT ENERGY

If 2023 was the year of the Samba and 2024 belonged to the SL72, 2025 signifies the end of Adidas's reign with a new entry from longtime competitor Puma—welcome to Speedcat territory. Whether you first spotted them on the runway during Skepta's S/S 25 Mains show, or as part of Emily Ratajkowski, Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan's off-duty wardrobes, this sleek sneaker has been gaining attention for its comfort, versatility and unmistakable silhouette, and after some other major celebrity endorsements (hello, Rihanna), we're expecting to see much more of Puma over the next 12 months.

THE GAIA GANG

The Frankie Shop is known for sell-out successes, and following in the footsteps of the Gelso blazer, Ripstop jacket and Astra bomber comes the Gaia: a perfectly tailored, oversized wool coat that flies out of stock every time it lands. If you're looking for an investment piece that will still look as good as it did when you first bought it, this well-crafted coat will serve you well for years to come.

BURBERRY HERITAGE CHECK

Call it the "Daniel Lee effect", but the re-introduction of the classic Burberry check has us suddenly re-evaluating the severe lack of plaid in our wardrobes. After all, what other print can boast such a dynamic history, lining the trench coats of army officers in the 1920s, covering the luggage sets of celebrities in the noughties and keeping the royal family warm as their scarf of choice in the 2010s? Following a move away from the camel, black, red and white check towards the end of Riccardo Tisci's tenure, the heritage check is revisiting its roots for spring 2025, appearing in nine runway looks on belts, bags and jackets. So, if you've got that vintage piece in the back of your wardrobe, now is the time to dust it off—this is a trend well worth checking out.

No round-up is complete without at least one controversial entry, and one of the most discussed pieces on the 2025 It list is the furry shoe. Is it practical? Well, not necessarily, if you're caught out in the rain. Is it versatile? That relies entirely on your interpretation of different dress codes. But whatever you think of hairy heels, they are undoubtedly a big talking point given their standing at Simone Rocha, 16 Arlington, David Koma and Loewe. They might not be to everyone's taste, but the most fashion-forward moments rarely are, and on the bright side, at least you'll never have to suffer cold feet.

THE ANDIAMO 2.0

From the moment it debuted in Matthieu Blazy's S/S 23 collection, the Bottega Veneta Andiamo tote has never strayed too far from the top designer bags lists. After being spotted on the shoulders of very well-dressed celebs such as Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie Grainge and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (to name but a few), it was clear that the tote would become a staple for the fashion house. So, it stands to reason that it would be reintroduced in new colourways, shapes and sizes to feed the appetite of the It-bag hungry, and we've been treated to a belt, messenger and an iteration of the Andiamo void of the brand's signature Intrecciato weave for the start of 2025—perhaps an indication of the next move from Bottega.

GET SHIRTY

Trackie bottoms, rugby shirts, tennis skirts and windbreakers—fashion and sport have always gone hand in hand, but 2024 explored how to bridge the gap between activewear, loungewear and high fashion, helped along the way by cultural touch points like the Olympics, Monaco Grand Prix and the release of Challengers. Always managing to stay one step ahead of the curve, Miu Miu continues to offer up polo shirts, tees and tanks layered under track tops and racer dresses for 2025, putting a preppy, "ladylike" spin on off-the-green dressing, even if you haven't brushed up on your swing.

CUFFS AND COLLARS

Jewellery is always considered the finishing touch to complete a look, but this time around, statement pieces are so front and centre that they could almost be considered the outfit themselves. Tiffany & Co.'s Bone Cuffs, Boucheron's diamond Quatre choker, Anita Ko's Galaxy Ear Cuffs—if its big, bold and stackable, it's replacing dainty bracelets and ultra-fine necklaces for a high-impact look that isn't easily forgotten.

LOEWE LAYERING

The 2020s have been particularly good for Jonathan Anderson, and alongside new releases for his eponymous brand and collaborations with Uniqlo and Guinness, Loewe is continuing to flourish under his creative direction, resulting in editors and influencers alike waiting with bated breath to see what the next cult launch will be. There will be bags of course (there is always a new Puzzle or Flamenco to add to our wish lists), but in the ready-to-wear realm, it's the cosy bombers and aviators that we're most intrigued by. They don't come cheap, but you can expect luxe fabrics like nappa lambskin and merino shearling to strengthen the cost per wear.

THE BOHO BLOUSE

After what felt like the entire world sat down to watch Chemena Kamali's debut for Chloé last year, we all experienced the same wave of millennial nostalgia for the boho noughties. Suddenly, disc belts and kaftans were no longer "out of date", they were "charmingly retro", and if any one piece signifies the glamorous glow-up of the bohemian renaissance, it has to be the chiffon blouse. As quickly as sheer, feather-light blouses billowed down the runways tucked into high-waisted jeans, the high street was immediately awash with floaty tops and dresses that channelled free-spirited energy (but didn't compromise on polish). Winter is a little too soon to make the most of such light layers, but prepare to see them everywhere again as soon as the sun is ready to make an appearance.

LUCKY HORSESHOE

For years, denim had sat comfortably in the middle ground—straight-legged, mid-waisted and often in a mid-blue wash, happy to be the unseen foundation of a casual outfit and never the star of the show. Fast forward a couple of years and the introduction of the horseshoe and barrel-leg jeans felt like the first innovative silhouette in an age, twisting seams and turning up the volume everywhere that shouldn't work, but somehow does. We've tried them for ourselves, and for the most part, we agree that the horseshoe isn't as controversial as we first thought; they've now become the new normal and no wardrobe is complete without a pair of curved jeans for the days you want to play with proportions.

THE NEW CLASSIC

If there is one thing a heritage brand like Mulberry knows, it's that you don't need to reinvent the wheel to create a piece that customers will love, and often, a slight update to an original icon is enough to capture our attention all over again. A case in point: the Small Soft Bayswater. The OG shoulder bag has been carried by fashion insiders for decades (a testament to its timelessness and craftspersonship), but the refreshed iteration strips back the hardware and opens up the sides to mimic the east-west silhouette that is perhaps one of the biggest handbag trends right now. Just like its predecessor, the new Bayswater's appeal lies in its minimalist, pared-back approach to design that will still feel fresh a decade from now.

LOGO KNITS

What do Loewe, Acne, Toteme and Gucci all have in common? Well, if anyone is wearing their jumpers, scarves or wool hats this winter, you're going to know about it—logos are officially back, and they're bold. This isn't necessarily an indication to eschew quiet luxury (and actually, street style would suggest that the best way to style these pieces is with a neutral outfit and one key piece), but using your winter accessories to champion your favourite brands speaks volumes this season—take it from Jacquemus.

LUXE CORDUROY

Not since the cardigan has a formally "dated" piece become so unintentionally luxurious. Yes, corduroy deserves better than to be regulated to geography teachers' blazers, as this unsung hero ticks all of the same boxes as sumptuous suede, cashmere and faux fur. Warm, soft, strokable and not to mention versatile, it might have taken an It bag from Miu Miu and a pair of incredibly chic trousers from The Row to make us sit up and pay attention, but now we are, we're wondering how we did winter without it. Sorry, leather, we just found a new trouser trend to rival jeans.

SPECS APPEAL

Those of us with prescribed lenses may find it hard to believe, but should you be debating whether or not to make the switch to contacts, the street style set is suddenly all reaching for secretarial glasses over going bare-faced. It may seem odd to make a trend out of such a mundane everyday item, but there is one style in particular picking up traction, and retro cat-eye glasses have become the discerning optical shopper's frame of choice. This is no doubt a hangover from the wider "office siren" trend that also convinced us to buy slingbacks and pencil skirts in a bid to channel Gisele Bündchen in The Devil Wears Prada, but it's about time that our glasses got as much careful attention as the rest of our accessories when the designer offerings are this good.

THE SUEDE TOUCH

If you've scrolled through socials lately you will have undoubtedly seen just what big news suede is right now. From boxy jackets to slouchy totes, stylish people are incorporating textured pieces into their outfits, and when Saint Laurent's Le Loafers landed online in a new suede update, it was clear that soft accessories would be the perfect pairing to 2025's aforementioned boho revial. A little preppy, a little Western, this hard-working fabric is the easiest way to add a little polish to your look—just be sure to check the weather forecast first.

HIGHLAND FLING

From satin midis to leather minis, there are few skirt styles so good that we can all admit having one in our wardrobes, but what do we wear when the cold snap sets in and the classics just aren't cutting it? Ask Dior, Chloé, Burberry, Helmut Lang and Versace, and the answer is simple: tartan wool skirts are polished and practical. Thanks to the likes of Chopova Lowena and Andersson Bell, who reminded us just how "punk" tartan still looks in the 2020s, the plaid skirt is a key buy for 2025 and beyond. Just add a chunky boot and a cosy knit.

THE RIGHT ANGLE

Whether you're team kitten, demi, stiletto or platform, one thing we can all agree on is that the right heel can totally transform a shoe. It's a good job then that 2025 is continuing to treat us to the sculptural heel; a subtly angled but easy-to-wear style that instantly makes the shoe in question feel modern. And with Khaite, Jil Sander and The Attico on board, it's clear that this is a shoe trend backed by those in the know, and the street style set is sure to follow.

THE PRACTICAL PUFFER

On those days you'd rather be in bed, the solution is the practical puffer. Gen Z has already given its stamp of approval to the supersized coat that is the next best thing to taking your duvet with you, and Balenciaga, Holzweiler and Isabel Marant all showed cloud-light silhouettes teamed with cargo pants and trainers in their A/W 24 shows. In short: comfy outfits are the secret to banishing the winter blues (and staying warm whilst looking cool).

TIED UP

The unlikely accessory trend we didn't see coming (but probably should have)? The tie. And like all microtrends that start to bubble up to the surface, all of the clues were there: Ayo Edebiri in a Bottega trench and burgundy tie, Sabrina Carpenter in a Louis Vuitton blazer and black tie, Billie Eilish, who has been wearing ties for so long you can even buy them from her official merch store; and of course, Hailey Bieber in that Saint Laurent suit. In 2025, we are no longer interested in "borrowing from the boys"—instead, we're mastering menswear on our own terms, starting with the accessory that brings new meaning to power dressing.

