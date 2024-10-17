My Style Is Chic, Timeless and Understated—24 Luxury Winter Buys That Hit the Mark
I think I speak for everyone when I say I can’t believe how quickly this year is going. It seems like only a minute ago we were wafting around in easy cotton dresses as the high summer temperatures closed in. Suddenly, winter has blown in on an icy breeze with just a scattering of sunshine to break through the soft grey skies. It can be easy to get caught up in looking back to the ease of warmer days, but I think there’s joy to be found in these cooler months, especially when getting dressed.
The move from autumn to winter is much more subtle than the previous new season shift, but with the low temperatures about to arrive our wardrobe should be ready for all that the British weather has in store. Seeing us through the next few months, our wardrobes are working harder than ever to remain stylish whilst still being warm enough to face the drop in temperatures, and I've been working to take some of the pressure off.
As ever, the high street has offered up affordable takes on the very best styles, but with longevity in mind, I'm taking a more considered approach and investing in pieces that will not only serve me through this winter but become longstanding cold-weather heroes I rely upon for years to come.
As an editor, I come across a huge amount of designer buys, but as a more discerning shopper, only a few are destined to get my seal of approval. Of course, I can appreciate the appeal of a statement shoe or an of-the-moment coat, but the pieces that are truly worth investing in this season all have three things in common—an enduring design, quality composition and ease of wear.
One benefit of investing in designer pieces is that the designs are the most considered, and therefore have longevity at the forefront. Some brands have iconic pieces that have proved their timeless nature over decades, like the Max Mara Madame coat. Others are newer to the scene, like Gucci’s Blondie bag, but with high-quality fabrics and eternally chic designs are destined to become icons in the making.
With the cooler days comes the reintroduction of some of the most luxurious fabrics around from soft-to-touch cashmere to smooth leathers, making quality composition worth spending a little more on. When making a large purchase it's important to stay true to your own aesthetic to ensure not only that you feel your best in the piece, but it can blend seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe.
Keep scrolling to explore the best luxury winter buys.
Shop Luxury Winter Buys
This coat has been a beloved winter buy since the '80s.
A classic black knit will always work hard in your wardrobe.
The Jordaan loafers have been on my wish list for years, and this burgundy shade has finally pushed me to check out.
Bring a contrasting texture to your looks with these smooth leather trousers in a deep chocolate hue.
Trust Loewe to bring a fashion spin to simple knitwear but extending the ribbed hem upwards to the midriff creating a fitted silhouette.
From the double-breasted buttons to the soft yak wool composition, this coat is luxury from every angle.
This season I'm investing a little more in hero pieces like these wide-leg tailored trousers. Not the perfect drape and sharp pleats that set this pair apart.
Boots are already working hard, and Jimmy Choo's suede Cece have all my attention.
Looking for a sleek top that can see you through the cooler winter evenings? This is it.
Practicality and style come together in perfect harmony with these woven leather gloves. Note the silk inner lining for seriously soft wear.
With Nothing Underneath knows all about excellent shirts, and this season takes the classic white shirt to new heights with bold navy edges.
I reach for my wide-leg jeans every single season.
We've all admired Toteme's scarf jacket, and now the brand offers a longline style ready to bring a polished edge on even the coldest days.
Forget large logos or complicated designs, Prada shows off true craftspersonship with these smooth leather boots.
Your jeans-and-a-nice-top duo just got that much more luxurious with Almada's cashmere offering.
When the winter sun makes an appearance, you'll be grateful to have Tom Ford's elegant oval sunglasses to hand.
From the eye-catching folded collar to the gold accent buttons, every element of this cardigan is a standout.
Our cotton skirts are packed away, ready for heavier wool styles to step in.
Understated, practical and oh-so refined, I have a feeling this Toteme bag will become a house icon.
If you've ever wondered how to look incredibly chic whilst staying cosy, these cashmere trousers are the answer.
Paired with tailoring, dresses, or a simple knit and jeans, this coat will bring a refined finishing touch to all your winter ensembles.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
