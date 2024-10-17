My Style Is Chic, Timeless and Understated—24 Luxury Winter Buys That Hit the Mark

I think I speak for everyone when I say I can’t believe how quickly this year is going. It seems like only a minute ago we were wafting around in easy cotton dresses as the high summer temperatures closed in. Suddenly, winter has blown in on an icy breeze with just a scattering of sunshine to break through the soft grey skies. It can be easy to get caught up in looking back to the ease of warmer days, but I think there’s joy to be found in these cooler months, especially when getting dressed.

Woman wears beige coat, beige sweater, miu miu shoes

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

The move from autumn to winter is much more subtle than the previous new season shift, but with the low temperatures about to arrive our wardrobe should be ready for all that the British weather has in store. Seeing us through the next few months, our wardrobes are working harder than ever to remain stylish whilst still being warm enough to face the drop in temperatures, and I've been working to take some of the pressure off.

As ever, the high street has offered up affordable takes on the very best styles, but with longevity in mind, I'm taking a more considered approach and investing in pieces that will not only serve me through this winter but become longstanding cold-weather heroes I rely upon for years to come.

Woman wears blazer, jeans, black gloves and burgundy birkin bag

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

As an editor, I come across a huge amount of designer buys, but as a more discerning shopper, only a few are destined to get my seal of approval. Of course, I can appreciate the appeal of a statement shoe or an of-the-moment coat, but the pieces that are truly worth investing in this season all have three things in common—an enduring design, quality composition and ease of wear.

Woman wears camel coat, black knit, black trousers, black gloves

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

One benefit of investing in designer pieces is that the designs are the most considered, and therefore have longevity at the forefront. Some brands have iconic pieces that have proved their timeless nature over decades, like the Max Mara Madame coat. Others are newer to the scene, like Gucci’s Blondie bag, but with high-quality fabrics and eternally chic designs are destined to become icons in the making.

With the cooler days comes the reintroduction of some of the most luxurious fabrics around from soft-to-touch cashmere to smooth leathers, making quality composition worth spending a little more on. When making a large purchase it's important to stay true to your own aesthetic to ensure not only that you feel your best in the piece, but it can blend seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to explore the best luxury winter buys.

Shop Luxury Winter Buys

Madame 101801 Icon Double-Breasted Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat
MAX MARA
Madame 101801 Icon Double-Breasted Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat

This coat has been a beloved winter buy since the '80s.

Ribbed-Knit Wool and Silk Midi Dress
Joseph
Ribbed-Knit Wool and Silk Midi Dress

A classic black knit will always work hard in your wardrobe.

gucci,

Gucci
Jordaan Loafer

The Jordaan loafers have been on my wish list for years, and this burgundy shade has finally pushed me to check out.

harrods,

Agnona
Cashmere Vimini Stitch Cardigan

Cosy up in this 100% cashmere cardigan.

Felise Slip-Pocket Wide-Leg High-Rise Leather Trousers
MALINA
Felise Slip-Pocket Wide-Leg High-Rise Leather Trousers

Bring a contrasting texture to your looks with these smooth leather trousers in a deep chocolate hue.

Gucci, Blondie Medium Top Handle Bag
Gucci
Blondie Medium Top Handle Bag

Gucci's new Blondie bag has all the makings of an It piece.

Sweater in Wool
Loewe
Sweater in Wool

Trust Loewe to bring a fashion spin to simple knitwear but extending the ribbed hem upwards to the midriff creating a fitted silhouette.

Lilas Wool Trench Coat
Joseph
Lilas Wool Trench Coat

From the double-breasted buttons to the soft yak wool composition, this coat is luxury from every angle.

Wool Wide-Leg Pants
Brunello Cucinelli
Wool Wide-Leg Pants

This season I'm investing a little more in hero pieces like these wide-leg tailored trousers. Not the perfect drape and sharp pleats that set this pair apart.

jimmychoo,

Jimmy Choo
Cece 80 Rattan Velvet Suede Boots

Boots are already working hard, and Jimmy Choo's suede Cece have all my attention.

Katai Tie-Neck Ribbed Wool Top
MAX MARA
Katai Tie-Neck Ribbed Wool Top

Looking for a sleek top that can see you through the cooler winter evenings? This is it.

Stanilas Woven Leather Gloves
AGNELLE
Stanilas Woven Leather Gloves

Practicality and style come together in perfect harmony with these woven leather gloves. Note the silk inner lining for seriously soft wear.

The Boyfriend Double Cuff: Tencel, Off-White and Navy
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Double Cuff: Tencel, Off-White and Navy

With Nothing Underneath knows all about excellent shirts, and this season takes the classic white shirt to new heights with bold navy edges.

Womens Agolde Blue the Low-Slung Baggy Jeans | Harrods Uk
AGOLDE
Womens Agolde Blue the Low-Slung Baggy Jeans | Harrods Uk

I reach for my wide-leg jeans every single season.

Embroidered Scarf Coat Camel
Toteme
Embroidered Scarf Coat Camel

We've all admired Toteme's scarf jacket, and now the brand offers a longline style ready to bring a polished edge on even the coldest days.

Leather Boots
Prada
Leather Boots

Forget large logos or complicated designs, Prada shows off true craftspersonship with these smooth leather boots.

Womens Almada Label Ivory Cashmere Cara Off-The-Shoulder Top | Harrods Uk
Almada Label
Womens Almada Label Ivory Cashmere Cara Off-The-Shoulder Top | Harrods Uk

Your jeans-and-a-nice-top duo just got that much more luxurious with Almada's cashmere offering.

Cielle Oval-Frame Sunglasses
TOM FORD
Cielle Oval-Frame Sunglasses

When the winter sun makes an appearance, you'll be grateful to have Tom Ford's elegant oval sunglasses to hand.

Women's Compact Wool Cardigan in Chestnut Melange
Bottega Veneta
Women's Compact Wool Cardigan in Chestnut Melange

From the eye-catching folded collar to the gold accent buttons, every element of this cardigan is a standout.

Voluminous A-Line Skirt | Anthracite Melange
Rohe
Voluminous A-Line Skirt

Our cotton skirts are packed away, ready for heavier wool styles to step in.

Belted Leather Bucket Bag Black
Toteme
Belted Leather Bucket Bag Black

Understated, practical and oh-so refined, I have a feeling this Toteme bag will become a house icon.

Katrina Cashmere Wide-Leg Pants
Lisa Yang
Katrina Cashmere Wide-Leg Pants

If you've ever wondered how to look incredibly chic whilst staying cosy, these cashmere trousers are the answer.

Jane Oversized Double-Breasted Twill Coat
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Jane Oversized Double-Breasted Twill Coat

Paired with tailoring, dresses, or a simple knit and jeans, this coat will bring a refined finishing touch to all your winter ensembles.

Scarf in Wool and Cashmere
Loewe
Scarf in Wool and Cashmere

It's time to add a scarf into your outfit builds, and Loewe's two-tone style is not only incredibly soft thanks to its wool and cashmere composition, but offers two shades to choose from on any given day.

