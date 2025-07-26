This Is, By Far, the Sexiest Shoe Trend to Wear With Jeans Right Now

Woman wearing jeans with pointed peep-toe heels in 2025.

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

If there's one shoe trend that's quietly stealing the spotlight this season, it's pointed peep-toe heels. Yes, they're that good with jeans. Equal parts sultry and sharp, this silhouette is proving to be the ultimate styling hack when you want your denim outfit to feel instantly elevated. The subtle flash of toe paired with that sleek, elongated point gives just the right amount of edge without veering into try-hard territory.

Pointed peep-toe heels add a fashion-forward twist to everything from low-slung baggy jeans to polished straight-leg styles that feels intentional and cool. Try a pair in a glossy patent leather with slouchy denim and a simple tank for an effortless going-out look, or opt for a metallic version to breathe new life into your go-to black jeans. It's all about that contrast—the casual ease of denim paired with the confident vibe of sharp heels.

What we especially love about this trend is how versatile it is for any event where you want to look and feel absolutely fire. Whether it's a spontaneous date night, rooftop drinks with friends, or even just dressing up for yourself, pointed peep-toe heels do all the heavy lifting. There's something undeniably powerful about slipping into heels that instantly make you stand taller and walk with a little more intention and confidence.

To save you the time, we've shopped out the best styles worth adding to your wardrobe—from simple black pairs to embellished statement versions. Keep reading to see the pairs we're currently obsessing over, plus the effortlessly cool ways to style them with jeans right now.

Woman wearing jeans with pointed peep-toe heels 2025.

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

This is proof that a polished outfit consisting of a button-down shirt and clean white jeans can still have a touch of sexiness when styled with pointed peep-toe heels.

Shop the outfit essentials:

Gen Linen Button-Up Shirt
GUESS
Gen Linen Button-Up Shirt

Agolde Ren: High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Agolde
Ren High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

X Revolve Azucar Slipper
FEMME LA X Revolve
Azucar Slipper Heels

Woman wearing jeans with pointed peep-toe heels 2025.

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

Whether you're out shopping or heading to a date night, when you wear a pretty pink top and jeans paired with this heel style, you're sure to look 10/10.

Shop the outfit essentials:

Dare to Drape Top
Jaded London
Dare to Drape Top

Sasha High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
PAIGE
Sasha High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Malibu Mule
Tony Bianco
Malibu Mules

Woman wearing jeans with pointed peep-toe heels 2025.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Here's how to make a simple black top and denim look way hotter: Just add pointed peep-toe heels.

Shop the outfit essentials:

Coucou the Bateau Tee
Cou Cou Intimates
The Bateau Tee

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Pointed-Heel Sandals - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Pointed-Heel Sandals

Woman wearing jeans with pointed peep-toe heels 2025.

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

This outfit comes down to the pop of red paired with an otherwise basic denim look.

Shop the outfit essentials:

Peplum Knit Top
ZARA
Peplum Knit Top

Favorite Daughter Valentina Super High Rise Tower Jeans
Favorite Daughter
Valentina Super High Rise Tower Jeans

Ce-Soire Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Ce-Soire Sandals

Woman wearing jeans with pointed peep-toe heels 2025.

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

Boho chic meets flirty and fun. Here, it's all about styling the sexy shoe style with a flowy top and loose jeans.

Shop the outfit essentials:

Free People Sofia Embroidered Tank
Free People
Sofia Embroidered Tank

Low Rise Baggy Jeans
Wrangler
Low Rise Baggy Jeans

giuseppezanotti,

Giuseppe Zanotti
Intriigo 90 Heels

Shop more of our favorite pointed peep-toe heels below.

Ce-Soire Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Ce-Soire Mules

This hue is so chic.

abercrombie,

Abercrombie & Fitch
Slip-On Mule Heels

It doesn't get better than an under-$100 option.

aldoshoes,

Aldo
Anniebrilden Heeled Mules

And the red? Absolute fire.

Elodie
Schutz
Elodie Heels

This deep burgundy is giving rich.

X Revolve Azucar Slipper
FEMME LA X Revolve
Azucar Slippers

Pink and pretty.

Brea Mule
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Brea Mules

These come in six other colors.

Black Suede Studio Bella Mule Heels
Black Suede Studio
Bella Mule Heels

You'll get so much wear out of this suede option now through fall.

Elodie Patent Stiletto Mule Sandals
Schutz
Elodie Patent Stiletto Mule Sandals

Clearly, Schutz knows what's up with this Elodie style.

Goldie Mule Sandal
Saint Laurent
Goldie Mule Sandals

For those looking for a high-end designer option.

Larroudé, Jasmine Hi Mule in White Leather
Larroudé
Jasmine Hi Mules

White heels with denim? We're into it.

