Bike Shorts Have Lost Their Luster—This Is the Sporty Trend Fashion People Are Wearing Instead

By
published
in Features

Legging-adjacent bike shorts have been my go-to comfortable shorts for years during the summer. I always love seeing those old photos of Princess Diana wearing oversize sweatshirts paired with bike shorts that resurface on the internet from time to time. But I'll admit that I wore them one too many times at the height of their popularity, and now, like many others, I have bike-shorts fatigue. Luckily for all of us, there's a replacement: athletic shorts, such as basketball and running shorts. They're just as comfortable as bike shorts, but they offer more options for styling them in elegant ways. It only takes a few Instagram scrolls before I come across an influencer wearing a pair of athletic shorts these days, and celebrities are in on the trend too. Recently, Emily Ratajkowski wore a long red pair (Adam Sandler style) with flats, and Zoë Kravitz dressed up a pair with kitten heels and a Saint Laurent leather bag during a night out in New York.

To sum things up, it looks like we're saying goodbye to the bike-shorts trend for now, and athletic shorts have taken their place as the new sporty shorts trend to wear. Keep scrolling for styling inspiration and to shop my favorite pairs of athletic shorts on the market right now.

Athletic-Shorts Inspiration

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a black tube top, red shorts, and Mango raffia flats.

(Image credit: Splash News)

Style Tip: Ratajkowski recently stepped out in NYC wearing basketball shorts paired with ballet flats, which is an example of one of the many unexpected ways to style athletic shorts.

A woman wearing black athletic shorts and a white tank top.

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Style Tip: Longer athletic shorts pair well with heels for an unexpected and fun juxtaposition.

Zoe Kravitz wearing a red t-shirt with black athletic shorts and black kitten heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Tip: Kravitz stepped out in NYC wearing her T-shirt tucked into her athletic shorts with open-toe kitten heels. Tucking in your shirt always adds elegance to your outfit.

A woman wearing a red t-shirt and red athletic shorts.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Tip: Going the monochromatic route is always a good idea in my book.

A woman wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black athletic shorts.

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Style Tip: Pointed-toe heels and a handbag can dress up your athletic shorts if looking more polished is your goal.

A woman wearing a bikini top and green athletic shorts.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Tip: If you lean toward modesty at the beach, longline shorts paired with a bikini top or full bathing suit is the way to go.

Shop Athletic Shorts

Martin Short
Reformation
Martin Shorts

Chocolate brown still isn't going anywhere.

Lululemon, Relaxed-Fit Mesh Training Short
Lululemon
Relaxed-Fit Mesh Training Short

Breathable and stylish mesh basketball shorts are everywhere, and this pair is so chic.

Crossover Dri-Fit Performance Basketball Shorts
Nike
Crossover Dri-Fit Performance Basketball Shorts

Love shorts that are just above the knee.

Conner Ives, Ssense Exclusive Blue Lace Basketball Shorts
Conner Ives
Ssense Exclusive Blue Lace Basketball Shorts

Pretty athletic shorts? They exist.

Bdg Star Player Athletic Short
BDG
Star Player Athletic Shorts

I didn't think I'd like mustard yellow so much.

Essential Dri-Fit Mesh Basketball Shorts
Nike
Essential Dri-Fit Mesh Basketball Shorts

I'm thinking of the EmRata outfit.

Nikki Stripe Nylon Shorts
EDIKTED
Nikki Stripe Nylon Shorts

Candy colors are fun for summer.

Sportswear Phoenix French Terry Drawstring Shorts
Nike
Sportswear Phoenix French Terry Drawstring Shorts

A chill pair of everyday shorts for your everyday outings.

Logo Satin Rally Short
Polo Ralph Lauren
Logo Satin Rally Shorts

This Ralph Lauren pair feels very collegiate.

Serif Logo Graphic Gym Shorts
Sporty & Rich
Serif Logo Graphic Gym Shorts

If you're keeping it simple.

Nike Nike Sportswear Street Track Shorts 3"
Nike
Sportswear Street Track Shorts

Pink and navy blue are the best color combination.

High Rise 3" Run Short
Peloton
High Rise 3-Inch Run Shorts

Neon hues are back.

When in Venice Mesh Shorts
FP Movement
When in Venice Mesh Shorts

I bet these photograph beautifully.

Romeo Jorts | White
With Jéan
Romeo Jorts

Longline shorts will forever have It-girl status to me.

Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Shorts
Nike
Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Shorts

Simple fleece shorts for the win.

Firebird Recycled Polyester Shorts
Adidas
Firebird Recycled Polyester Shorts

Love an eco-conscious clothing item.

Tempo Dry Fit Short
Nike
Tempo Dry Fit Shorts

These gives Baywatch vibes.

Barnes High Rise Short 4.5"
Varley
Barnes High Rise Shorts

I'd play tennis in these and go to dinner in them.

Adina Short
Lovers and Friends
Adina Shorts

For those of you who love short shorts.

Fp Movement Roll With It Shorts
FP Movement
Roll With It Shorts

I never thought I'd want to wear navy running shorts again, but here we are.

Ny '94 Gym Shorts
Sporty & Rich
NY '94 Gym Shorts

White shorts never looked so good.

Motivate Track Short
Alo
Motivate Track Shorts

Again with the neon hues.

6" Satin Graphic Shorts
Nike
Satin Graphic Shorts

Simple and chic all in one.

Martin Short
Reformation
Martin Shorts

These butter-yellow shorts would pair beautifully with kitten heels.

Demia Track Short
Superdown
Demia Track Shorts

Run errands in these or just run in them.

Splits59 Megan Woven Nylon Run Shorts
Splits59
Megan Woven Nylon Run Shorts

I didn't know I needed baby-blue running shorts until I saw these.

Select Mesh Shorts
Adidas
Select Mesh Shorts

Sometimes, a simple black pair of shorts is all you need.

Gap, Gapfit High Rise Running Shorts
Gapfit
High Rise Running Shorts

These with an orange football jersey—chef's kiss.

gapfactory,

Gap
Mid Rise Runaround Shorts

This rich green can be styled in a myriad of ways.

Explore More:
Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸