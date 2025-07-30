Bike Shorts Have Lost Their Luster—This Is the Sporty Trend Fashion People Are Wearing Instead

Legging-adjacent bike shorts have been my go-to comfortable shorts for years during the summer. I always love seeing those old photos of Princess Diana wearing oversize sweatshirts paired with bike shorts that resurface on the internet from time to time. But I'll admit that I wore them one too many times at the height of their popularity, and now, like many others, I have bike-shorts fatigue. Luckily for all of us, there's a replacement: athletic shorts, such as basketball and running shorts. They're just as comfortable as bike shorts, but they offer more options for styling them inelegant ways. It only takes a few Instagram scrolls before I come across an influencer wearing a pair of athletic shorts these days, and celebrities are in on the trend too. Recently, Emily Ratajkowski wore a long red pair (Adam Sandler style) with flats, and Zoë Kravitz dressed up a pair with kitten heels and a Saint Laurent leather bag during a night out in New York.
To sum things up, it looks like we're saying goodbye to the bike-shorts trend for now, and athletic shorts have taken their place as the new sporty shorts trend to wear. Keep scrolling for styling inspiration and to shop my favorite pairs of athletic shorts on the market right now.
Athletic-Shorts Inspiration
Style Tip: Ratajkowski recently stepped out in NYC wearing basketball shorts paired with ballet flats, which is an example of one of the many unexpected ways to style athletic shorts.
Style Tip: Longer athletic shorts pair well with heels for an unexpected and fun juxtaposition.
Style Tip: Kravitz stepped out in NYC wearing her T-shirt tucked into her athletic shorts with open-toe kitten heels. Tucking in your shirt always adds elegance to your outfit.
Style Tip: Going the monochromatic route is always a good idea in my book.
Style Tip: Pointed-toe heels and a handbag can dress up your athletic shorts if looking more polished is your goal.
Style Tip: If you lean toward modesty at the beach, longline shorts paired with a bikini top or full bathing suit is the way to go.
Shop Athletic Shorts
Reformation
Martin Shorts
Chocolate brown still isn't going anywhere.
Lululemon
Relaxed-Fit Mesh Training Short
Breathable and stylish mesh basketball shorts are everywhere, and this pair is so chic.
Nike
Crossover Dri-Fit Performance Basketball Shorts
Love shorts that are just above the knee.
Conner Ives
Ssense Exclusive Blue Lace Basketball Shorts
Pretty athletic shorts? They exist.
BDG
Star Player Athletic Shorts
I didn't think I'd like mustard yellow so much.
Nike
Essential Dri-Fit Mesh Basketball Shorts
I'm thinking of the EmRata outfit.
EDIKTED
Nikki Stripe Nylon Shorts
Candy colors are fun for summer.
Nike
Sportswear Phoenix French Terry Drawstring Shorts
A chill pair of everyday shorts for your everyday outings.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Logo Satin Rally Shorts
This Ralph Lauren pair feels very collegiate.
Sporty & Rich
Serif Logo Graphic Gym Shorts
If you're keeping it simple.
Nike
Sportswear Street Track Shorts
Pink and navy blue are the best color combination.
Peloton
High Rise 3-Inch Run Shorts
Neon hues are back.
FP Movement
When in Venice Mesh Shorts
I bet these photograph beautifully.
With Jéan
Romeo Jorts
Longline shorts will forever have It-girl status to me.
Nike
Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Shorts
Simple fleece shorts for the win.
Adidas
Firebird Recycled Polyester Shorts
Love an eco-conscious clothing item.
Nike
Tempo Dry Fit Shorts
These gives Baywatch vibes.
Varley
Barnes High Rise Shorts
I'd play tennis in these and go to dinner in them.
Lovers and Friends
Adina Shorts
For those of you who love short shorts.
FP Movement
Roll With It Shorts
I never thought I'd want to wear navy running shorts again, but here we are.
Sporty & Rich
NY '94 Gym Shorts
White shorts never looked so good.
Alo
Motivate Track Shorts
Again with the neon hues.
Nike
Satin Graphic Shorts
Simple and chic all in one.
Reformation
Martin Shorts
These butter-yellow shorts would pair beautifully with kitten heels.
Superdown
Demia Track Shorts
Run errands in these or just run in them.
Splits59
Megan Woven Nylon Run Shorts
I didn't know I needed baby-blue running shorts until I saw these.
Adidas
Select Mesh Shorts
Sometimes, a simple black pair of shorts is all you need.
Gapfit
High Rise Running Shorts
These with an orange football jersey—chef's kiss.
Gap
Mid Rise Runaround Shorts
This rich green can be styled in a myriad of ways.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.