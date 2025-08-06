8 Fall 2025 Trends That Are Already It-Girl Approved

Elsa Hosk, Jenna Ortega, and many more.

collage of fall 2025 fashion trends
(Image credit: @emilisindlev; Net-a-Porter; @hoskelsa; @nlmarilyn; Prada; @rosiehw; Aritzia)
While it's true that summer vacations are still in full swing and the days are still very long and the temperatures very high, we're inching closer and closer to fall, and the trends It girls are starting to wear are reflective of that. When you're a celebrity or influencer, being the first to wear all of the approaching season's trends is kind of your unspoken job, so that's who I look to to see which trends are breaking first.

We'll certainly start to see more and more fall trends being adopted as August marches on, but I spent a significant chunk of time scrolling through It girls' Instagram feeds and found a handful of early fall trends they're already jumping on. So if you're like me and kick off your fall shopping to coincide with the back-to-school commercials, scroll on to get a head start with the It girl-approved trends I spotted on my feed.

Funnel-Neck Jackets

Funnel-neck jackets, especially those that are a bit sporty (like Elsa Hosk's), are poised to be fall's number one jacket trend. They're already starting to sell out, so I wouldn't hesitate on this one.

Elsa Hosk wearing a funnel-neck jacket and black pants in Iceland

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop Funnel-Neck Jackets

Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket
COS
Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket

Mette Lived-In Denim Bomber Jacket
Reformation
Mette Lived-In Denim Bomber Jacket

High Neck Bomber Puff Jacket
Massimo Dutti
High Neck Bomber Puff Jacket

High-Neck Leather Jacket - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
High-Neck Leather Jacket

Red Patent-Leather Shoes

Thanks to Chanel (words I've written often), red patent-leather flats are all over my feed, as specific as they may be. Sure, the Chanel ballet flats Emili Sindlev has been posting are the goal, but plenty of other brands are already jumping on the bandwagon. This is a shoe trend that's guaranteed to make all of your outfits cooler and more special.

Influencer Emili Sindlev wearing red patent leather Chanel Flats

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Shop Red Patent-Leather Shoes

Prada red patent leather flats
Prada
Naplak Patent Leather Ballerinas

Sarah Mary Jane Pump
Sam Edelman
Sarah Mary Jane Pumps

The Greta Ballet Flat Mule
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flat Mules

Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Mansur Gavriel
Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps

Plaid Print

Some would say that plaid is to fall what flowers are to spring. Plaid may not be all that groundbreaking, but I have a hunch that fashion people like influencer Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks, pictured below, are going to find many new and cool ways to style checks.

Influencer Marilyn NK wearing a checked trench coat and white pants with flip-flops

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop Plaid Print

Oversized Checked Cotton Shirt
BOTTEGA VENETA
Oversized Checked Cotton Shirt

Clyde Coat - Beige and Moss Green Checks - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Sézane
Clyde Coat in Beige and Moss Green Checks

Zw Collection Plaid Pants
ZARA
ZW Collection Plaid Pants

Printed Cotton Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Printed Cotton Shirt

Flat Slipper Mules

Sure, we still have loafers and ballet flats, but luxe slipper mules are shaping up to be the biggest flats trend of the season. They give every outfit an effortlessly elegant feel, so I'm not surprised that It girls such as Anouk Yve are embracing them.

Influencer Anouk Yve wearing a gray sweater, gray pants, and black mules

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop Flat Slipper Mules

Spencer Leather Mules
A.Emery
Spencer Leather Mules

Fishnet Mules
Alaïa
Fishnet Mules

Melly Flat Mule
Reformation
Melly Flat Mules

Suede Strap Slingbacks
ZARA
Suede Strap Slingbacks

Faux Fur Outerwear

Another not-all-that-unexpected trend on the horizon is faux-fur outerwear, which was in keeping with the sophisticated vintage vibe that littered the F/W 25 runways. Rosie Huntington-Whitely found a smart way to meld it with summery pieces—white flared jeans, in this case.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a fur coat and white jeans

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Shop Faux Fur Outerwear

Aritzia Chamonix Coat - Arctic Faux Fur
Aritzia
Chamonix Coat - Arctic Faux Fur

Hope Faux Fur Jacket
The Frankie Shop
Hope Faux Fur Jacket

Faux Shearling Jacket
Sam Edelman
Faux Shearling Jacket

For Fwrd Evita Long Coat
NOUR HAMMOUR
For FWRD Evita Long Coat

Polo-Neck Sweaters

Polo shirts are the preppy trend that has gotten universal love from the It-girl crowd, so it makes perfect sense that polo sweaters are in their future. Go for the ones with buttons (à la Aimee Song's) for the most 2025 version of the trend.

Influencer Aimee Song wearing a yellow polo sweater and printed jeans

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Shop Polo-Neck Sweaters

Reformation, Campbell Cotton Polo Sweater
Reformation
Campbell Cotton Polo Sweater

Le Bop, Striped Polo
Le Bop
Striped Polo

Banana Republic, Lightweight Cashmere Short-Sleeve Sweater Polo
Banana Republic
Lightweight Cashmere Short-Sleeve Sweater Polo

Staud, Gemma Cashmere Sweater
Staud
Gemma Cashmere Sweater

Skinny Flares

There's been a lot of chatter about flares this year, and it's not dissipating anytime soon. Jenna Ortega, for one, seems to know that they're fresher than baggy pants and arguably cooler than skinny pants.

Jenna Ortega wearing a gray three-piece suit

(Image credit: @jennaortega)

Shop Skinny Flares

Pocket Flared Pants - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Pocket Flared Pants

The Runway Kick Flare Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Runway Kick Flare Pants

Elysse Stretch Ponte Jacquard Wide Leg Pants
Lysse
Elysse Stretch Ponte Jacquard Wide Leg Pants

Cameron Pant
Reformation
Cameron Pants

Knee Socks

Miu Miu's very influential F/W 25 runway was filled with models wearing knee socks with their quirkily elegant outfits, and It girls like Caro Daur are already leaning into the look. If it's any indication of what's to come, the toeless Miu Miu knee socks that were prominent of the runway are almost completely sold out.

Influencer Caro Daur wearing a Miu Miu outfit with knee socks

(Image credit: @carodaur)

Shop Knee Socks

Silk Knee-High Socks
Miu Miu
Silk Knee-High Socks

Soft Merino Knee High Socks
Calzedonia
Tall Satin Cotton Socks

Cotton Socks
Miu Miu
Cotton Socks

Misty Net Pointelle Tall Socks in Cream
Free People
Misty Net Pointelle Tall Socks in Cream

