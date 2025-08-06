8 Fall 2025 Trends That Are Already It-Girl Approved

While it's true that summer vacations are still in full swing and the days are still very long and the temperatures very high, we're inching closer and closer to fall, and the trends It girls are starting to wear are reflective of that. When you're a celebrity or influencer, being the first to wear all of the approaching season's trends is kind of your unspoken job, so that's who I look to to see which trends are breaking first.
We'll certainly start to see more and more fall trends being adopted as August marches on, but I spent a significant chunk of time scrolling through It girls' Instagram feeds and found a handful of early fall trends they're already jumping on. So if you're like me and kick off your fall shopping to coincide with the back-to-school commercials, scroll on to get a head start with the It girl-approved trends I spotted on my feed.
Funnel-Neck Jackets
Funnel-neck jackets, especially those that are a bit sporty (like Elsa Hosk's), are poised to be fall's number one jacket trend. They're already starting to sell out, so I wouldn't hesitate on this one.
Shop Funnel-Neck Jackets
COS
Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket
Reformation
Mette Lived-In Denim Bomber Jacket
Massimo Dutti
High Neck Bomber Puff Jacket
MANGO
High-Neck Leather Jacket
Red Patent-Leather Shoes
Thanks to Chanel (words I've written often), red patent-leather flats are all over my feed, as specific as they may be. Sure, the Chanel ballet flats Emili Sindlev has been posting are the goal, but plenty of other brands are already jumping on the bandwagon. This is a shoe trend that's guaranteed to make all of your outfits cooler and more special.
Shop Red Patent-Leather Shoes
Prada
Naplak Patent Leather Ballerinas
Sam Edelman
Sarah Mary Jane Pumps
Madewell
The Greta Ballet Flat Mules
Mansur Gavriel
Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps
Plaid Print
Some would say that plaid is to fall what flowers are to spring. Plaid may not be all that groundbreaking, but I have a hunch that fashion people like influencer Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks, pictured below, are going to find many new and cool ways to style checks.
Shop Plaid Print
BOTTEGA VENETA
Oversized Checked Cotton Shirt
Sézane
Clyde Coat in Beige and Moss Green Checks
ZARA
ZW Collection Plaid Pants
Polo Ralph Lauren
Printed Cotton Shirt
Flat Slipper Mules
Sure, we still have loafers and ballet flats, but luxe slipper mules are shaping up to be the biggest flats trend of the season. They give every outfit an effortlessly elegant feel, so I'm not surprised that It girls such as Anouk Yve are embracing them.
Shop Flat Slipper Mules
A.Emery
Spencer Leather Mules
Alaïa
Fishnet Mules
Reformation
Melly Flat Mules
ZARA
Suede Strap Slingbacks
Faux Fur Outerwear
Another not-all-that-unexpected trend on the horizon is faux-fur outerwear, which was in keeping with the sophisticated vintage vibe that littered the F/W 25 runways. Rosie Huntington-Whitely found a smart way to meld it with summery pieces—white flared jeans, in this case.
Shop Faux Fur Outerwear
Aritzia
Chamonix Coat - Arctic Faux Fur
The Frankie Shop
Hope Faux Fur Jacket
Sam Edelman
Faux Shearling Jacket
NOUR HAMMOUR
For FWRD Evita Long Coat
Polo-Neck Sweaters
Polo shirts are the preppy trend that has gotten universal love from the It-girl crowd, so it makes perfect sense that polo sweaters are in their future. Go for the ones with buttons (à la Aimee Song's) for the most 2025 version of the trend.
Shop Polo-Neck Sweaters
Reformation
Campbell Cotton Polo Sweater
Le Bop
Striped Polo
Banana Republic
Lightweight Cashmere Short-Sleeve Sweater Polo
Staud
Gemma Cashmere Sweater
Skinny Flares
There's been a lot of chatter about flares this year, and it's not dissipating anytime soon. Jenna Ortega, for one, seems to know that they're fresher than baggy pants and arguably cooler than skinny pants.
Shop Skinny Flares
MANGO
Pocket Flared Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Runway Kick Flare Pants
Lysse
Elysse Stretch Ponte Jacquard Wide Leg Pants
Reformation
Cameron Pants
Knee Socks
Miu Miu's very influential F/W 25 runway was filled with models wearing knee socks with their quirkily elegant outfits, and It girls like Caro Daur are already leaning into the look. If it's any indication of what's to come, the toeless Miu Miu knee socks that were prominent of the runway are almost completely sold out.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.