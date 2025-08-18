Rihanna Just Wore 2025's "Weird" It Flats With Pajama Pants on the Streets of L.A.

As far as trendsetting celebrities go, Rihanna is definitely on the most-influential list. For the past few years, the soon-to-be mother of three consistently wears outfits that wouldn't typically be synonymous with maternity wear, and the looks for her current pregnancy are no exception. The casual outfit she just wore in Los Angeles is proof. Rih wore salmon-colored striped pajama pants with a matching button-down from her loungewear label, Savage x Fenty, paired with the perfect accessories to keep things far from actual sleepwear territory, including a silk scarf covering her head (a trend many celebrities, such as Hailey Bieber, are endorsing), eye-catching jewels, and the “weird” shoe trend of the year: Maison Margiela Tabi flats in satin baby pink.
Rihanna is no stranger to taking risks in fashion, which is why it’s not surprising that she would opt for this polarizing, split-toe shoe that's an enduring celebrity-loved trend. Even a pair of pajamas can be made street-worthy with cool (and yes, "weird") shoes and accessories. If you’re into wearing pajama pants with weird It shoes like Rihanna, keep scrolling to re-create her look and shop similar pants and Maison Margiela Tabi flats in an array of colors.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.