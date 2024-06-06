Gucci's Newest It Bag Is Already a Hit With London Cool Girls
Last night, Gucci held its Cruise 2025 runway show in London, and what a night it was! The collection is the second time the brand's Creative Director Sabato De Sarno showcased his new vision for the Italian heritage brand, and it was rife with refined looks. Witnessing the collection's debut, De Sarno's front-row guests were already decked out in pieces from the collection, and amongst them was a quiet but distinctive cult bag in the making.
Gucci is of course well acquainted with what it takes to craft an iconic item, and the Blondie bag already has all the hallmarks of a new-season cult buy. Spotted in last night's runway collection, the Gucci Blondie in leather and toile draws inspiration from Italy in the early '70s. Designed to drape from the shoulder, the logo-embellished design emulates techniques used throughout Gucci's jewelry collection.
Styled for the occasion by actor Daisy Edgar-Jones, the new design is already asserting itself as a London-girl favorite. Selecting the pouch in Gucci's iconic Ancora red shade, Edgar-Jones paired the ruby bag with a brown leather outfit, demonstrating its wearability.
Across the runway, the bag was styled with delicate lace, rich leather, and floral motifs, transcending a singular trend and speaking to its versatility. Three Blondie styles are available for immediate purchase until 26 May through Gucci's See Now Buy Now initiative in (very) limited stores including Sloane Street and Bond Street in London.
Until the bag launches online, read on to discover other iterations in the Gucci Blondie collection below as well as our other favorite Gucci bags.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
