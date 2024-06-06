Gucci's Newest It Bag Is Already a Hit With London Cool Girls

Last night, Gucci held its Cruise 2025 runway show in London, and what a night it was! The collection is the second time the brand's Creative Director Sabato De Sarno showcased his new vision for the Italian heritage brand, and it was rife with refined looks. Witnessing the collection's debut, De Sarno's front-row guests were already decked out in pieces from the collection, and amongst them was a quiet but distinctive cult bag in the making.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

Gucci is of course well acquainted with what it takes to craft an iconic item, and the Blondie bag already has all the hallmarks of a new-season cult buy. Spotted in last night's runway collection, the Gucci Blondie in leather and toile draws inspiration from Italy in the early '70s. Designed to drape from the shoulder, the logo-embellished design emulates techniques used throughout Gucci's jewelry collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

Styled for the occasion by actor Daisy Edgar-Jones, the new design is already asserting itself as a London-girl favorite. Selecting the pouch in Gucci's iconic Ancora red shade, Edgar-Jones paired the ruby bag with a brown leather outfit, demonstrating its wearability.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

Across the runway, the bag was styled with delicate lace, rich leather, and floral motifs, transcending a singular trend and speaking to its versatility. Three Blondie styles are available for immediate purchase until 26 May through Gucci's See Now Buy Now initiative in (very) limited stores including Sloane Street and Bond Street in London.

Until the bag launches online, read on to discover other iterations in the Gucci Blondie collection below as well as our other favorite Gucci bags.

SHOP THE GUCCI BLONDIE BAG:

Gucci Blondie Small Tote Bag in Black Leather $3890 SHOP NOW The bag everyone's talking about.

Gucci Blondie Large Tote Bag $4980 SHOP NOW Tick off two trends in one with this chocolate brown suede number.

Gucci Blondie Mini Shoulder Bag $2990 SHOP NOW This timeless design with the iconic Gucci monogram print will never go out of style.

Gucci Blondie Mini Shoulder Bag $1790 SHOP NOW Silver accessories aren't just for winter.

Gucci Blondie Shoulder Bag in Beige and Ebony Supreme Canvas $3100 SHOP NOW Style over your shoulder or wear as a crossbody.

