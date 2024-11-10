Trust Me When I Say These 7 Winter Mini Trends Have Serious Staying Power
I love micro trends—those under-the-radar styles and silhouettes that don’t often make it onto “top trends” reports, yet capture the attention of a dedicated, niche community of fashion followers. In fact, I think I enjoy them more than the big, unavoidable trends that dominate the stores each season. Embracing a micro trend feels like being in on a secret; it’s a way of showing you’re tuned in, noticing the nuances in the rapid fashion cycle.
The downside is that micro trends are usually short-lived, so I'm usually picky about which ones I buy into. This means assessing their longevity beforehand, but also allowing myself to take part in a transient trend from time to time if it's something I'm really drawn to.
This season, seven micro trends in particular have caught my eye repeatedly, to the point where I'm considering adding them to my wardrobe. There's the winter accessory championed by Y2K icons, the shoe-and-sock combo that's a dream for us cold-natured people, plus a few more for good measure. Keep scrolling to see the best micro trends of winter 2024.
7 WINTER 2024 MICROTRENDS TO HAVE ON YOUR RADAR:
1. Skinny Scarves
Style Notes: Blanket scarves might be the practical choice, but skinny scarves are a fun throwback to the noughties—and sometimes, nostalgia wins. Plus, unlike their chunky counterparts, slim scarves bring interest without overwhelming your outfit.
Shop the Trend:
2. Bold Shoulders
Style Notes: Power shoulders are the ultimate confidence booster, especially in blazer form. Skip the strappy slip dress this festive season and opt for a sculptural, padded-shoulder silhouette instead.
Shop the Trend:
Unbelievably classy.
This dress has built-in shoulder pads to give it that little something extra.
The shoulders aren't too exaggerated on this coat, which means it'll feel relevant for years.
3. Socks With Loafers
Style Notes: As a pragmatist, I always get excited when a functional trend sweeps through Instagram. I'm also sensitive to the cold, so the socks-and-loafers look is right up my street. This winter, fashion people are taking the combination a step further, styling it over tights for an extra layer of warmth and style.
Shop the Trend:
4. Smart Sequins
Style Notes: We're used to seeing sequin-sprinkled party dresses and evening accessories, but sparkles are steadily working their way into everyday outfits. The key is to choose sophisticated silhouettes, such as a pencil skirt or classic collared shirt, and the sequins will simply add that extra something something.
Shop the Trend:
You could probably even wear this into the office (depending on how strict the dress code is).
5. Fair Isle Cardigans
Style Notes: Fair Isle naturally brings Christmas to mind, but I've come around to wearing my traditional knits all winter. As 2024 is the year of the cardigan, so this is how cool girls are currently donning Fair Isle.
Shop the Trend:
This vibrant piece will instantly lift your winter blues.
Try a neutral iteration and style it as you would your favourite jumpers.
6. Cuffs Over Knitwear
Style Notes: A quick way to spruce up your knitwear? Wrap a bold cuff-style bangle around your wrist—but layer it over your sleeve, not under. This outfit-boosting trick is proving popular among the fashion set this winter.
Shop the Trend:
7. Fold-Over Boots
Style Notes: Despite Givenchy's shark boots hitting icon status, fold-over boots probably haven't becoming a major trend because not everyone is on board. I get it; it's an unusual silhouette, and the exaggerated fold can feel difficult to pull off. But once you get the proportions right, they can take a simple ensemble from ordinary to eye-catching.
Shop the Trend:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
-
