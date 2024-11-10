Trust Me When I Say These 7 Winter Mini Trends Have Serious Staying Power

I love micro trends—those under-the-radar styles and silhouettes that don’t often make it onto “top trends” reports, yet capture the attention of a dedicated, niche community of fashion followers. In fact, I think I enjoy them more than the big, unavoidable trends that dominate the stores each season. Embracing a micro trend feels like being in on a secret; it’s a way of showing you’re tuned in, noticing the nuances in the rapid fashion cycle.

The downside is that micro trends are usually short-lived, so I'm usually picky about which ones I buy into. This means assessing their longevity beforehand, but also allowing myself to take part in a transient trend from time to time if it's something I'm really drawn to.

This season, seven micro trends in particular have caught my eye repeatedly, to the point where I'm considering adding them to my wardrobe. There's the winter accessory championed by Y2K icons, the shoe-and-sock combo that's a dream for us cold-natured people, plus a few more for good measure. Keep scrolling to see the best micro trends of winter 2024.

7 WINTER 2024 MICROTRENDS TO HAVE ON YOUR RADAR:

1. Skinny Scarves

Winter microtrends 2024: @rebeccaferrazwyatt wears a skinny scarf

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: Blanket scarves might be the practical choice, but skinny scarves are a fun throwback to the noughties—and sometimes, nostalgia wins. Plus, unlike their chunky counterparts, slim scarves bring interest without overwhelming your outfit.

Shop the Trend:

Weekday Hairy Slim Scarf
weekday
Hairy Slim Scarf

This will also add a contrasting texture to your look.

Skinny Stripe Scarf in Grey & Blue
Damson Madder
Skinny Stripe Scarf in Grey & Blue

Damson Madder is always in tune with micro trends.

Molly Scarf in Red
Omnes
Molly Scarf in Red

The pop of red your winter outfit needs.

2. Bold Shoulders

Winter microtrends 2024: @nlmarilyn wears a statement shoulder blazer

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Power shoulders are the ultimate confidence booster, especially in blazer form. Skip the strappy slip dress this festive season and opt for a sculptural, padded-shoulder silhouette instead.

Shop the Trend:

Resolute Everyday Double-Breasted Velvet-Trimmed Wool-Crepe Blazer
BLAZÉ MILANO
Resolute Everyday Double-Breasted Velvet-Trimmed Wool-Crepe Blazer

Unbelievably classy.

Shoulder-Pad Dress
H&M
Shoulder-Pad Dress

This dress has built-in shoulder pads to give it that little something extra.

Mango Eye Wool Blend Coat
Mango
Eye Wool Blend Coat

The shoulders aren't too exaggerated on this coat, which means it'll feel relevant for years.

3. Socks With Loafers

Winter microtrends 2024: @tia_dewitt wears socks with loafers

(Image credit: @tia_dewitt)

Style Notes: As a pragmatist, I always get excited when a functional trend sweeps through Instagram. I'm also sensitive to the cold, so the socks-and-loafers look is right up my street. This winter, fashion people are taking the combination a step further, styling it over tights for an extra layer of warmth and style.

Shop the Trend:

Cotton Chevron Socks
Arket
Cotton Chevron Socks

The chevron texture is a nice point of difference.

cos, Leather Loafers
cos
Leather Loafers

This design is incredibly classic.

Albane Loafers - Glossy Burgundy - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Albane Loafers - Glossy Burgundy

A burgundy pair gets extra trend points.

4. Smart Sequins

Winter microtrends 2024: @_jeannettemadsen_ wears a sequin skirt

(Image credit: @_jeannettemadsen_)

Style Notes: We're used to seeing sequin-sprinkled party dresses and evening accessories, but sparkles are steadily working their way into everyday outfits. The key is to choose sophisticated silhouettes, such as a pencil skirt or classic collared shirt, and the sequins will simply add that extra something something.

Shop the Trend:

Ardith - Sequin Black
RIXO
Ardith - Sequin Black

You could probably even wear this into the office (depending on how strict the dress code is).

Semi-Transparent Sequined Shirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Semi-Transparent Sequined Shirt

This whole look is divine.

Sequined Tweed Midi Dress
ALESSANDRA RICH
Sequined Tweed Midi Dress

Tweed and sequins is a fusion I can get behind.

5. Fair Isle Cardigans

Winter microtrends 2024: @lucywilliams02 wears a fair isle cardigan

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Fair Isle naturally brings Christmas to mind, but I've come around to wearing my traditional knits all winter. As 2024 is the year of the cardigan, so this is how cool girls are currently donning Fair Isle.

Shop the Trend:

Red Fair Isle Knitted Wool Cardigan
Nobodys Child
Red Fair Isle Knitted Wool Cardigan

This vibrant piece will instantly lift your winter blues.

Brown Brushed Fair Isle Cropped Cardigan
Gap
Brown Brushed Fair Isle Cropped Cardigan

Try a neutral iteration and style it as you would your favourite jumpers.

Fair Isle Wool-Blend Cardigan
THOM BROWNE
Fair Isle Wool-Blend Cardigan

Peak cosy.

6. Cuffs Over Knitwear

Winter microtrends 2024: @leasy_inparis wears a bangle over knitwear

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: A quick way to spruce up your knitwear? Wrap a bold cuff-style bangle around your wrist—but layer it over your sleeve, not under. This outfit-boosting trick is proving popular among the fashion set this winter.

Shop the Trend:

Reiss Sara Sculptural Cuff
Reiss
Sara Sculptural Cuff in Gold Tone

Beautiful.

Net-a-Porter Ages Astrid large recycled sterling silver cuff
Agmes
Astrid large recycled sterling silver cuff

Silver is definitely having a moment.

Resin Maxi Bangle
ZARA
Resin Maxi Bangle

This looks so premium.

7. Fold-Over Boots

Winter microtrends 2024: @lenafarl wears fold-over boots

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Despite Givenchy's shark boots hitting icon status, fold-over boots probably haven't becoming a major trend because not everyone is on board. I get it; it's an unusual silhouette, and the exaggerated fold can feel difficult to pull off. But once you get the proportions right, they can take a simple ensemble from ordinary to eye-catching.

Shop the Trend:

Shark Lock Boots in Leather
Givenchy
Shark Lock Boots in Leather

The boot that started it all.

Folded-Shaft Boots
H&M
Folded-Shaft Boots

A great high-street option.

Odyssey Knee High Folding Leather Boots
All Saints
Odyssey Knee High Folding Leather Boots

This pair feels more wearable.

