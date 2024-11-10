Trust Me When I Say These 7 Winter Mini Trends Have Serious Staying Power

I love micro trends—those under-the-radar styles and silhouettes that don’t often make it onto “top trends” reports, yet capture the attention of a dedicated, niche community of fashion followers. In fact, I think I enjoy them more than the big, unavoidable trends that dominate the stores each season. Embracing a micro trend feels like being in on a secret; it’s a way of showing you’re tuned in, noticing the nuances in the rapid fashion cycle.

The downside is that micro trends are usually short-lived, so I'm usually picky about which ones I buy into. This means assessing their longevity beforehand, but also allowing myself to take part in a transient trend from time to time if it's something I'm really drawn to.

This season, seven micro trends in particular have caught my eye repeatedly, to the point where I'm considering adding them to my wardrobe. There's the winter accessory championed by Y2K icons, the shoe-and-sock combo that's a dream for us cold-natured people, plus a few more for good measure. Keep scrolling to see the best micro trends of winter 2024.

7 WINTER 2024 MICROTRENDS TO HAVE ON YOUR RADAR:

1. Skinny Scarves

Style Notes: Blanket scarves might be the practical choice, but skinny scarves are a fun throwback to the noughties—and sometimes, nostalgia wins. Plus, unlike their chunky counterparts, slim scarves bring interest without overwhelming your outfit.

Shop the Trend:

weekday Hairy Slim Scarf £12 SHOP NOW This will also add a contrasting texture to your look.

Damson Madder Skinny Stripe Scarf in Grey & Blue £38 SHOP NOW Damson Madder is always in tune with micro trends.

Omnes Molly Scarf in Red £29 SHOP NOW The pop of red your winter outfit needs.

2. Bold Shoulders

Style Notes: Power shoulders are the ultimate confidence booster, especially in blazer form. Skip the strappy slip dress this festive season and opt for a sculptural, padded-shoulder silhouette instead.

Shop the Trend:

BLAZÉ MILANO Resolute Everyday Double-Breasted Velvet-Trimmed Wool-Crepe Blazer £1420 SHOP NOW Unbelievably classy.

H&M Shoulder-Pad Dress £20 SHOP NOW This dress has built-in shoulder pads to give it that little something extra.

Mango Eye Wool Blend Coat £110 SHOP NOW The shoulders aren't too exaggerated on this coat, which means it'll feel relevant for years.

3. Socks With Loafers

Style Notes: As a pragmatist, I always get excited when a functional trend sweeps through Instagram. I'm also sensitive to the cold, so the socks-and-loafers look is right up my street. This winter, fashion people are taking the combination a step further, styling it over tights for an extra layer of warmth and style.

Shop the Trend:

Arket Cotton Chevron Socks £9 SHOP NOW The chevron texture is a nice point of difference.

cos Leather Loafers £115 SHOP NOW This design is incredibly classic.

Sezane Albane Loafers - Glossy Burgundy £175 SHOP NOW A burgundy pair gets extra trend points.

4. Smart Sequins

Style Notes: We're used to seeing sequin-sprinkled party dresses and evening accessories, but sparkles are steadily working their way into everyday outfits. The key is to choose sophisticated silhouettes, such as a pencil skirt or classic collared shirt, and the sequins will simply add that extra something something.

Shop the Trend:

RIXO Ardith - Sequin Black £195 SHOP NOW You could probably even wear this into the office (depending on how strict the dress code is).

MANGO Semi-Transparent Sequined Shirt £56 SHOP NOW This whole look is divine.

ALESSANDRA RICH Sequined Tweed Midi Dress £1950 SHOP NOW Tweed and sequins is a fusion I can get behind.

5. Fair Isle Cardigans

Style Notes: Fair Isle naturally brings Christmas to mind, but I've come around to wearing my traditional knits all winter. As 2024 is the year of the cardigan, so this is how cool girls are currently donning Fair Isle.

Shop the Trend:

Nobodys Child Red Fair Isle Knitted Wool Cardigan £84 SHOP NOW This vibrant piece will instantly lift your winter blues.

Gap Brown Brushed Fair Isle Cropped Cardigan £50 SHOP NOW Try a neutral iteration and style it as you would your favourite jumpers.

THOM BROWNE Fair Isle Wool-Blend Cardigan £1130 SHOP NOW Peak cosy.

6. Cuffs Over Knitwear

Style Notes: A quick way to spruce up your knitwear? Wrap a bold cuff-style bangle around your wrist—but layer it over your sleeve, not under. This outfit-boosting trick is proving popular among the fashion set this winter.

Shop the Trend:

Reiss Sara Sculptural Cuff in Gold Tone £98 SHOP NOW Beautiful.

Agmes Astrid large recycled sterling silver cuff £520 SHOP NOW Silver is definitely having a moment.

ZARA Resin Maxi Bangle £20 SHOP NOW This looks so premium.

7. Fold-Over Boots

Style Notes: Despite Givenchy's shark boots hitting icon status, fold-over boots probably haven't becoming a major trend because not everyone is on board. I get it; it's an unusual silhouette, and the exaggerated fold can feel difficult to pull off. But once you get the proportions right, they can take a simple ensemble from ordinary to eye-catching.

Shop the Trend:

Givenchy Shark Lock Boots in Leather £1750 SHOP NOW The boot that started it all.

H&M Folded-Shaft Boots £75 SHOP NOW A great high-street option.