London Has Spoken: 7 Fashion Trends That Are Set to Be Big in 2025

After a captivating New York Fashion Week, all eyes are now on London as it takes the stage to unveil its interpretation of the coveted styles for the spring of 2025. London Fashion Week, marking its 40th anniversary, is synonymous with boundless creativity and exciting discoveries. It's a melting pot of artistic expression, edgy energy, and bold designs, and this year has been no exception.

Amid the on- and off-schedule events, emerging designers have been striving to make their mark, and established labels are working to reassert their eminence and relevance in the fast-paced world of fashion. Renowned participants such as Burberry, JW Anderson, and Simone Rocha have been joined by rising stars like Standing Ground, Nensi Dojaka, and Feben, among others, making this season's London Fashion Week a global affair.

Despite the vast array of designers showcasing their creations, certain styles have emerged as recurring themes throughout the shows. The runways at JW Anderson, Burberry, and Helen Anthony have been illuminated with sequins. Bubble hems have made a striking appearance in the collections of Simone Rocha and Marques'Almeida. Even silky fringing has adorned dresses in various styles at Erdem and Emilia Wickstead, emphasizing that fashion should be fun and joyous. With that, keep scrolling to see some of the top trends from London Fashion Week.

PSA: Bubble skirts aren't going anywhere. During London Fashion Week, designers embraced voluminous silhouettes with a strong emphasis on bubble skirts. Marques'Almeida wowed with a bubble-hem short-sleeve dress, Simone Rocha showcased a bold and billowy skirt and top, and JW Anderson presented a more minimalistic approach with a tank-top frock. Despite their individual interpretations, all these designs shared a common element—the use of luxurious satin. This opulent fabric elevated the garments, giving them a sophisticated and romantic appeal, making them perfect for an upscale cocktail party. Love them or not, get ready to see more of these balloon-like shapes in the upcoming year.

This season, orange is making a big statement in the fashion world. The trending shade of orange is a vibrant and true orange, symbolizing energy, enthusiasm, creativity, strength, and courage. It's the perfect color to exude confidence and make a bold statement. Whether you're ready to wear a full orange look inspired by Burberry or want to add a pop of orange with a flowy skirt like those seen at Tove, let the spring 2025 collections from London Fashion Week inspire your wardrobe choices. Then, check out the shoppable items below to guide you in incorporating this vibrant color into your style.

Each London Fashion Week, we see check prints since it's part of British fashion heritage; however, the latest iterations make a strong statement and give Stripes a run for their money. This season, designers like Natasha Zinko, Burberry, and Kent & Curwen have embraced a more refined approach with light blues and grays. At the same time, S.S.Daley, Toga, and Helen Anthony have opted for more vibrant variations featuring bold reds and yellows. Whether you prefer maximalist or minimalist style, it's clear that this versatile print trend has something to offer everyone.

During New York Fashion Week, our associate fashion editor, Yusra Siddiqui, observed that powder pink emerged as a prominent trend on the runways. Not surprisingly, this delicate hue also made a subtle yet bold statement during the London Fashion Week. Designers such as Emilia Wickstead, JW Anderson, Simone Rocha, and Standing Ground showcased this delicate and sweet color, signaling a shift away from the dominant red hues of previous seasons. It seems that fashion-forward women from New York to London will soon be embracing their softer side with pink dresses, skirts, and tops.

Florals for spring aren't groundbreaking, but the beauty of florals in spring is that every season brings a delightful surprise in the form of a unique floral arrangement. Last year, the spotlight was on single-stemmed florals, but this year, we're being enchanted by the delicate charm of baby blooms—pastel flowers that are small and exquisite and akin to baby versions of full-grown blooms. At shows like Emilia Wickstead, Erdem, and Richard Quinn, the print showcased multiple single stems scattered across dresses, skirts, and even pantsuits. If you recall Daisy Edgar-Jones's daisy-print skirt from her Twisters press tour in July, this spring's print trend bears a striking resemblance to that captivating style.

The tactile fringe details at London Fashion Week were intriguing, from delicate, wispy fringe tops to extravagantly beaded tassel dresses. One of the standout pieces that caught my eye was Roksanda's stunning brown off-shoulder gown with sheer fabric and intricate, straw-like fringe embellishments. Erdem's collection also featured a striking midi dress with a green fringe overlay against a pristine white backdrop. Additionally, 16Arlington presented an effortlessly swaying asymmetrical fringe top paired with tailored black pants, exuding a sense of chic sophistication. If you are intrigued by fringe fashion, the three pieces below offer a perfect entry point for those looking to embrace this spirited style.

Sequin dresses have recently experienced a resurgence, shaking off their outdated reputation from previous years. Thanks to clever styling adjustments and changes in shape, sequin dresses now feel modern and suitable for any social event. For instance, at Nensi Dojaka, a striking black sequin dress was showcased, featuring a distinctive cross-neck design and sequins embellishing transparent fabrics. Burberry presented a captivating off-the-shoulder sequin design with delicate ruffle trims, and JW Anderson introduced a playful shift dress crafted from sequins in various colors. Moreover, using gem-like sequins and more oversize paillettes instead of smaller embellishments has given them a more sophisticated allure. Ultimately, these sequin dresses were anything but simple in their shape and design.