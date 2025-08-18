How Alyson Stoner—Entertainer, Author, and Founder of Movement Genius—Continues to Reinvent Themself

Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful people who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to people who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Alyson Stoner is the definition of a multi-hyphenate and someone who has lived multiple career lives. Perhaps you associate their name with the early 2000s Disney Channel era, where Stoner's vibrant presence lit up screens in shows, films, and music videos. Starting their career at age 7, Stoner appeared in over 200 projects, including Cheaper by the Dozen, Camp Rock, and the Step Up franchise. A standout moment came early when Stoner danced in Missy Elliott's iconic "Work It" video, catapulting them into higher-profile roles. Behind the perceived glamour of a child star's life, Stoner faced immense pressure that eventually led to a pivotal moment of self-reflection.
After a decade in the entertainment industry, Stoner reached a breaking point. Choosing to step away from the spotlight and prioritize their well-being, Stoner entered a rehab facility to focus on mental health. This hiatus sparked a profound question: Would they have chosen the life of a child actor if given the choice? This introspection marked the beginning of a new chapter, one where Stoner discovered their true calling in psychology.
Embracing this passion, Stoner earned multiple certifications in mental health and founded Movement Genius, a platform dedicated to mental wellness. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by young performers, they developed the Artist Wellbeing Essentials, a digital tool kit designed to support child actors. This initiative reflects Stoner's commitment to ensuring others in the industry have the resources to navigate its pressures.
Beyond this, Stoner also hosts the Dear Hollywood podcast, sparking conversations about the entertainment world's impact on mental health, and recently released a memoir, Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything. The book offers a candid look at their journey from child stardom to personal fulfillment.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Stoner evolved from an entertainer to a visionary in mental health advocacy, which is a testament to the power of self-discovery and the courage to redefine success.