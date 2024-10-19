As a Millennial, It Makes Me Proud That Gen Z Love This Winter Skirt Trend As Much As I Do

As winter's grasp tightens by the day I'm feeling more and more ready to welcome a moodier energy into my daily wardrobe. Favouring hardy fabrics that can withstand a strong gust and rich colour palettes that reflect the darker shades I'm seeing in nature right now, I'm beginning to swap my transeasonal staples for their winter counter parts. Still keen to live out the season in skirts and dresses, I've packed my light cotton styles away and began a personal quest to track down the perfect tartan skirt.

Inspired by the elegant styles that have long peppered my mood boards around this time of year, it's high time I finally got my own. Perfect for pairing with black turtlenecks, the trend also looks entirely at home when worn with fluffy coats and pretty blouses, too.

By no means a new trend, tartan skirts have been in circulation for centuries. Rooted in Scottish history, the print has traditionally been used to identify different Scottish clans by means of variation in colour and design. Consisting of a checked patten woven out of wool, the tartan print involves two or more alternating colours and is available in a huge range of hues.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Burberry)

Long loved by designer labels, British brands such as Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood and Burberry have all incorporated the heritage print into their collections for years. This time peppering the runways in the form of pretty pleated skirts, designer labels proved that the enduring trend won't be going anywhere this winter.

A unique print that feels both classic and fresh for the new season, it's no surprise that the trend is on its way back for winter 2024. Whist the runways affirmed interest in the enduring trend earlier this year, fashion people all around me have been incorporating the elevated pattern into their wardrobe for the past few months, too.

What I love about this trend in particular is how it spans generations. I'm a millennial and wore tartan skirts throughout my teens and early twenties (which I wish I had kept). Now, Gen Z are wearing the item in new, very current ways—think with trainers, riding boots and puffy bombers—proving that, when it comes to fashion, what goes around really does come back around.

Inspired to add a fresh style into my collection, read on to discover our edit of the best tartan skirts below, from minis to midis.

SHOP OUT EDIT OF THE BEST TARTAN SKIRTS:

Mango Pleated Check Skirt £23 SHOP NOW Style with tights and boots or wear with a pointed-toe heel.

H&M Pleated Skirt £23 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 4—22.

Zara Check Pleated Mini Skirt £30 SHOP NOW This looks well above it's £30 price tag.

Prada Pleated Plaid Wool Miniskirt £1930 SHOP NOW This is already on its way to selling out.

Hill House Home The Hallie Skirt - Multi Tartan £145 SHOP NOW

Damson Madder Kat Kilt £60 SHOP NOW The bow detailing adds a modern edge.

Miu Miu Check Miniskirt £1240 SHOP NOW Miu Miu's miniskirts are a fashion person's favourites.

Mango Pinstriped Pleated Skirt £33 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other shades.

Adidas Corduroy Tartan Skirt £50 SHOP NOW The iconic three stripe details give this tartan skirt a sporty edge.

Acne Studios Belted Asymmetric Pleated Checked Wool-Blend Mini Skirt £530 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.