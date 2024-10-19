As a Millennial, It Makes Me Proud That Gen Z Love This Winter Skirt Trend As Much As I Do
As winter's grasp tightens by the day I'm feeling more and more ready to welcome a moodier energy into my daily wardrobe. Favouring hardy fabrics that can withstand a strong gust and rich colour palettes that reflect the darker shades I'm seeing in nature right now, I'm beginning to swap my transeasonal staples for their winter counter parts. Still keen to live out the season in skirts and dresses, I've packed my light cotton styles away and began a personal quest to track down the perfect tartan skirt.
Inspired by the elegant styles that have long peppered my mood boards around this time of year, it's high time I finally got my own. Perfect for pairing with black turtlenecks, the trend also looks entirely at home when worn with fluffy coats and pretty blouses, too.
By no means a new trend, tartan skirts have been in circulation for centuries. Rooted in Scottish history, the print has traditionally been used to identify different Scottish clans by means of variation in colour and design. Consisting of a checked patten woven out of wool, the tartan print involves two or more alternating colours and is available in a huge range of hues.
Long loved by designer labels, British brands such as Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood and Burberry have all incorporated the heritage print into their collections for years. This time peppering the runways in the form of pretty pleated skirts, designer labels proved that the enduring trend won't be going anywhere this winter.
A unique print that feels both classic and fresh for the new season, it's no surprise that the trend is on its way back for winter 2024. Whist the runways affirmed interest in the enduring trend earlier this year, fashion people all around me have been incorporating the elevated pattern into their wardrobe for the past few months, too.
What I love about this trend in particular is how it spans generations. I'm a millennial and wore tartan skirts throughout my teens and early twenties (which I wish I had kept). Now, Gen Z are wearing the item in new, very current ways—think with trainers, riding boots and puffy bombers—proving that, when it comes to fashion, what goes around really does come back around.
Inspired to add a fresh style into my collection, read on to discover our edit of the best tartan skirts below, from minis to midis.
SHOP OUT EDIT OF THE BEST TARTAN SKIRTS:
The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.
The wool composition ensures lasting warmth.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
The Dated Pant Trend That's Making a Roaring Comeback
It's wild.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Skirt Trend I've Seen Everywhere, From Prada to Zara
Pleats, please.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sabrina Carpenter Just Wore the Fall Version of Summer's Biggest Skirt Trend
The perfect transitional buy.
By Eliza Huber
-
30 Incredibly Chic Finds I Regret Not Buying This Week From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
So many gems. So little time.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Can't Stop Obsessing Over This Pretty Skirt Trend—17 of the Chicest to Style With Your Sweaters This Fall
The perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.
By Judith Jones
-
J.Lo Just Swapped Her Jeans for the Skirt Trend That's All Over H&M and Mango
And she wore fall's top color trend.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
5 Chic Skirt-and-Shoe Combos Fashion People Will Be Reaching for All Fall Long
100% adding these to my current outfit rotation.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
6 Anti-Denim Skirt Trends That Are Timeless, Elegant, and Beloved Everywhere
The girls are skirting.
By Copelyn Bengel