From Fashion People to the Runway—All Signs Indicate This Elegant Colour Will Be a Huge 2025 Trend
I'm a sucker for a new-season colour trend and I noticed a particularly pretty one proliferate runway shows throughout the spring/summer 2025 collections this month. Nodding to the looks that will grasp our affections next year, the runways have declared that dusty rose is the pleasing pink shade to have on our agendas for spring 2025.
Whilst the trend feels new for 2025, we've been seeing whispers of its emergence creeping into the fore for a while now. The autumn/winter 2024 runways dabbled in the trend—Chloé's frilled dusty rose dress was a talking point amongst editors for months. But it looks like S/S 2025 is when the trend is truly set to thrive.
Spotted on the runway at Simone Rocha, Alaïa and Buci, amongst others, the soft shade was woven into collections that features lots of chocolate browns, baby blues, butter yellows and creamy, pale shades, demonstrating a move towards a softer, subtler palette for next season.
Already transcending the runways, I've already spotted this rosy shade seep into my Instagram feed, too. A grown-up retort to last year's obsession with Barbie pink, this elegant tone taps into the same pretty energy, whist retaining a grounded and wearable edge.
A shade that we witness during the most beautiful of sunsets or woven up trellises on the prettiest of roses, dusty rose is an approachable and comforting tone, and the emerging fashion trends allows us to harness a softer side of nature, and weave it in to our everyday.
On the runways, brands doubled down on the colour trend, utilising layer after layer of the colour in their looks. Whilst an entirely dusty rose ensemble is I would love to don, the blossoming colour trend also styles so well with a wider range of shades. Wear it with other earthy colours such as olive green or chocolate brown, or contrast it with blues or yellow for a brighter, fresher feel.
If you're ready to embrace next year's biggest colour trend, then you're in luck, as some forward-thinking brands have already dabbled in the growing trend. Crafting filly skirts, sophisticated blouses and a range of tempting accessories, the trend is already primed to dominate.
Perhaps it's the '90s baby in me, but I'll always have a soft spot the the "millennial pink" shades that saturated style crowds a few years ago, so I'm beyond excited to see an evolved version of this trend circle back for the new season.
Already trickling into the fore, I've curated an edit of the dusty rose items worth having on your radar this season. Read on to discover the styles to shop now.
SHOP THE DUSTY ROSE FASHION COLOUR TREND:
Dip your toe into the growing boho trend and style this pretty pleated skirt.
The drawstring waist ensures you can get your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
