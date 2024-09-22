From Fashion People to the Runway—All Signs Indicate This Elegant Colour Will Be a Huge 2025 Trend

I'm a sucker for a new-season colour trend and I noticed a particularly pretty one proliferate runway shows throughout the spring/summer 2025 collections this month. Nodding to the looks that will grasp our affections next year, the runways have declared that dusty rose is the pleasing pink shade to have on our agendas for spring 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Buci)

Whilst the trend feels new for 2025, we've been seeing whispers of its emergence creeping into the fore for a while now. The autumn/winter 2024 runways dabbled in the trend—Chloé's frilled dusty rose dress was a talking point amongst editors for months. But it looks like S/S 2025 is when the trend is truly set to thrive.

Spotted on the runway at Simone Rocha, Alaïa and Buci, amongst others, the soft shade was woven into collections that features lots of chocolate browns, baby blues, butter yellows and creamy, pale shades, demonstrating a move towards a softer, subtler palette for next season.

Already transcending the runways, I've already spotted this rosy shade seep into my Instagram feed, too. A grown-up retort to last year's obsession with Barbie pink, this elegant tone taps into the same pretty energy, whist retaining a grounded and wearable edge.

A shade that we witness during the most beautiful of sunsets or woven up trellises on the prettiest of roses, dusty rose is an approachable and comforting tone, and the emerging fashion trends allows us to harness a softer side of nature, and weave it in to our everyday.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Simone Rocha)

On the runways, brands doubled down on the colour trend, utilising layer after layer of the colour in their looks. Whilst an entirely dusty rose ensemble is I would love to don, the blossoming colour trend also styles so well with a wider range of shades. Wear it with other earthy colours such as olive green or chocolate brown, or contrast it with blues or yellow for a brighter, fresher feel.

If you're ready to embrace next year's biggest colour trend, then you're in luck, as some forward-thinking brands have already dabbled in the growing trend. Crafting filly skirts, sophisticated blouses and a range of tempting accessories, the trend is already primed to dominate.

Perhaps it's the '90s baby in me, but I'll always have a soft spot the the "millennial pink" shades that saturated style crowds a few years ago, so I'm beyond excited to see an evolved version of this trend circle back for the new season.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Alaia)

Already trickling into the fore, I've curated an edit of the dusty rose items worth having on your radar this season. Read on to discover the styles to shop now.

SHOP THE DUSTY ROSE FASHION COLOUR TREND:

Cos Wide-Leg Pleated Wool Trousers £115 SHOP NOW Style with brown trainers or pair with a black kitten heel.

Le Monde Béryl Leather Mary Jane Flats £390 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or wear these on their own.

& Other Stories Sheer Tiered Maxi Skirt £120 SHOP NOW Dip your toe into the growing boho trend and style this pretty pleated skirt.

ME+EM Tailored Wide Tapered Trouser + Belt £227 SHOP NOW The drawstring waist ensures you can get your perfect fit.

Polène Numéro Neuf Mini £380 SHOP NOW I always come back to Polène when in need of a bag ungrade.

Reformation Eli Oversized Shirt £148 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other shades.

Weekend Max Mara Large Satin Pasticcino Bag £370 SHOP NOW In my opinion, this is the perfect party pouch.

Mango Royal Ruffle Dress £180 SHOP NOW The ruffle detailing adds such a feminine edge.

Zara Gabardine Shirt With Pocket £26 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or pair with brown trousers.