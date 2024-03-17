This 1950s Bag Trend is The Blueprint For Spring's Most Sought-After Carryalls

east-west handbags
(Image credit: Alaïa; Vestiaire Collective; Bottega Veneta; Jil Sander; Prada; The Row; Savette; Loewe)
By Anna LaPlaca
published

TKTK intro

east-west handbags

(Image credit: Alaïa; @erinoffduty; The Style Stalker)

ALAIA, Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

ALAIA, Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Small Le Teckel Bag Rouge
Alaïa
Small Le Teckel Bag Rouge

Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

east-west handbags

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta; The Style Stalker)

Bottega Veneta, Long Clutch Andiamo With Handle
Bottega Veneta
Long Clutch Andiamo With Handle

Bottega Veneta, Long Clutch Andiamo With Handle
Bottega Veneta
Long Clutch Andiamo With Handle

Long Clutch Andiamo With Handle
Bottega Veneta
Long Clutch Andiamo With Handle

Bottega Veneta, Long Andiamo Bag
Bottega Veneta
Long Andiamo Bag

east-west handbags

(Image credit: The Row; @monikh)

Abby Suede Shoulder Bag
The Row
Abby Suede Shoulder Bag

The Row, Abby Suede Shoulder Bag
The Row
Abby Suede Shoulder Bag

east-west handbags

(Image credit: @darjabarannik; Vestiaire Collective)

east-west handbags

(Image credit: Savette; The Style Stalker)

east-west handbags

(Image credit: Tory Burch)

east-west handbags

(Image credit: Jil Sander; @laurareilly___; @hannahlewisstylist)

east-west handbags

(Image credit: Prada; @camillecharriere; @The Style Stalker)

east-west handbags

(Image credit: Loewe)
Anna LaPlaca
Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸