2025 Hasn’t Even Started, But I Know This Fresh Designer Bag Will Dominate It

I don't mean to alarm you but there's a new It-bag emerging on the style scene. Fresh from the autumn/winter runway, Chloé's Camera Bag (£2250) is rising above its competitors as the newest cult-buy that fashion people are ready to embrace.

A palate cleanser after so many season's saturated with XXL totes, this season's new favourite illustrates the pendulum's swing towards a smaller, structured style. Almost polar opposite to the capacious Mary Poppins designs that have been doing the rounds up until now, the compact camera bag features a spattering of exterior pockets for an organised carry and a neat silhouette that slots comfortably under the arm.

A hero on Chloé iconic A/W 2024 runway earlier this year, the bag created buzz for its nostalgic silhouette, reminiscent of the fashion house's famous—and discontinued—Paddington bag.

Chloe Camera Bag

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Slung onto the shoulders of showgoers at Paris Fashion Week this past September, the style set have already affirmed their affection for the buckle-embellished utilitarian tote. Styled by Parisians with voluminous trench coats, flared denim jeans and leather layers, the bag was spotted on the runway styled in a similarly modern bohemian way.

Chloe Camera Bag

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Available in four sizes and six colour ways the bag features three exterior pockets, a removable strap and handle, and an inside compartment. No more stuffing your whole arm into your tote to dig out your keys, the utilitarian compartments offers just as many practicality points as it does style ones.

Chloe Camera Bag

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Inspiring a wider trend in the process, Chloé's camera bag has sparked the revival of utility bag trend, inciting high street labels to interpret the trend for themselves this season.

Chloe A/W 24 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

To shop the bag that fashion people are eyeing up right now, read on to discover the Chloé camera bag here as well as discover our edit of the other best utility bags to shop right now.

SHOP THE CHLOÉ CAMERA BAG HERE:

Large Camera Bag in Shiny Leather
Chloé
Large Camera Bag in Shiny Leather

The exterior pocket nod to the brand's iconic Paddington bag

Camera Bag in Shiny Leather
Chloé
Camera Bag in Shiny Leather

This mid-size bag is perfect for daily use.

Camera Bag in Shiny Leather
Chloé
Camera Bag in Shiny Leather

Style this in your clutches or wear it over your shoulder.

Camera Bag in Croco-Effect Leather
Chloé
Camera Bag in Croco-Effect Leather

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

Small Camera Bag in Shiny Leather
Chloé
Small Camera Bag in Shiny Leather

This also comes in this size in three other shades.

Camera Bucket Bag in Shiny Leather
Chloé
Camera Bucket Bag in Shiny Leather

This is the perfect size for carrying around your daily essentials.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE UTILITY BAGS HERE:

Laurina Utility Pocket Bag
Whistles
Laurina Utility Pocket Bag

Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Glamorous Top Handle Pocket Detail Bag in Burgundy
Glamorous
Top Handle Pocket Detail Bag

The burgundy colour trend is taking off this winter.

Thora Multi-Pocket Bowling Bag
Charles & Keith
Thora Multi-Pocket Bowling Bag

This also comes in black.

Multipocket Leather Shoulder Bag
Acne Studios
Multipocket Leather Shoulder Bag

The bow detailing adds such a playful edge.

vagabond,

Vagabond
Valence Bag

This also comes in a dark red shade.

farfetch,

Miu Miu
Pocket Shoulder Bag

I don't expect this to remain in stock for long.

Small Crossbody Bag
H&M
Small Crossbody Bag

This lightweight bag is perfect for daily styling.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

