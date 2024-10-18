2025 Hasn’t Even Started, But I Know This Fresh Designer Bag Will Dominate It

I don't mean to alarm you but there's a new It-bag emerging on the style scene. Fresh from the autumn/winter runway, Chloé's Camera Bag (£2250) is rising above its competitors as the newest cult-buy that fashion people are ready to embrace.

A palate cleanser after so many season's saturated with XXL totes, this season's new favourite illustrates the pendulum's swing towards a smaller, structured style. Almost polar opposite to the capacious Mary Poppins designs that have been doing the rounds up until now, the compact camera bag features a spattering of exterior pockets for an organised carry and a neat silhouette that slots comfortably under the arm.

A hero on Chloé iconic A/W 2024 runway earlier this year, the bag created buzz for its nostalgic silhouette, reminiscent of the fashion house's famous—and discontinued—Paddington bag.

Slung onto the shoulders of showgoers at Paris Fashion Week this past September, the style set have already affirmed their affection for the buckle-embellished utilitarian tote. Styled by Parisians with voluminous trench coats, flared denim jeans and leather layers, the bag was spotted on the runway styled in a similarly modern bohemian way.

Available in four sizes and six colour ways the bag features three exterior pockets, a removable strap and handle, and an inside compartment. No more stuffing your whole arm into your tote to dig out your keys, the utilitarian compartments offers just as many practicality points as it does style ones.

Inspiring a wider trend in the process, Chloé's camera bag has sparked the revival of utility bag trend, inciting high street labels to interpret the trend for themselves this season.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

To shop the bag that fashion people are eyeing up right now, read on to discover the Chloé camera bag here as well as discover our edit of the other best utility bags to shop right now.

