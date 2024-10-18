2025 Hasn’t Even Started, But I Know This Fresh Designer Bag Will Dominate It
I don't mean to alarm you but there's a new It-bag emerging on the style scene. Fresh from the autumn/winter runway, Chloé's Camera Bag (£2250) is rising above its competitors as the newest cult-buy that fashion people are ready to embrace.
A palate cleanser after so many season's saturated with XXL totes, this season's new favourite illustrates the pendulum's swing towards a smaller, structured style. Almost polar opposite to the capacious Mary Poppins designs that have been doing the rounds up until now, the compact camera bag features a spattering of exterior pockets for an organised carry and a neat silhouette that slots comfortably under the arm.
A hero on Chloé iconic A/W 2024 runway earlier this year, the bag created buzz for its nostalgic silhouette, reminiscent of the fashion house's famous—and discontinued—Paddington bag.
Slung onto the shoulders of showgoers at Paris Fashion Week this past September, the style set have already affirmed their affection for the buckle-embellished utilitarian tote. Styled by Parisians with voluminous trench coats, flared denim jeans and leather layers, the bag was spotted on the runway styled in a similarly modern bohemian way.
Available in four sizes and six colour ways the bag features three exterior pockets, a removable strap and handle, and an inside compartment. No more stuffing your whole arm into your tote to dig out your keys, the utilitarian compartments offers just as many practicality points as it does style ones.
Inspiring a wider trend in the process, Chloé's camera bag has sparked the revival of utility bag trend, inciting high street labels to interpret the trend for themselves this season.
To shop the bag that fashion people are eyeing up right now, read on to discover the Chloé camera bag here as well as discover our edit of the other best utility bags to shop right now.
SHOP THE CHLOÉ CAMERA BAG HERE:
The exterior pocket nod to the brand's iconic Paddington bag
The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.
This is the perfect size for carrying around your daily essentials.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE UTILITY BAGS HERE:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
