The 6 Winter It-Bags That Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Pre-Ordering Now

Although winter has only just begun, the designer handbag has already established itself as the season's must have accessory, and while we've given careful thought to which winter coats and party pieces to invest in next, it's luxury bags that have really gotten our group chat buzzing.



Take for example the rise and rise of the leopard print trend. We can easily think of several stores that will stock a great animal print coat, but when it comes to bags, we all remember seeing Saint Laurent 's Le 5 à 7 bag tucked under the arms of Hailey Bieber and Laura Harrier for the first time. Similarly, you may not have known Manu Atelier by name a year ago, but I can guarantee you have seen their chocolate suede tote all over social media, or at least one of the many copy cats that cropped up after its success.

"2024's bags have been particularly exciting because they combine both elegance and versatility, making them a timeless addition to your collection," notes Deputy Editor Maxine Eggenberger, and there's no denying that we've come a long way since the teeny tiny Jacquemus top handle, but when it comes to a winter bag that will add the a finishing touch to a cosy cold-weather, there are a handful of buzzworthy styles that have garnered attention over the last few months for all of the right reasons.

From the celebrity favourites that are more difficult to get your hands on than gold dust, to the minimalist tote that we predict will be huge in 2025, keep scrolling to see the six effortlessly chic winter it-bags huge in 2024 and beyond.

1. SAINT LAURENT LE 5 À 7 BEA

Style Notes: A roomy sized tote? Check. Trending leopard print? Check. Just the right amount of logo hardware? Check and check. When it comes to the Saint Laurent 5 A 7, this bag ticks off just about everything on our wish list, and it would seem that celebs agree too. Should you be looking for a statement piece that has all of the longevity of a classic shopper, you've found it—and there's no need to worry about pulling together the perfect outfit when this bag will elevate even a simple crew neck jumper and jeans.

Product Details:

- Suede lining

- Bronze-toned hardware

- Dimensions 50 X 28 X 18 CM / 19.7" x 11" x 7.1"

- Calfskin leather

Shop the Le 5 A 7 Bea:

Saint Laurent LE 5 À 7 BEA in Pony Hair Leather £4120 SHOP NOW

2. DEMELLIER NEW YORK TOTE

Style Notes: Although Demellier's New York tote isn't a brand new style for winter 2024, it has recently dropped in a load of new colourways (yay!), and an equally chic new silhouette (and please, do give the New York shoulder the attention it deserves). What makes this bag such a perennial favourite? Well, of course it's look—it is undeniably luxe, but also it's price tag—any premium bag that comes in under £500 is well worth considering. These are the kind of bags that go with everything and look good for a lifetime, so just think of that cost per wear.

Product Details:

-Main compartment fits A4 files or laptop

- Double top handles and metal feet

- Top width: 58cm/22.1", opening width: 58cm/22.8", bottom width: 36cm/14.2", height: 27cm/10.7", depth: 14cm/5.5"

Shop the New York Tote:

Demellier The New York | Burgundy Small Grain £495 SHOP NOW

The Midi New York | Black Small Grain £445 SHOP NOW

3. MANU ATELIER LE CAMBON 35

Style Notes: If there is any bag that has dominated my feed over the last six months, it has to be Turkish leather goods manufacturer Manu Atelier's Le Cambon 35 in suede. Influencers, celebs and editors alike are taking to Instagram in their hundreds to share pictures of the same cocoa brown suede bag paired with everything from tailored office outfits to cosy weekend 'fits. But, as quickly as the bag gained in popularity, it immediately went out of stock (something you'll know if you signed up to the pre-order waitlist), and now you'll be lucky to catch a moment when the brown is shoppable again. Don't despair though devoted fans, there is also the Tobacco green, black and grey nubuck colour ways to choose from, and of course the original pebbled leather, so you're sure to get your Manu fix.



Product Details:

- Deep Brown Suede Leather

- Magnetic Closure

- Interior Zipped Pocket

- Dimensions: 35 cm W X 22.5 cm H X 21.5 cm

Shop the Le Cambon 35:

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede £580 SHOP NOW

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Tobacco Green Suede £580 SHOP NOW

4. MIU MIU IVY CORDUROY SHOPPING BAG

Style Notes: It's been a big year for Miu Miu bags (excuse the pun), as the fashion house's other major offering the Arcadie bag was a smash hit among the street style set who immediately rushed to cover theirs in matching Miu Miu bag charms. If however you're looking for something a little more pared-back, this cord shopper could be the grown up big sister of the dressed-up bells-and-whistles Arcadie. Roomy, versatile and in autumn's unsung micro trend—corduroy, this feels like the cool-girl weekend bag we've been waiting for.



Product Details:

- Leather top handles

- Gold-tone hardware

- Fabric interior with double zip pocket

- Height 37cm, Width 36cm, Length 18cm

Shop the Ivy Corduroy Shopper:

Miu Miu Ivy Corduroy Shopping Bag £1840 SHOP NOW

5. BOTTEGA VENETA SUEDE HOP BAG

Style Notes: The Andiamo! The Jodie! The Sardine! The Kalimero! Is there any bag that Bottega Veneta can release that doesn't become instantly iconic? I'm inclined to say no. The latest Hop is a sumptuous shoulder bag in strokeable suede, another languid hobo style that fits in a lot more than you might think. If the Andiamo is for work, and the Jodie is for play, the Hop is everything in between, and this runway star is selling fast with many colourways now only available in store, so try if you can to get this before it goes.



Product Details:

- Small Intrecciato suede shoulder bag

- One internal zipped pocket• Flap closure secured with magnet

- Calfskin leather, plus leather lining

- Height: 21 cm/ 8.3”, Width: 46 cm /18.1”. depth: 10 cm/ 3.9”

Shop the Suede Hop Bag:

BOTTEGA VENETA Hop Large Suede-Leather Top-Handle Bag £3670 SHOP NOW

BOTTEGA VENETA Hop Large Leather Shoulder Bag £3670 SHOP NOW

6. TOTEME BELTED LEATHER BUCKET

Style Notes: Toteme are no strangers to creating pieces that get the crowds excited, and who will forget the scarf jacket and logo co-ord any time soon? The latest talking point we predict will be a guaranteed hit is the brand's buckle bucket bag, a masterclass in minimalist styling that only Toteme could nail to perfection. Buckles and belts are proving popular this year, so it takes a lot to stand out from the crowd, but somehow this bag manages to separate itself from the masses and be a key piece in the Scandi style set's winter wardrobes. The only decision you have to make now is between smooth leather, canvas or croc embossed.

Stats:

- Gold-tone slide clasp, internal lobster clasp

- 100% cow leather

- Height 30cm/11.8", Width 27cm/10.6", Depth 15.5cm/6"

Shop the Belted Bucket Bag:

Toteme Belted Leather Bucket Bag Black £970 SHOP NOW