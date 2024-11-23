I Have Designer Taste on a High-Street Budget—This Is Where I Shop Cashmere for Less
With the sudden drop in temperature here in the UK, the only thing I want to do is bundle up in cashmere. Whether it be a pair of gloves, comfy trousers or a cosy knit, cashmere will not only keep you warm but make your outfits look super expensive as well. You might think you must splash out loads for good quality cashmere that will last in your wardrobe. However, the truth is that the high street has plenty of cashmere options that are way more affordable without compromising on quality or durability.
Uniqlo is one of my favourite high-street stores for cashmere. It offers cosy jumpers in a wide range of colours and styles that won’t break the bank. Not only is its cashmere incredibly soft, but it’s also available in 6 different necklines and well over 50 different colours to suit your personal taste.
Aida wears a cashmere turtleneck jumper from Uniqlo's previous collection.
Made of 100% cashmere, Uniqlo's soft knits will keep you insulated when the temperatures really drop and are also extremely soft, promising maximum comfort. The other great thing about cashmere is that it is extremely durable, meaning it will last in your wardrobe for years and not shrink when washed. I'm already very excited to style my Uniqlo knit for this winter. Whether I pair it with a wool a-line skirt, a pair of tailored trousers or my casual blue denim for weekends, I know this expensive-looking knit will fit seamlessly into my winter outfit rotation. I'm also planning to buy a few versions for my friends and family. From the high-quality to the affordable price point, it's will make the perfect Christmas gift this year.
Most of Uniqlo's knits are available in sizes XXS to XXL, with a few styles running between XS and XL. The only thing I would note is that Uniqlo can sometimes run a size too small, so bear that in mind.
Keep scrolling to shop Uniqlo's selection of cashmere jumpers and then have a browse at other high-street cashmere knits we're loving at the moment.
Shop Uniqlo's Cashmere Jumpers:
Plum brown is the colour of winter 2024.
Shop Other High-Street Cashmere We Love:
The red-colour trend is going nowhere.
-
31 Maxi Coats From Shopbop, COS, and Mango That Have My Undivided Attention
Floor-sweeping styles only.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
I'm Only Buying My Winter Basics From This One Nordstrom Brand
It's *that* good.
By Lauren Adhav
-
6 Very 2024 Ways to Style a Pullover Sweater
File under "chic and cozy outfit inspo."
By Natalie Cantell
-
The Only 6 Winter Coat Trends Celebrities Seem to Care About
By Anna LaPlaca
-
My Sister Asked What She Should Buy From Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale—Here's Every Chic Item I Suggested
Up to 50% off.
By Judith Jones
-
I Asked My Fashion Friends What Tights They Wear in the Winter—They Sent Me These
It's tights season, baby.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
If You Run Into Me This Winter, There's a Good Chance I'll Be Wearing One of These 8 Gorgeous Outfits
Warm and chic.
By Judith Jones
-
7 Fresh Winter Outfits to Wear With All of Your White T-Shirts
Classic.
By Natalie Cantell