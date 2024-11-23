With the sudden drop in temperature here in the UK, the only thing I want to do is bundle up in cashmere. Whether it be a pair of gloves, comfy trousers or a cosy knit, cashmere will not only keep you warm but make your outfits look super expensive as well. You might think you must splash out loads for good quality cashmere that will last in your wardrobe. However, the truth is that the high street has plenty of cashmere options that are way more affordable without compromising on quality or durability.

Uniqlo is one of my favourite high-street stores for cashmere. It offers cosy jumpers in a wide range of colours and styles that won’t break the bank. Not only is its cashmere incredibly soft, but it’s also available in 6 different necklines and well over 50 different colours to suit your personal taste.

Aida wears a cashmere turtleneck jumper from Uniqlo's previous collection.

Made of 100% cashmere, Uniqlo's soft knits will keep you insulated when the temperatures really drop and are also extremely soft, promising maximum comfort. The other great thing about cashmere is that it is extremely durable, meaning it will last in your wardrobe for years and not shrink when washed. I'm already very excited to style my Uniqlo knit for this winter. Whether I pair it with a wool a-line skirt, a pair of tailored trousers or my casual blue denim for weekends, I know this expensive-looking knit will fit seamlessly into my winter outfit rotation. I'm also planning to buy a few versions for my friends and family. From the high-quality to the affordable price point, it's will make the perfect Christmas gift this year.

Most of Uniqlo's knits are available in sizes XXS to XXL, with a few styles running between XS and XL. The only thing I would note is that Uniqlo can sometimes run a size too small, so bear that in mind.

Keep scrolling to shop Uniqlo's selection of cashmere jumpers and then have a browse at other high-street cashmere knits we're loving at the moment.

Shop Uniqlo's Cashmere Jumpers:

Uniqlo 100% Cashmere Relaxed V Neck Jumper £100 SHOP NOW The prettiest shade of pink.

Uniqlo 100% Cashmere Jumper £110 SHOP NOW Navy can be just as versatile as black.

Uniqlo 100% Cashmere Crew Neck Short Jumper (sleeveless) £60 SHOP NOW The perfect layering piece.

Uniqlo 100% Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper £90 SHOP NOW Wear with jeans, tailored trousers and skirts alike.

Uniqlo 100% Cashmere V Neck Jumper £80 SHOP NOW A simple knit that will pair well with any other colour.

Uniqlo 100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £80 SHOP NOW Plum brown is the colour of winter 2024.

Shop Other High-Street Cashmere We Love:

COS Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper £225 SHOP NOW I can't believe this is from the high-street.

H&M Oversized Cashmere-Blend Jumper £120 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on H&M's knitwear.

& Other Stories Cashmere Jumper £175 SHOP NOW Use this to brighten you neutral wardrobe.

ZARA Cable-Knit 100% Cashmere Sweater £119 SHOP NOW Obsessed with this cable knit iteration.

Arket Relaxed Cashmere-Wool Jumper £159 SHOP NOW This looks so expensive.

Autograph Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper £95 SHOP NOW M&S has some of the best cashmere on the high street.

John Lewis Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £89 SHOP NOW The ultimate layering knit.