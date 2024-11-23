I Have Designer Taste on a High-Street Budget—This Is Where I Shop Cashmere for Less

Brittany Davy
By
published
in News

With the sudden drop in temperature here in the UK, the only thing I want to do is bundle up in cashmere. Whether it be a pair of gloves, comfy trousers or a cosy knit, cashmere will not only keep you warm but make your outfits look super expensive as well. You might think you must splash out loads for good quality cashmere that will last in your wardrobe. However, the truth is that the high street has plenty of cashmere options that are way more affordable without compromising on quality or durability.

Uniqlo is one of my favourite high-street stores for cashmere. It offers cosy jumpers in a wide range of colours and styles that won’t break the bank. Not only is its cashmere incredibly soft, but it’s also available in 6 different necklines and well over 50 different colours to suit your personal taste.

Aida wears a cashmere turtleneck jumper from Uniqlo's previous collection.

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Aida wears a cashmere turtleneck jumper from Uniqlo's previous collection.

Made of 100% cashmere, Uniqlo's soft knits will keep you insulated when the temperatures really drop and are also extremely soft, promising maximum comfort. The other great thing about cashmere is that it is extremely durable, meaning it will last in your wardrobe for years and not shrink when washed. I'm already very excited to style my Uniqlo knit for this winter. Whether I pair it with a wool a-line skirt, a pair of tailored trousers or my casual blue denim for weekends, I know this expensive-looking knit will fit seamlessly into my winter outfit rotation. I'm also planning to buy a few versions for my friends and family. From the high-quality to the affordable price point, it's will make the perfect Christmas gift this year.

Most of Uniqlo's knits are available in sizes XXS to XXL, with a few styles running between XS and XL. The only thing I would note is that Uniqlo can sometimes run a size too small, so bear that in mind.

Keep scrolling to shop Uniqlo's selection of cashmere jumpers and then have a browse at other high-street cashmere knits we're loving at the moment.

Shop Uniqlo's Cashmere Jumpers:

100% Cashmere Relaxed V Neck Jumper
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Relaxed V Neck Jumper

The prettiest shade of pink.

100% Cashmere Jumper
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Jumper

Navy can be just as versatile as black.

100% Cashmere Crew Neck Short Jumper (sleeveless)
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Crew Neck Short Jumper (sleeveless)

The perfect layering piece.

100% Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper

Wear with jeans, tailored trousers and skirts alike.

100% Cashmere V Neck Jumper
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere V Neck Jumper

A simple knit that will pair well with any other colour.

100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Uniqlo
100% Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

Plum brown is the colour of winter 2024.

Shop Other High-Street Cashmere We Love:

Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper

I can't believe this is from the high-street.

Oversized Cashmere-Blend Jumper
H&M
Oversized Cashmere-Blend Jumper

Don't sleep on H&M's knitwear.

Cashmere Jumper
& Other Stories
Cashmere Jumper

Use this to brighten you neutral wardrobe.

Cable-Knit 100% Cashmere Sweater
ZARA
Cable-Knit 100% Cashmere Sweater

Obsessed with this cable knit iteration.

Relaxed Cashmere-Wool Jumper
Arket
Relaxed Cashmere-Wool Jumper

This looks so expensive.

Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper

M&S has some of the best cashmere on the high street.

John Lewis Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
John Lewis
Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

The ultimate layering knit.

100% Cashmere Sweater - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
100% Cashmere Sweater

The red-colour trend is going nowhere.

Explore More:
Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Editorial Assistant
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸