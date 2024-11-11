So Long, Boring Black Skirts—Literally Every London It Girl Is Wearing This Cool Alternative

As it happens with every new season, this winter we’re beginning to see a new guard of It items emerge. Inspired by the trends that came before them, but also offering something fresh that stylish people are quick to sniff out, the start of every new season is always an exciting time in fashion and, needless to say, for our wardrobes. More often than not, the cult buys that come through are very specific—think a particular bag style from a single brand or the latest trainer to come from one of the biggest names in the industry—making their trajectory easy to track. Others, however, take a little longer to pinpoint but, when you do, you realise how much of an impact they’re making. And this winter, it’s clear to see that Burberry’s checked skirts are setting the agenda.

A bonafide celebrity favourite, Burberry's check is the print that those in the know (and their stylists) are standing behind this winter. Serving up a modern take of the British institution's iconic check that has been in the brand's repertoire since the 1920s, this darker iteration resembles a tartan print, ensuring it feels just as timeless as it's predecessor. And while Burberry has modelled the motif in a myriad of ways for winter 2024, it's the brand's skirts that are proving to be a hot-ticket item.

In the space of about five minutes, my colleagues and I had found so many instances of fashion people and celebrities wearing Burberry's checked skirts over the past couple of weeks. Pairing them with with knee-high boots, leather loafers and heels, the it's proven to be versatile staple this season, not to mention a chic alternative to the trousers and jeans that dominate at this time of the year.

Whilst some celebrities have remained loyal to Burberry's classic beige print—as spotted on Miquita Oliver in September—the moodier offering has asserted itself as a key buy for 2024.

Traditional and timeless, but not over-done, this emerging skirt trend doesn't just have the potential to become the season's next "It" item—it already is. To get ahead of the curve, read on to discover Burberry check print skirt below, and shop our other favourite checked skirts for different price points.

SHOP BURBERRY CHECKED SKIRTS:

Check Wool Blend Mini Kilt in Snug - Women, Technical | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Check Wool Blend Mini Kilt

Style with tights and knee boots for a cosy winter look.

Pleated Check Wool Blend Skirt in Snug - Women, Technical | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Pleated Check Wool Blend Skirt

The pleated detailing gives this plenty of beautiful movement.

Check Wool Blend Maxi Kilt in Camp - Women | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Check Wool Blend Maxi Kilt

Style with leather boots or wear with a sleek slingback.

Pleated Check Wool Mini Kilt in Archive Beige - Women | Burberry® Official
Burberry
Pleated Check Wool Mini Kilt

Burberry's heritage check motif will never go out of style.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE CHECKED SKIRTS:

Check Long Skirt
Zara
Check Long Skirt

This elegant maxi skirt could easily pass for designer.

Maeve Drop-Waist Taffeta Maxi Skirt
Maeve
Drop-Waist Taffeta Maxi Skirt

This is well on its way to selling out.

Mango Grunge Tartan Skirt, Dark Red
Mango
Grunge Tartan Skirt

Style with knee boots or pair with a pointed-toe heel.

Bronte Button Through Midi Skirt - Red Check
Damson Madder
Bronte Button Through Midi Skirt

The bow detailing adds such a playful edge.

Uo Celia Check Tiered Maxi Skirt
Urban Outfitters
Celia Check Tiered Maxi Skirt

The dark colour palette gives this a moody energy.

Belted Mini Corduroy Skirt
Monki
Belted Mini Corduroy Skirt

The corduroy finish makes this perfect for winter styling.

boden,

Boden
Helen Buckled Kilt

This comes in UK sizes 4—22.

Bordeaux Plaid Maxi Skirt
Free People
Bordeaux Plaid Maxi Skirt

Style with a slouchy knit or wear with a simple blouse.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

