So Long, Boring Black Skirts—Literally Every London It Girl Is Wearing This Cool Alternative
As it happens with every new season, this winter we’re beginning to see a new guard of It items emerge. Inspired by the trends that came before them, but also offering something fresh that stylish people are quick to sniff out, the start of every new season is always an exciting time in fashion and, needless to say, for our wardrobes. More often than not, the cult buys that come through are very specific—think a particular bag style from a single brand or the latest trainer to come from one of the biggest names in the industry—making their trajectory easy to track. Others, however, take a little longer to pinpoint but, when you do, you realise how much of an impact they’re making. And this winter, it’s clear to see that Burberry’s checked skirts are setting the agenda.
A bonafide celebrity favourite, Burberry's check is the print that those in the know (and their stylists) are standing behind this winter. Serving up a modern take of the British institution's iconic check that has been in the brand's repertoire since the 1920s, this darker iteration resembles a tartan print, ensuring it feels just as timeless as it's predecessor. And while Burberry has modelled the motif in a myriad of ways for winter 2024, it's the brand's skirts that are proving to be a hot-ticket item.
In the space of about five minutes, my colleagues and I had found so many instances of fashion people and celebrities wearing Burberry's checked skirts over the past couple of weeks. Pairing them with with knee-high boots, leather loafers and heels, the it's proven to be versatile staple this season, not to mention a chic alternative to the trousers and jeans that dominate at this time of the year.
Whilst some celebrities have remained loyal to Burberry's classic beige print—as spotted on Miquita Oliver in September—the moodier offering has asserted itself as a key buy for 2024.
Traditional and timeless, but not over-done, this emerging skirt trend doesn't just have the potential to become the season's next "It" item—it already is. To get ahead of the curve, read on to discover Burberry check print skirt below, and shop our other favourite checked skirts for different price points.
SHOP BURBERRY CHECKED SKIRTS:
The pleated detailing gives this plenty of beautiful movement.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE CHECKED SKIRTS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Skirt Trend Fashion People Use to Make Sweaters Look Much Chicer
Buh-bye, jeans.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Move Aside, Miniskirts—New York's Chicest Celebs Are Wearing This Specific Trend Instead
Take it for a spin.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello Wore the Fall Skirt Trend That's All Over Paris
A worldwide hit.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Molly Gordon Wore Fashion's #1 Designer Investment Piece on a Date With Jeremy Allen White
It's a classic.
By Allyson Payer
-
Angelina Jolie Traded Pumps for the Only Logical Shoe Trend to Pair With Skirts in the Winter
Let's not freeze, okay?
By Allyson Payer
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Season's Biggest Skirt Trend With Winter's Most Timeless Flat Shoes
This is going to become my new go-to.
By Natalie Munro
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Skirt Trend I've Seen Everywhere, From Prada to Zara
Pleats, please.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sabrina Carpenter Just Wore the Fall Version of Summer's Biggest Skirt Trend
The perfect transitional buy.
By Eliza Huber