So Long, Boring Black Skirts—Literally Every London It Girl Is Wearing This Cool Alternative

As it happens with every new season, this winter we’re beginning to see a new guard of It items emerge. Inspired by the trends that came before them, but also offering something fresh that stylish people are quick to sniff out, the start of every new season is always an exciting time in fashion and, needless to say, for our wardrobes. More often than not, the cult buys that come through are very specific—think a particular bag style from a single brand or the latest trainer to come from one of the biggest names in the industry—making their trajectory easy to track. Others, however, take a little longer to pinpoint but, when you do, you realise how much of an impact they’re making. And this winter, it’s clear to see that Burberry’s checked skirts are setting the agenda.

A bonafide celebrity favourite, Burberry's check is the print that those in the know (and their stylists) are standing behind this winter. Serving up a modern take of the British institution's iconic check that has been in the brand's repertoire since the 1920s, this darker iteration resembles a tartan print, ensuring it feels just as timeless as it's predecessor. And while Burberry has modelled the motif in a myriad of ways for winter 2024, it's the brand's skirts that are proving to be a hot-ticket item.

In the space of about five minutes, my colleagues and I had found so many instances of fashion people and celebrities wearing Burberry's checked skirts over the past couple of weeks. Pairing them with with knee-high boots, leather loafers and heels, the it's proven to be versatile staple this season, not to mention a chic alternative to the trousers and jeans that dominate at this time of the year.

Whilst some celebrities have remained loyal to Burberry's classic beige print—as spotted on Miquita Oliver in September—the moodier offering has asserted itself as a key buy for 2024.

Traditional and timeless, but not over-done, this emerging skirt trend doesn't just have the potential to become the season's next "It" item—it already is. To get ahead of the curve, read on to discover Burberry check print skirt below, and shop our other favourite checked skirts for different price points.

SHOP BURBERRY CHECKED SKIRTS:

Burberry Check Wool Blend Mini Kilt £990 SHOP NOW Style with tights and knee boots for a cosy winter look.

Burberry Pleated Check Wool Blend Skirt £1290 SHOP NOW The pleated detailing gives this plenty of beautiful movement.

Burberry Check Wool Blend Maxi Kilt £2290 SHOP NOW Style with leather boots or wear with a sleek slingback.

Burberry Pleated Check Wool Mini Kilt £840 SHOP NOW Burberry's heritage check motif will never go out of style.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE CHECKED SKIRTS:

Zara Check Long Skirt £50 SHOP NOW This elegant maxi skirt could easily pass for designer.

Maeve Drop-Waist Taffeta Maxi Skirt £130 SHOP NOW This is well on its way to selling out.

Mango Grunge Tartan Skirt £46 SHOP NOW Style with knee boots or pair with a pointed-toe heel.

Damson Madder Bronte Button Through Midi Skirt £75 SHOP NOW The bow detailing adds such a playful edge.

Urban Outfitters Celia Check Tiered Maxi Skirt £52 SHOP NOW The dark colour palette gives this a moody energy.

Monki Belted Mini Corduroy Skirt £33 SHOP NOW The corduroy finish makes this perfect for winter styling.

Boden Helen Buckled Kilt £130 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 4—22.

Free People Bordeaux Plaid Maxi Skirt £140 SHOP NOW Style with a slouchy knit or wear with a simple blouse.