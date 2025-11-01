I'll be completely honest: I've never given much thought to winter skirt trends in the past. But this year, I've fully realised what I've been missing. It's easy to stick with wool trousers and thick denim, but skirts lighten your winter outfits. They bring movement and shape to the dozens of layers we wrap ourselves in. If you're seeking out ways to re-energise your standard cold-weather capsule, a skirt will certainly do it. And luckily, there is no shortage of trends to pick and choose from.
Even if you're not a self-proclaimed skirt person, like me, this year's skirt trends have something for everyone. If you're one who loves doubling down on cosy textures, you're set with the knitted and wool skirt trend. If you love an ethereal winter vibe, sheer skirts fit the brief. If it's bold you're after, particularly when the days feel extra grey, red skirts are there to keep your wardrobe vibrant this season. They're all easy to style, and whilst I use the word trend, I'd argue many of these will remain relevant next winter, too.
Below, you'll find seven different trends that popped up again and again throughout the AW25 shows and had the versatility to translate into everyday attire. Plus, you'll find options for shopping these winter skirt trends, so they'll slot seamlessly into your own rotation.
The Winter 2025 Skirt Trends to Know About
1. Leather Skirts
Style Notes: Leather and winter dressing go hand in hand. This material has an edge that feels right at home in the coldest months of the year—and this season it's being rendered in the form of pencil skirts. Whilst black and brown are the most popular choices (and for good reason, they're undeniably easy to pair with everything), I appreciate Stella McCartney's grey variation. Grey leather feels different from the wool, cotton and tweed it's usually found in.
Shop Leather Skirts:
Whistles
Black Jamie Leather Midi Skirt
A classic skirt choice for winter.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Savil Paneled Leather Midi Skirt
This dark brown, almost black colour will match with any top and shoes. This also has an A-line shape if you prefer that to pencil styles.
Joseph
Leather Sèvres Midi Skirt
A warm grey option if you want something that's still neutral and easy to pair, but slightly more unique.
2. Red Skirts
Style Notes: Whether it makes you feel festive or brings more vibrancy to your life on grey days, red is the perfect hue for winter. Last year, burgundy stole the spotlight, but this year, it's a brighter, more saturated cherry red taking over. There are plenty of options for wearing it, from an unexpected pop of red through a mini skirt or a full embrace of the colour with a monochrome red outfit, featuring a longer midi skirt. On Jil Sander's runway, the brand combined both this colour trend and the leather skirt trend—another inspiring choice.
Shop Red Skirts:
LISA YANG
Clare Cashmere Mini Skirt
A cosy cashmere choice—the ideal mini skirt for winter.
ZARA
Pleated Midi Skirt
Combine two skirt trends in one: pleats and red.
COS
Circle-Cut Midi Skirt
This skirt has a slightly more muted red if you'd like a softer shade.
3. Knotted Skirts
Style Notes: I always appreciate the addition of a knot, twist or embellishment that gives a wardrobe staple a refresh. That's exactly what I noticed at a handful of this year's runway shows—a tied knot or twist of the material on the front or side, which gave the silhouette more visual interest. Hermès' paired its knotted skirt with a relaxed turtleneck jumper and knee-high boots, solidifying what I predict will be one of this year's chicest winter uniforms.
Shop Knotted Skirts:
COS
Twist-Detail Midi Skirt
As someone who isn't a skirt person, I have worn this specific skirt incredibly often this autumn and winter.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Gathered Jersey Maxi Skirt
Dries Van Noten has a handful of gorgeous gathered skirts, including this cocoa-coloured option.
H&M
Draped Satin Skirt
This is available in cream and green. It'll pair well with jumpers, but work just as well with waistcoats and vests in spring and summer.
4. Drop-Waist Skirts
Style Notes: I always enjoy picking up on a pattern, and that was the case with drop-waist skirts, a trend that I noticed also reflected in this year's winter dress trends. It's a guaranteed way of making your outfit more interesting as it experiments with proportions. Whilst it was in quite a few shows, Chanel's take caught my attention because of how polished it looked. The fashion house it known for its tweed suits and tailoring, so it was interesting these materials and overall aesthetic expressed through a fresh silhouette.
Shop Drop-Waist Skirts
JAEGER
Satin Dropped Waist Maxi A-Line Skirt
This black skirt can be easily worn during they day, then dressed up for evening events.
Mint Velvet
Brown Pintuck Maxi Skirt
Another chocolate brown skirt option with a cool shirred drop-waist.
Damson Madder
Josie Midi Skirt - Olive Cotton Satin
The bow is a really darling touch.
5. Pleated Skirts
Style Notes:Pleated skirts often make an appearance in fall and winter, but this year's version was markedly different. As seen on Zimmermann's runway, pleats had different configurations and colours. Frosty white and denim as opposed to the usual grey and black expected for winter. It's a great way to freshen up a relatively timeless material fold. There were also slits in the pleats, but the longer lengths meant these skirts are totally wearable for winter.
Shop Pleated Skirts:
COS
Pleated Metallic Wool-Blend Skirt
The slight metallic sheen gives this skirt very winter vibes.
MANGO
Pleated A-Line Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Incredibly chic with boots and a knit.
& Other Stories
Pleated Mini Skirt
If it's a classic pleated mini you're after, this is the one.
6. Knit Skirts
Style Notes: With our wardrobes now fully stocked with knitwear, it only makes sense that we have skirts to match. Gucci's chocolate brown sweater skirt feels delectable for winter wear, seeing as this earthy tone is slowly turning from a trend to a timeless wardrobe addition. Knit textures signify warmth in an outfit, and they actually keep you warm, too. This is absolutely a trend worth investing in for these reasons alone.
Shop Knit Skirts:
Sezane
Naelle Skirt - Olive Green
This comes in so many deep jewel-toned shades and earthy neutrals, ideal for winter.
COS
Boiled Wool-Blend Mini Skirt
Super cute.
KHAITE
Asymmetric Wool-Blend Midi Skirt
The asymmetric hemline is gorgeous. Khaite always creates exceptional silhouettes.
7. Sheer Skirts
Style Notes: Typically, I'd associate gossamer tulle and chiffon materials with summer, but sheer skirts were on the AW25 runways and I understand why. In a season of thick, opaque layers, it's nice to have a contrasting piece. Something that feels light and ethereal, especially for winter parties and special occasions. Chloé's black sheer skirt is a perfect example. It turned a classic cold-weather shade into a garment that's flowy, and elegant.
Shop Sheer Skirts:
Reiss
Sheer Textured Maxi Skirt in Chocolate Brown
This one is officially on my wish list. It's such a chic piece for dressing up.
Reformation
Olivia Low Waist Skirt Es
A gorgeous wintery blue choice. It also comes in light pink.
COS
Sheer Column Skirt
A column skirt looks great with knee-high boots, kitten heels and even trainers.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.