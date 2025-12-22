5 Ways Fashion People Are Making Leggings and a Jumper Look Less "Dated" and More 2026

Although I own multiple pairs of leggings to wear to the gym (even though my attendance has been questionable as of late), I just wouldn’t think to wear them as part of an everyday outfit. Maybe it's due to the leggings and trodden down Uggboots phase a lot of people went through in the early ‘10s that has put me off... But recently, I’ve seen so many fashion insiders wearing leggings in unexpectedly elegant and fresh ways that have made me want to give them a go. And they’ve all agreed on one particular pairing: black leggings with jumpers.
If you already love wearing leggings day to day, chances are you’ve experimented with some of these outfits before. But if, like me, you tend to avoid them—thinking of leggings as dated or too scruffy for chic, everyday wear—I suspect you’re about to be pleasantly surprised. Whether it’s styling black stirrup leggings (yep, they’re back from the ‘80s) like Linda with a cosy black knit, socks and loafers or tucking leggings into knee-high boots (like Marilyn and Léna ) and adding a statement coat—these are the 5 chic ways to wear leggings with your favourite knitwear in 2026. Enjoy!
Style Notes: Okay, so this look talks to me. While I love the vibe of trousers tucked into tall boots, I don't like when they ride up or don't fit properly so leggings are definitely the answer to making this pairing look extra sleek. A luxe cream roll neck adds a polished edge to everyday black leggings.
Shop the Look:
COS
Merino Wool Leggings
The merino wool makes these extra cosy.
M&S
Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper
M&S knits are always top tier on the high street.
TOTEME
40 Crocodile-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots
I'm a firm believer that brown and black work so well together.
Style Notes: An oversized sweater and legging will always go hand-in-hand, so if it isn't broken. To take the look away from the gym, add a sporty cap and a leather jacket to make it better suited to an athleisure running errands day outfit.
Shop the Look:
LULULEMON
Wunder Train High-Rise Leggings - 28"
I love how stretchy these are.
Navy Grey
Relaxed-Fit Sweatshirt
A classic.
Autograph
Leather Relaxed Harrington Jacket
I'm so impressed by this high street style.
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Japan W Perforated Leather Sneakers
Adidas Japan trainers always look sleek.
3. Leggings + Black Jumper + Leopard Print Coat
Style Notes: If you haven't got an animal print coat yet, there's still time to liven up your winter outfits. Léna teams her faux fur style with a cosy knit, basic leggings and keeps the look French girl-approved with a beret and suede knee-high boots. There's not anything I don't love about this ensemble.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
Stretch Leggings
The base to so many good outfits.
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
I'm in need of a new black jumper, and I think this is 'the one'.
RIXO ⋆
Milly - Bohemia Leopard
Everyone is still obsessed with this Rixo style.
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Split Leather Boots
Remember to use a suede spray on these.
4. Stirrup Leggings + Jumper + Coat + Loafers
Style Notes: Stirrup leggings are back from the '80s, and I'm now mad about it. While most fashion people have been wearing them over slingback heels, I enjoy how Linda has added cosy socks and loafers with a roll neck and tailored coat for a daytime look I'll be copying.
Shop the Look:
Skims
The Essential High-Waisted Stirrup Leggings
In sizes XXS-XXL, Skims leggings are some of the most size inclusive around.
COS
Chunky Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
Yep, it's as cosy as it looks.
SAINT LAURENT
Le Loafer Logo-Embellished Leather Loafers
These have been on my wish list for so long.
& Other Stories
Cashmere Socks
The easiest way to winter-proof your loafers.
5. Leggings + Cashmere Jumper + Long Coat
Style Notes: Keeping outfits simple is often the key to making an item you wouldn't usually wear feel elegant. Johanna has added a staple knit with a long wool coat and slip-on shoes to create an effortless, yet put together outfit that's so easy to try out.