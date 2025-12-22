5 Ways Fashion People Are Making Leggings and a Jumper Look Less "Dated" and More 2026

These elegant looks prove that wearing a jumper with leggings doesn't have to look 'dated' or scruffy. Instead, the combo can look fresh, chic and very 2026. Scroll on to see.

Influencers wearing leggings
(Image credit: @lindatol @lenafarl @kristencabat )
Although I own multiple pairs of leggings to wear to the gym (even though my attendance has been questionable as of late), I just wouldn’t think to wear them as part of an everyday outfit. Maybe it's due to the leggings and trodden down Ugg boots phase a lot of people went through in the early ‘10s that has put me off... But recently, I’ve seen so many fashion insiders wearing leggings in unexpectedly elegant and fresh ways that have made me want to give them a go. And they’ve all agreed on one particular pairing: black leggings with jumpers.

If you already love wearing leggings day to day, chances are you’ve experimented with some of these outfits before. But if, like me, you tend to avoid them—thinking of leggings as dated or too scruffy for chic, everyday wear—I suspect you’re about to be pleasantly surprised. Whether it’s styling black stirrup leggings (yep, they’re back from the ‘80s) like Linda with a cosy black knit, socks and loafers or tucking leggings into knee-high boots (like Marilyn and Léna ) and adding a statement coat—these are the 5 chic ways to wear leggings with your favourite knitwear in 2026. Enjoy!

Leggings and Jumper Outfits:

1. Leggings + Roll Neck + Shearling Coat + Tall Boots

Marilyn wearing leggings and roll neck

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn )

Style Notes: Okay, so this look talks to me. While I love the vibe of trousers tucked into tall boots, I don't like when they ride up or don't fit properly so leggings are definitely the answer to making this pairing look extra sleek. A luxe cream roll neck adds a polished edge to everyday black leggings.

2. Leggings + Sweatshirt + Leather Jacket + Trainers

Kristen weaing leggings

(Image credit: @kristencabat)

Style Notes: An oversized sweater and legging will always go hand-in-hand, so if it isn't broken. To take the look away from the gym, add a sporty cap and a leather jacket to make it better suited to an athleisure running errands day outfit.

3. Leggings + Black Jumper + Leopard Print Coat

Lena wearing leggings

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: If you haven't got an animal print coat yet, there's still time to liven up your winter outfits. Léna teams her faux fur style with a cosy knit, basic leggings and keeps the look French girl-approved with a beret and suede knee-high boots. There's not anything I don't love about this ensemble.

4. Stirrup Leggings + Jumper + Coat + Loafers

Linda wearing stirrup leggings

(Image credit: @lindatol)

Style Notes: Stirrup leggings are back from the '80s, and I'm now mad about it. While most fashion people have been wearing them over slingback heels, I enjoy how Linda has added cosy socks and loafers with a roll neck and tailored coat for a daytime look I'll be copying.

5. Leggings + Cashmere Jumper + Long Coat

Johanna wearing leggings

(Image credit: @johannapiispa)

Style Notes: Keeping outfits simple is often the key to making an item you wouldn't usually wear feel elegant. Johanna has added a staple knit with a long wool coat and slip-on shoes to create an effortless, yet put together outfit that's so easy to try out.

