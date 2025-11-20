Bye for Now, Beanies—This Is the New Winter Hat Trend All the Cool Girls Are Wearing

I've learned the hard way on far too many occasions that if my ears are cold, everything will be cold. Needless to say, a winter hat is a necessity, preferably a chic one. Just like everyone else, my mind immediately goes to beanies when I think of warm winter hats, but there's a new hat trend to try this season, and it's become such a thing that I think it might be one of the biggest accessory trends of winter 2025, period. The trend is wool bucket hats, and even Olivia Rodrigo just wordlessly shared how she feels about it by posting a photo to her Instagram in which she wore a black winter-friendly bucket hat with a long puffer coat.
Aside from Rodrigo's recent endorsement, wool bucket hats (especially black felted ones without seams) have been populating my Instagram feed in recent weeks. Fittingly, I've also come across plenty of them among retailers' new arrivals across the internet as of late. The style is reminiscent of a cloche hat, with a bell shape and a small brim, and it gives any outfit it's paired with a cool vintage feel. Plus, one of the best things about this particular hat style is that it won't do that smushed, staticky thing to your hair that beanies do.
To save you some trouble, I gathered wool-bucket-hat styling inspiration (in addition to Rodrigo's) and found some of the best options for you to shop. Keep scrolling to choose yours before the Black Friday shopping frenzy wipes them out.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.