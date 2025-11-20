Bye for Now, Beanies—This Is the New Winter Hat Trend All the Cool Girls Are Wearing

Olivia Rodrigo wearing a bucket hat and Aritzia puffer
(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)
I've learned the hard way on far too many occasions that if my ears are cold, everything will be cold. Needless to say, a winter hat is a necessity, preferably a chic one. Just like everyone else, my mind immediately goes to beanies when I think of warm winter hats, but there's a new hat trend to try this season, and it's become such a thing that I think it might be one of the biggest accessory trends of winter 2025, period. The trend is wool bucket hats, and even Olivia Rodrigo just wordlessly shared how she feels about it by posting a photo to her Instagram in which she wore a black winter-friendly bucket hat with a long puffer coat.

Aside from Rodrigo's recent endorsement, wool bucket hats (especially black felted ones without seams) have been populating my Instagram feed in recent weeks. Fittingly, I've also come across plenty of them among retailers' new arrivals across the internet as of late. The style is reminiscent of a cloche hat, with a bell shape and a small brim, and it gives any outfit it's paired with a cool vintage feel. Plus, one of the best things about this particular hat style is that it won't do that smushed, staticky thing to your hair that beanies do.

To save you some trouble, I gathered wool-bucket-hat styling inspiration (in addition to Rodrigo's) and found some of the best options for you to shop. Keep scrolling to choose yours before the Black Friday shopping frenzy wipes them out.

Olivia Rodrigo wearing a bucket hat and Aritzia puffer

(Image credit: @oliviarodrigo)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Aritzia The Super Puff Long ($450)

More Cool Girls Wearing Wool Bucket Hats

Influencer wearing a wool bucket hat

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

Influencer wearing a wool bucket hat

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Influencer wearing a wool bucket hat

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Influencer wearing a wool bucket hat

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Influencer wearing a wool bucket hat

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Shop My Wool-Bucket-Hat Picks

