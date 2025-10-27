The Chicest Over-50s Proved It: Brown Is the Most Elegant Winter Shade, But Only When Paired With These Colours

J.Lo, Emma Thompson and Julianne Moore have me convinced that these are the three colour trends that look chicest with chocolate brown for winter 2025.

When it comes to style inspiration, I cast my net wide, because you never quite know when or where you’ll stumble across something brilliant.

Take this morning, for example. As I scrolled through my feed, catching up on what the celebrity style set had been wearing over the weekend, I stumbled upon a true treasure trove of winter outfit ideas, courtesy of the chicest over-50s out there. All taking the chocolate-brown colour trend for a spin, I spotted Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore and Jennifer Lopez styling the rich hue with a range of sophisticated shades that made the chic neutral feel even more elevated.

If you’ve also embraced the chocolate-brown trend this year but aren’t quite sure how to keep it feeling luxe and polished (rather than flat or heavy), consider this your guide.

Below, I’ve broken down the colour combinations that make brown look its most refined, straight from some of the most stylish women on my radar.

1. Champagne + Dark Brown

Emma Thompson wears a champagne satin blouse with brown wide-leg trousers and a grey blazer.

Style Notes: I had to stop mid-scroll when this image of Emma Thompson appeared on my screen. The elegant colour pairing—champagne and chocolate brown—is one I’d never thought to try, but now I’m convinced it’s one of the chicest colour combinations out there. In a glossy satin blouse and deep brown wide-leg trousers, Emma’s look felt winter-ready without feeling too heavy. I can already tell this will be a pairing I return to all season long.

2. Black + Dark Brown

Julianne Moore wears brown leather trousers with a black jumper and black almond-toe pumps.

Style Notes: Black and brown have long been considered a styling faux pas, but I’ve always thought of them as one of the most sophisticated pairings you can create. The two deep tones play off each other beautifully, creating a look rich in depth and dimension that feels fresher than head-to-toe black. Julianne Moore made my case—her glossy brown leather trousers and dark black knit has inspired my styling for months to come.

3. Mole + Dark Brown

Jennifer Lopez wears a brown dress with a mushroom blazer and brown platform heels.

Style Notes: Tonal dressing is, in my opinion, the epitome of chic—and that extends to brown outfits, too. Jennifer Lopez paired a deep chocolate dress with a lighter mole-brown layer to create a subtle, two-tone story that exuded elegance. Easy to emulate through the colder months, this pairing proves that playing with shades within the same colour family works every time.

