The Chicest Over-50s Proved It: Brown Is the Most Elegant Winter Shade, But Only When Paired With These Colours

When it comes to style inspiration, I cast my net wide, because you never quite know when or where you’ll stumble across something brilliant.
Take this morning, for example. As I scrolled through my feed, catching up on what the celebrity style set had been wearing over the weekend, I stumbled upon a true treasure trove of winter outfit ideas, courtesy of the chicest over-50s out there. All taking the chocolate-brown colour trend for a spin, I spotted Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore and Jennifer Lopez styling the rich hue with a range of sophisticated shades that made the chic neutral feel even more elevated.
If you’ve also embraced the chocolate-brown trend this year but aren’t quite sure how to keep it feeling luxe and polished (rather than flat or heavy), consider this your guide.
Below, I’ve broken down the colour combinations that make brown look its most refined, straight from some of the most stylish women on my radar.
1. Champagne + Dark Brown
Style Notes: I had to stop mid-scroll when this image of Emma Thompson appeared on my screen. The elegant colour pairing—champagne and chocolate brown—is one I’d never thought to try, but now I’m convinced it’s one of the chicest colour combinations out there. In a glossy satin blouse and deep brown wide-leg trousers, Emma’s look felt winter-ready without feeling too heavy. I can already tell this will be a pairing I return to all season long.
Shop the Champagne + Dark Brown Colour Trend:
Zara
Satin Cape Shirt
Wear this with the matching trousers, otherwise pair it with a dark brown pair.
H&M
Wide Trousers
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
The Sei
Draped Silk Satin Top
This elegant blouse will make jeans outfits look 10x more chic.
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trousers
With Nothing Underneath's Rampling Trousers are a fashion person's favourites.
2. Black + Dark Brown
Style Notes: Black and brown have long been considered a styling faux pas, but I’ve always thought of them as one of the most sophisticated pairings you can create. The two deep tones play off each other beautifully, creating a look rich in depth and dimension that feels fresher than head-to-toe black. Julianne Moore made my case—her glossy brown leather trousers and dark black knit has inspired my styling for months to come.
Shop the Black + Dark Brown Colour Trend
A Day's March
Hurston Cashmere Sweater
As we settled into the coldest season, there's really nothing I'd rather wear more than a cosy cashmere knit, and this jet black style is topping my wish list.
H&M
Off-The-Shoulder Jumper
While I love this in black, it also comes in grey, cream and pink.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Trousers
Style this with a jet black knit; otherwise, pair it with a casual, boxy tee.
Mango
Faux-Leather Pencil Skirt
Trust me—leather pencil skirts are set to be one of winter's biggest trends.
3. Mole + Dark Brown
Style Notes: Tonal dressing is, in my opinion, the epitome of chic—and that extends to brown outfits, too. Jennifer Lopez paired a deep chocolate dress with a lighter mole-brown layer to create a subtle, two-tone story that exuded elegance. Easy to emulate through the colder months, this pairing proves that playing with shades within the same colour family works every time.
Shop the Mole + Dark Brown Colour Trend:
Mango
Double-Breasted Suit Jacket
Style these with the matching trousers or layer it over a chocolate brown dress.
H&M
Draped Maxi Dress
I'm torn—while I love this in chocolate brown, the jet black shade is tempting me, too.
& Other Stories
Asymmetric Wool Jacket
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Leset
Rozzi Layered Ribbed Jersey Midi Dress
This ribbed-jersey dress is perfect for daily styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.