TikTok Persuaded Me to Buy Fleece-Lined Leggings—Here Are 5 Ways I’m Styling Them This Winter

Every so often, during a social-media scroll, you stumble across a viral trend that makes you stop in your tracks and contemplate whether you need to buy in.
Recently, whilst perusing TikTok, somewhere between a day-in-the-life vlog and a cute dog clip, I was hit hard by the fleece-lined-leggings algorithm, with video upon video of plush and fluffy thermals styled for everyday wear. I have to admit that I was thrown at first. Having been on a few ski trips, I do own a few pairs myself, but I'd never considered wearing them off the slopes. Instead, they’d always stay squirrelled away under salopettes at the back of my wardrobe, waiting for another mountain adventure. But hindsight is 20/20, and truthfully, as someone who stays perpetually cold from November to April (and spends most of winter pining for the warmth of summer to return),thermal leggings actually seem like a no-brainer.
The leggings of today are a far cry from seasons past. Gone are the fluorescent prints beloved by Emily in Paris and the tough black vinyl pairs worn incessantly by Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian during Keeping Up With The Kardashians' early years. Instead, the runways are championing more demure colourways and wearable prints. From Ferragamo to Diesel, even if they are embellished with rhinestones, these leggings feel far more in tune with everyday wear. As much as I can appreciate the return of leggings as outerwear outside of exercise, it’s the plushy fleece-lined pairs that get my heart racing these days, especially as London is so cold lately.
With all the qualities of your favourite pair of Spandex (stretchy, comfortable and easy to style), fleeced-lined leggings have a cosy secret which makes them far superior to other leggings trends, in my opinion. They’re wholly functional, and in winter 2025, this takes precedence. Thicker than standard thermals, fleece-lined leggings make the perfect base layer for every outfit on a cold day. Creating an insulating cocoon, they’re almost like heading out wrapped in your heated blanket or wearing your fluffiest pyjamas.
With my interest well and truly piqued, I discovered that more people—fashion people!—are wearing them than I thought. Perhaps fashion’s best-kept secret, they're being layered under slouchy, baggy jeans, or worn on their own with thick jumpers or fluffy jackets; either way, they’re the simple staple I think we could all benefit from this season. But because leggings aren’t always the easiest item to style, I’ve created five go-to outfits with fleece-lined leggings to keep you warm whilst looking chic this winter.
5 Fleeced-Lined-Leggings Outfits to Re-Create This Winter
Style Notes: These leggings create a warm cocoon around your legs, so why not go full cosycore and pair them with a faux-fur jacket? If the fashion set is proving anything, it's that in winter 2025, fluffy coats are the best way to make a statement, and adding riding boots to this duo lends even more of a wealth-whispering feel.
You'll get so much wear out of this simple black pair.
Saint Laurent
Le 5 À 7 Bea in Suede
Undeniably one of the most in-demand designer bags of the year, Saint Laurent's Le 5 À 7 Bea Tote makes for the perfect everyday bag. With substantial straps, clean lines and that signature Cassandre logo, it works with tailoring, jeans and everything in between.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Riding Boots
Year after year, these riding boots sell out, so if you like them, I'd be quick!
Style Notes: Like I said, these leggings make the best layers, so if you’re not yet ready to show them off in all their glory, try them layered under a loose pair of jeans. Providing warmth without distracting from the outfit's laid-back essence, everyone will just think you’ve pulled together an elevated winter outfit and will be none the wiser as to your fleece-lined secret.
Shop the Look:
Hush
Brushed Cashmere Jumper
This jumper feels like a warm hug on a bitterly cold day.
Agolde
Low Slung Baggy 30.5" in Essence
My most-worn jeans to date.
New Look
Black Fleece Lined Leggings
I'm pleasantly surprised by how expensive this pair from New Look feel.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
Year after year, I pull out my Gaia coat as soon as the winter chill set in.
Polène
Numéro Neuf Mini
You'll get so much wear from this draped leather bag.
Style Notes: From Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber, the best "off-duty" looks tend to feature a pair of leggings. To make the outfit more weather-appropriate, I would lean into layering. Throw on a cashmere knit, a plush quilted jacket and a cosy pair of UGGs, and you've got the perfect casual cold-weather 'fit.
It'll be hard to find a better quality pair than these.
Barbour
Bernadette Quilted Jacket
This fleecy Barbour will keep you warm all winter.
Le Bon Shoppe
Her Socks
This is a PSA: it's time to replace your white socks.
UGG
Women's Classic Micro Boot
Be quick! I have a feeling all shade of mirco UGG will sell out soon.
4. Fleece-Lined Leggings + Tights + Minidress
Style Notes: I think this look could be the showstopper. The best thing about these leggings is that they come in so many different shades, which means you can wear any iteration of tights layered over the top. Are you leaning towards a lingerie-esque lace design? Choose a skin-tone pair. Or is creating contrast more your thing? Either way, these leggings will help you achieve your desired look.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Draped Dress
With a slight shimmer and a draped neckline, this easy dress is elegant enough to wear to multiple festive events this season.
Don't sleep on H&M's boots this season; the offering is one of the most expensive-looking to date.
ALIGNE
George Wrap Coat
Year after year, the Aligne George coat reigns supreme as one of the cosiest winter coats to own.
5. Fleece-Lined Leggings + Fleece + Trainers
Style Notes: From hikes to festive markets, cold-weather activities are on our minds. With a cosy lining, these leggings are well placed to replace your standard pair this season. Now, a fleece up top is a necessity when you're spending the day outdoors, because whilst your thermal base layers will do a lot of the heavy lifting, with icy winds, extra insulation is a must. I’ll be adding thick socks for good measure!
Shop the Look:
Sweaty Betty
Therma Boost Heat Tech 7/8 Walking Leggings
For winter walks, opt for a more technical pair.
M&S
Heatgen Maximum Thermal Fleece Top
M&S has so many simple fleece-lined pieces.
Miu Miu
Fleece Down Jacket
I've been daydreaming about this fleece with its plush down lining all winter.
Falke
Striggings Chunky Socks
These have gone straight into my basket.
Salomon
Salomon XT-6 Gore-Tex
I recently tried on these trainers, and I can attest that they're as good as they look.