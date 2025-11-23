TikTok Persuaded Me to Buy Fleece-Lined Leggings—Here Are 5 Ways I’m Styling Them This Winter

The temperature has dropped, and fleece-lined leggings have become a viral wardrobe staple. Here, we create five outfits around them.

Three fashion people wear fleece lined leggings outfits.
(Image credit: @lounorthcote @barbarakristoffersen @isabellapmayer)
Every so often, during a social-media scroll, you stumble across a viral trend that makes you stop in your tracks and contemplate whether you need to buy in.

Recently, whilst perusing TikTok, somewhere between a day-in-the-life vlog and a cute dog clip, I was hit hard by the fleece-lined-leggings algorithm, with video upon video of plush and fluffy thermals styled for everyday wear. I have to admit that I was thrown at first. Having been on a few ski trips, I do own a few pairs myself, but I'd never considered wearing them off the slopes. Instead, they’d always stay squirrelled away under salopettes at the back of my wardrobe, waiting for another mountain adventure. But hindsight is 20/20, and truthfully, as someone who stays perpetually cold from November to April (and spends most of winter pining for the warmth of summer to return), thermal leggings actually seem like a no-brainer.

Fashion person Isabella Mayer wears a fleced lined legging outfit. She wears taupe leggings, snow boots a fleece, a taupe top and brown scarf and maxi coat.

(Image credit: @isabellapmayer)

The leggings of today are a far cry from seasons past. Gone are the fluorescent prints beloved by Emily in Paris and the tough black vinyl pairs worn incessantly by Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian during Keeping Up With The Kardashians' early years. Instead, the runways are championing more demure colourways and wearable prints. From Ferragamo to Diesel, even if they are embellished with rhinestones, these leggings feel far more in tune with everyday wear. As much as I can appreciate the return of leggings as outerwear outside of exercise, it’s the plushy fleece-lined pairs that get my heart racing these days, especially as London is so cold lately.

With all the qualities of your favourite pair of Spandex (stretchy, comfortable and easy to style), fleeced-lined leggings have a cosy secret which makes them far superior to other leggings trends, in my opinion. They’re wholly functional, and in winter 2025, this takes precedence. Thicker than standard thermals, fleece-lined leggings make the perfect base layer for every outfit on a cold day. Creating an insulating cocoon, they’re almost like heading out wrapped in your heated blanket or wearing your fluffiest pyjamas.

With my interest well and truly piqued, I discovered that more people—fashion people!—are wearing them than I thought. Perhaps fashion’s best-kept secret, they're being layered under slouchy, baggy jeans, or worn on their own with thick jumpers or fluffy jackets; either way, they’re the simple staple I think we could all benefit from this season. But because leggings aren’t always the easiest item to style, I’ve created five go-to outfits with fleece-lined leggings to keep you warm whilst looking chic this winter.

5 Fleeced-Lined-Leggings Outfits to Re-Create This Winter

1. Fleeced-Lined Leggings + Faux-Fur Jacket + Riding Boots

One of five fleece lined leggings look. It includes a fluffy jacket, riding boots, fleece lined leggings and a brown suede tote bag.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: These leggings create a warm cocoon around your legs, so why not go full cosycore and pair them with a faux-fur jacket? If the fashion set is proving anything, it's that in winter 2025, fluffy coats are the best way to make a statement, and adding riding boots to this duo lends even more of a wealth-whispering feel.

2. Fleece-Lined Leggings + Maxi Coat + Baggy Jeans

A fleeced lined legging outfit build. It has a black maxi coat, brushed brown jumper, blue jeans, black fleece lined leggings and a dark brown bag.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Like I said, these leggings make the best layers, so if you’re not yet ready to show them off in all their glory, try them layered under a loose pair of jeans. Providing warmth without distracting from the outfit's laid-back essence, everyone will just think you’ve pulled together an elevated winter outfit and will be none the wiser as to your fleece-lined secret.

3. Fleece-Lined Leggings + Quilted Jacket + Shearling Boots

A fleece lined tight flat lay. There is a black quilted coat, black turtle neck jumper, black micro UGGS white sock and blacked fleece lined leggings.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: From Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber, the best "off-duty" looks tend to feature a pair of leggings. To make the outfit more weather-appropriate, I would lean into layering. Throw on a cashmere knit, a plush quilted jacket and a cosy pair of UGGs, and you've got the perfect casual cold-weather 'fit.

4. Fleece-Lined Leggings + Tights + Minidress

A fleece-lined leggings outfit. It consists of a red mini dress, black boots, a black coat, dark red lace tights and black knee high boots.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: I think this look could be the showstopper. The best thing about these leggings is that they come in so many different shades, which means you can wear any iteration of tights layered over the top. Are you leaning towards a lingerie-esque lace design? Choose a skin-tone pair. Or is creating contrast more your thing? Either way, these leggings will help you achieve your desired look.

5. Fleece-Lined Leggings + Fleece + Trainers

A fleece lined leggings outfit. This outfit consists of a fleece, fleece lined leggings, trainers, thermal socks and a fleece lined top.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: From hikes to festive markets, cold-weather activities are on our minds. With a cosy lining, these leggings are well placed to replace your standard pair this season. Now, a fleece up top is a necessity when you're spending the day outdoors, because whilst your thermal base layers will do a lot of the heavy lifting, with icy winds, extra insulation is a must. I’ll be adding thick socks for good measure!

