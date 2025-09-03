I Used to Think Shorts Were Just for Summer—7 Chic Autumn Outfits Proving Me Wrong

You don't have to pack away your shorts when autumn comes around. Below, I've rounded up seven editor-approved ways to wear your shorts even after the temperature has dropped.

@_livmadeline, @annabelrosendahl, @daniellejinadu, @sylviemus_, @deborabrosa show how to wear shorts in autumn 2025
(Image credit: @_livmadeline, @annabelrosendahl, @daniellejinadu, @sylviemus_, @deborabrosa)
As we move past summer and into the early autumn season, you can definitely feel the weather shifting here in the UK.

And that can only mean one thing: it will soon be time to pack away our linen trousers and lightweight cotton skirts until next spring. However, one summer staple that I’m determined to bring into autumn this year is my shorts. Not only do they strike the perfect balance between classic and cool, but I’m now convinced that with the right styling tweaks, they can work at literally any time of the year. So, I decided to go on a hunt for some chic autumn outfits that prove you can wear shorts throughout the colder months, too.

I invested in a number of longer Bermuda styles in wool compositions this year, meaning they lend themselves well to the chillier weather anyway. However, the truth is that these styling tips can be applied to shorts of any length or material. And from pairing them with a chunky knit and ballet flats to opting for a heavier trench coat and riding boots, there are indeed plenty of ways to make them work for the autumn season.

If you, too, want to get the most out of your shorts well past the summer season, keep scrolling for seven fail-safe ways to wear shorts in autumn.

1. Suede Shorts + Button-Down Shirt + Wedges

@_livmadeline wears a khaki checked shirt, brown suede long shorts, burgundy wedge heels, a leather shoulder bag and sunglasses

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: The easiest way to make shorts work for autumn? Opt for a pair in a cold-weather-approved material, of course. No fabric screams "autumn" more than soft, buttery suede. I love how Liv Madeline (pictured above) has paired hers with a tonal khaki check button-down and contrasted it with burgundy leather accessories.

2. Pleated Shorts + Bomber Jacket + Mary-Janes

@andi_mun wears a black bomber jacket, Bermuda shorts, lace socks, Mary-Janes and a burgundy shoulder bag

(Image credit: @andi_mun)

Style Notes: A bomber jacket is the ultimate transitional outerwear choice. Choose a slightly more cropped style to allow your pleated wool shorts to take centre stage, and then add some cool accessories like a pop-of-colour bag and lace socks to elevate the look.

3. Bermuda Shorts + Wool Coat + Slingbacks

@annabelrosendahl wears a long black wool coat, jumper, Bermuda shorts, white chunky socks, black slingback heels, a bag and cap

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: I can’t wait to get out my wool coat when it gets chilly. It’s classy, timeless and will only look even more sophisticated when paired with longer Bermuda shorts. I’ll also be taking a cue from Annabel Rosendahl (pictured above) and trying out the chunky-sock-and-slingback-heels combo that I’ve been seeing everywhere in 2025.

4. Micro Shorts + Trench Coat + Riding Boots

@daniellejinadu wears a long neutral trench coat, white polo sweatshirt, neutral shorts, black riding boots and white barrel bag

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: It doesn’t get more British than a classic trench coat, and the longer length will work to combat the chill from wearing micro shorts. A pair of leather knee-high riding boots will also help to keep your legs warm in the colder weather.

5. White Shorts + Leather Coat + Pumps

@sylviemus_ wears a long black leather coat, black top, white long shorts, a brown printed pumps

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: I should have known that the French fashion set would have a number of stylish ways to wear shorts in autumn. However, my favourite by far is Sylvie’s (picture above) pairing of white long shorts with a sleek long leather coat and neutral pumps. Très chic!

6. Navy Shorts + Cable Knit + Ballet Flats

@deborabrosa wears a cream cable knit jumper, white t-shirt, navy Bermuda shorts, black ballet flats and grey canvas tote and sunglasses

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: Jumper season is fast approaching, and I’m already planning outfits around my favourite cable knit style. Debora’s (picture above) cream knit and navy shorts pairing is now at the top of my list of looks to try. Add a simple pair of ballet flats and a tonal tote, and you’re all set.

