I Used to Think Shorts Were Just for Summer—7 Chic Autumn Outfits Proving Me Wrong

As we move past summer and into the early autumn season, you can definitely feel the weather shifting here in the UK.
And that can only mean one thing: it will soon be time to pack away our linen trousers and lightweight cotton skirts until next spring. However, one summer staple that I’m determined to bring into autumn this year is my shorts. Not only do they strike the perfect balance between classic and cool, but I’m now convinced that with the right styling tweaks, they can work at literally any time of the year. So, I decided to go on a hunt for some chic autumn outfits that prove you can wear shorts throughout the colder months, too.
I invested in a number of longer Bermuda styles in wool compositions this year, meaning they lend themselves well to the chillier weather anyway. However, the truth is that these styling tips can be applied to shorts of any length or material. And from pairing them with a chunky knit and ballet flats to opting for a heavier trench coat and riding boots, there are indeed plenty of ways to make them work for the autumn season.
If you, too, want to get the most out of your shorts well past the summer season, keep scrolling for seven fail-safe ways to wear shorts in autumn.
1. Suede Shorts + Button-Down Shirt + Wedges
Style Notes: The easiest way to make shorts work for autumn? Opt for a pair in a cold-weather-approved material, of course. No fabric screams "autumn" more than soft, buttery suede. I love how Liv Madeline (pictured above) has paired hers with a tonal khaki check button-down and contrasted it with burgundy leather accessories.
You don't have to splash out loads on chic sunnies.
2. Pleated Shorts + Bomber Jacket + Mary-Janes
Style Notes: A bomber jacket is the ultimate transitional outerwear choice. Choose a slightly more cropped style to allow your pleated wool shorts to take centre stage, and then add some cool accessories like a pop-of-colour bag and lace socks to elevate the look.
Swap this out for a chunky knit when the temperature drops.
LOULOU DE SAISON
Adler Pleated Wool-Twill Shorts
Such an elegant silhouette.
ASOS DESIGN
Lace Socks
An easy and affordable way to elevate any outfit.
Sézane
Paula Babies
French-girl approved.
Demellier
The Vancouver Shoulder Bag
Roomy enough for your everyday essentials.
3. Bermuda Shorts + Wool Coat + Slingbacks
Style Notes: I can’t wait to get out my wool coat when it gets chilly. It’s classy, timeless and will only look even more sophisticated when paired with longer Bermuda shorts. I’ll also be taking a cue from Annabel Rosendahl (pictured above) and trying out the chunky-sock-and-slingback-heels combo that I’ve been seeing everywhere in 2025.
Style Notes: It doesn’t get more British than a classic trench coat, and the longer length will work to combat the chill from wearing micro shorts. A pair of leather knee-high riding boots will also help to keep your legs warm in the colder weather.
Shop the Look:
Selected Femme
Asya Oversized Trench Coat
Such a versatile shade.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Remi Cotton-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt
Rugby sweatshirts will be huge this autumn.
Nili Lotan
Pleated High-Rise Linen and Silk Shorts
With the right styling choices, you can make your linen shorts work well into autumn.
ARKET
Leather Riding Boots
Arket has such a good boots selection this year.
The Row
90's Bag
An investment you won't regret.
5. White Shorts + Leather Coat + Pumps
Style Notes: I should have known that the French fashion set would have a number of stylish ways to wear shorts in autumn. However, my favourite by far is Sylvie’s (picture above) pairing of white long shorts with a sleek long leather coat and neutral pumps. Très chic!
Shop the Look:
All Saints
Aire Long Line Leather Coat
Yes, to this entire outfit.
Boden
Essential Boat-Neck Jersey Top
An easy layering piece.
H&M
Tailored Bermuda Shorts
H&M does such good staples.
Gucci
Slingback Pumps
The logo print is instantly recognisable.
6. Navy Shorts + Cable Knit + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Jumper season is fast approaching, and I’m already planning outfits around my favourite cable knit style. Debora’s (picture above) cream knit and navy shorts pairing is now at the top of my list of looks to try. Add a simple pair of ballet flats and a tonal tote, and you’re all set.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Cable-Knit V-Neck Jumper
If you don't already own a cable knit, this is the one I invested in last autumn.
Reiss
Oversized Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt in White
Layer it over an oversized tee for warmth.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bilbao Pleated Wool Bermuda Shorts
This navy hue is great point of difference from black.