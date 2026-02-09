33 Things My Stylish New York Friends Would Actually Buy From Nordstrom's Winter Sale

Nordstrom is currently having a winter sale, with up to 50% off winter styles.
When it comes to any Nordstrom sale, the retailer's in-house cashmere line is one of the categories our editors always recommend, such as the Cashmere Crewneck Sweater and Oversize Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater. Shoe deals include Vince's 30%-off Harlan Knee High Boot and Stuart Weitzman's 40%-off Minimalist Slide 50 Sandal. My other personal favorite on-sale clothing items are Stine Goya's Polka Dot Sleeveless Midi Cocktail Dress, Dôen's Elowena Silk Skirt, and Sandy Liang's Polar Fleece Miniskirt.
For beauty, there is a face mister, which I love for at-home facials (and I'm also always thankful for it whenever I'm sick and congested). Noto Botanics is all discounted, including the Multi-Bene Stick for Lips and Cheeks, and there are lots of kits marked down, such as Briogeo's Scalp Revival + Don't Despair, Repair! Healthy Hair Delights Set and Verb's Ghost Gems Holiday Kit.
Below, I’ve rounded up the best staples worth seeing before the sale ends on February 16.