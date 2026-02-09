33 Things My Stylish New York Friends Would Actually Buy From Nordstrom's Winter Sale

By
published
in News
Eliza Huber wearing wardrobe staples.
(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Nordstrom is currently having a winter sale, with up to 50% off winter styles.

When it comes to any Nordstrom sale, the retailer's in-house cashmere line is one of the categories our editors always recommend, such as the Cashmere Crewneck Sweater and Oversize Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater. Shoe deals include Vince's 30%-off Harlan Knee High Boot and Stuart Weitzman's 40%-off Minimalist Slide 50 Sandal. My other personal favorite on-sale clothing items are Stine Goya's Polka Dot Sleeveless Midi Cocktail Dress, Dôen's Elowena Silk Skirt, and Sandy Liang's Polar Fleece Miniskirt.

For beauty, there is a face mister, which I love for at-home facials (and I'm also always thankful for it whenever I'm sick and congested). Noto Botanics is all discounted, including the Multi-Bene Stick for Lips and Cheeks, and there are lots of kits marked down, such as Briogeo's Scalp Revival + Don't Despair, Repair! Healthy Hair Delights Set and Verb's Ghost Gems Holiday Kit.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best staples worth seeing before the sale ends on February 16.

Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor

Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOtherWonderlandOfficeInterviewLove, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UK as well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.