I'm Curating a Winter Loungewear Wardrobe—These 31 Finds Are So Cozy

Although I grew up in Boston and should be used to it by now, I have the unfortunate quality of hating winter. The way this manifests is very much like a chihuahua: a stubborn aversion to leaving the house once it drops below a certain temperature, nestled under blankets.
As I live in New York City, where we just had a snowstorm this week, I have to admit I haven’t been leaving the house much. I know, I know—it feels better to get fresh air, but I just don’t like being cold. To be warm enough when I go outside, I have to wear two layers of clothes, which I also don’t like. For instance, today has a high of 21°F and a low of 5°F…
As a result, I’ve been finding ways to curate more of a winter loungewear wardrobe so I can feel cozy while spending more time at home. My personal favorite option is nightgowns that make me feel like I’m wearing a dress, and I’ve also been loving the pointelle sets from Cou Cou Intimates.
Below, I’ve rounded up a mix of options from brands like If Only If, Hanro, Gap, Donni, Negative Underwear, Eileen West, Skims, and more.