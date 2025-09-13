Timeless, Chic and Classy—Every Fashion Person Has These Iconic Shoes on Their Wish List

The word "iconic" has been thrown around so much in recent years that it almost feels like the definition has lost all meaning. However, if there’s anything worthy of that description, it’s these shoes.
Style insiders know this firsthand, which is why it’s the case that footwear is the first thing people rush to buy upon the launch of a new designer collection or expensive-looking high-street collaboration. (Yes, even before luxury bags.) Whilst this may seem counterintuitive, given that shoes will inevitably encounter more wear and tear than other accessories, the most tasteful dressers are acutely aware that the investment is well worth it in the long run. And to put it plainly, you can’t leave home without wearing them, so why not choose the most impactful pair imaginable?
But what makes a shoe iconic? Well, they must be veritable objects of affection, meaning that their appeal is only outranked by their timelessness. On the latter, it must be said that the most iconic shoes are all unified by their designs, regardless of whether the style is half a century old, like the Chanel slingbacks, or has barely been around for a year, like The Row’s Dune flip-flops. Furthermore, their desirability must be compounded by their virality, with each being culturally significant in its own right.
From Christian Louboutin’s famous red bottoms to Carrie Bradshaw’s preferred heel, uncover the nine most iconic shoes of all time ahead.
The 9 Most Iconic Shoes of All Time
1. Christian Louboutin So Kate
Style Notes: Standing at a staggering 12cm high, Christian Louboutin's So Kate is the French fashion designer’s most iconic pair of red bottoms. Finished with a razor-sharp heel and equally tapered toe shape, the stiletto derives its name from iconic supermodel Kate Moss. "The Kate is a sharp style, simple and very complex at the same time," the eponymous designer explained in an interview. “If the line is not very perfect, you do not have any embellishment to hide it. It sounded so much like Kate Moss, simple yet very sophisticated. I felt this pump just had to be named after her, because it was so Kate."
More recently, it’s Zendaya who has done the most to enshrine the legacy of the So Kate as an iconic shoe, with the actress rarely spotted on a red carpet or press event without wearing the arch-raising shoe. After being trained by legendary stylist Law Roach to wear them for formal functions at only 14 years old, the actress has kept the shoe at the forefront of her most elegant looks ever since. Talk about putting your best foot forward…
Shop the Shoe:
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
So Kate 120 Patent-Leather Pumps
A pair so iconic that the silhouette alone evokes a feeling of luxury.
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
So Kate 120 Leather Pumps
The 120mm heel is only for the brave.
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
So Kate Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Boots
Whilst the classic heel styles are the most recognisable, Christian Louboutin's So Kate boots have become covetable in their own right.
2. Maison Margiela Tabis
Style Notes: Another shoe that’s deemed iconic for the way it stirs controversy is the Maison Margiela Tabi. No longer under the radar, this shoe has transcended its underground origins to become a household name in its own right. But first, a little background. You might’ve become acquainted with the split-toe shape after the "Tabi Tinder Swindler" drama of 2023. However, the shoe has a far more storied history that’s worth telling.
The Tabi, a Japanese worker’s shoe, dates back thousands of years to the 15th-century Sengoku period. However, it wasn’t until 1988 that the shoe became a glorified entity in fashion circles after Maison Margiela closed its debut collection by sending Tabis stamped in red paint down the runway. With a wash of crimson hoof-like imprints on the stark white catwalk, the Maison Margiela Tabis broke new ground for what designer shoes could be.
Shop the Shoe:
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ankle Boots
Despite its Japanese origins, these ankle boots are made in Italy from supple leather.
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Ballerina Split-Toe Leather Pumps
This pump comes with a quaint cylindrical heel and delicate scrunched detailing.
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Frayed Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
The frayed elastic band is an homage to Maison Margiela's fixation with deconstruction and reinvention.
3. Miu Miu Satin Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Whilst ballet flats were a firm favourite in the early 2000s, orthopaedic concerns and the rise of "norm-core" trainers exiled these dance-inspired shoes to fashion’s cemetery. That was until Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2022 collection revived them from the dead. In one collection, pretty satin slippers became all the rage. Rivalling pointe shoes with a silky exterior, elasticated strap and charming bow accent, Prada's sister brand instantly resuscitated the style.
In the weeks that followed their launch, eager buyers were constantly battling a cycle of selling out and quick restocks, which only heightened their demand. They also earned the number-one spot on fashion technology company and premium shopping app Lyst’s index of the top 10 hottest products of the quarter. (Lyst also cited that there was a "1,100% spike in searches" for the shoes.) These are truly one of the most iconic shoes of the decade.
Shop the Shoe:
Miu Miu
Satin Ballerinas in Cocoa Brown
A soft toasted mauve that looks so decadent.
Miu Miu
Satin Ballerinas in Red
We basically see red as a neutral now, despite its blood-pumping and head-turning effect.
Miu Miu
Satin Ballerinas in Black
For a classic style that's both versatile and polished, this lustrous pair is well worth the investment.
4. Chanel Slingbacks
Style Notes: They say that age comes before beauty, but Chanel’s slingbacks are a style that balances both. Whilst the luxury French maison is revered for so many creations, like its tweed jackets and quilted leather bags, this slip-on style is regarded as being in a league of its own. Created in 1957, the story goes that Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel took inspiration from the two-toned shoes worn by high society gentlemen when designing a shoe that was elegant and practical for her well-heeled clientele. The black capped toe came from her desire for a shoe that would withstand scuffing, whilst the trademark elasticated strap that wraps around the ankle is the consequence of wishing for shoes that she could’ve discreetly slipped off under the dinner table. The result? An enduring silhouette that’s stood the test of time.
Shop the Shoe:
CHANEL
Goatskin and Grosgrain Slingbacks in Beige and Black
Glittered Tweed and Grosgrain Slingbacks in Pink, Multicolour and Black
The glittering baby-pink fabric will bring a jubilant touch to any ensemble.
5. The Row Dune Sandals
Style Notes: How can a shoe that’s barely a year old already be deemed as one of the most iconic? Debuted in The Row’s spring 2025 collection, this style silently garnered cult status before reaching its peak this summer. You need only look at the ferocity with which these elevated flip-flops have been discussed in the press, notwithstanding how feverishly they've been snapped up.
In one summer, The Row’s Dune Sandals have overhauled the way we approach this beach-ready silhouette. So, does the humble composition of simple rubber base and grosgrain ribbon straps warrant an eye-watering price point of £730? This is what catapulted this shoe to iconic status. Since all press is good press, they'll certainly always be famous, even if it’s just for the way they caused an uproar.
Shop the Shoe:
The Row
Dune Grosgrain Thong Sandals
The red flip-flop trend might feel like one that might pass, but these are a venerated pair that will simply elevate any look.
The Row
Dune Sandals
All-black will serve basically every outfit imaginable.
THE ROW
Dune Knot Cotton-Blend Grosgrain Sandals
For a more unique style, invest in the tie-up iteration with its charming wrap-around ribbon.
6. Saint Laurent Le Loafer
Style Notes: Perennially appealing, Saint Laurent’s Le Loafer is arguably the most sought-after and successful pair of loafers ever. Ever so slightly pipping the Gucci Princetown style to the post, this sumptuous pair is casually chic, earning approvals from the likes of Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz and Dakota Johnson—pretty much every contemporary minimalist style icon. Their appeal is rooted in their non-descript nature. Opulent without being ostentatious, these shoes feature a softly ridged exterior and that all-important gilded YSL hardware.
Shop the Shoe:
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Supple in Shiny Leather
The ruching around the toe box is a trademark of the style.
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Supple in Suede
However, in recent years, suede has swiftly become a style insider's favourite fabric, making this iteration the more recognisable one.
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Supple in Pony Hair Leather
An iconic silhouette rendered in a fun, on-trend print.
7. Hermés Oran Sandals
Style Notes: Hermès is synonymous with luxury. There’s nothing quiet about the brand, from its burnt-orange packaging to the decadent bags it creates, with the luxurious offerings a testament to French craftspersonship and attention to detail. These qualities are upheld in the Oran Sandal, a flat shoe designed in 1997 and named after the coastal Algerian city of the same name. Characterised by the instantly recognisable cutout H shape, this style is something you’ll spot at ritzy holiday destinations across the world. From the Côte d'Azur to Lake Como, this luxury signifier of summer is one that will reappear season after season.
The contrast between the deep black leather and stark white stitching showcases Hermès's artistry and atelier prowess.
8. Manolo Blanikh Hangisi
Style Notes: The styling choices made by Patricia Field when designing the costumes for Sex and the City brought us many pop culture icons, but none are perhaps more relevant than the way the main cast’s outfits introduced Manolo Blahnik to the mainstream. In an episode in the show’s third season, the shoe’s legacy was cemented after Carrie Bradshaw decreed, "You can take my Fendi baguette, you can take my ring and my watch, but please don’t take my Manolo Blahniks." The message was clear: the Spanish footwear designer’s creations were the definition of sophistication and style.