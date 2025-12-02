2025 Will Be Remembered For These 10 Iconic It Shoes

We've reached that time of year in which we start to look back at every aspect of the year that was. And if you're a fashion follower, things like the most noteworthy It shoes of 2025 are probably of particular interest. The list I've compiled below is by no means exhaustive. The year has given us too many great shoes to name, so I narrowed it down to the best of my ability.
The ten most iconic It shoes of 2025 range from suede Miu Miusneakers to Gucci ballet flats to Prada pumps. You'll notice that many of these shoes are heels of every type, which is no coincidence. While recent years gave us one kitten heel after another, things have been kind of all over the place in the heel department this year—from block heels to wedge heels to stiletto mules. Yes, kitten heels are still going strong, but 2025 has undoubtedly given us plenty of variety. Read on to get a glimpse of that It-shoe variety and shop the most iconic styles of the year.
Prada Antiqued Leather Pumps
It'd be a crime to talk about It shoes without Prada. And one style, in particular has sent the fashion crowd into a frenzy. The Antiqued Leather Pumps are certainly distinctive and of-the-moment, but they have a timeless quality that makes them a worthy investment.
Prada Antiqued Leather Pumps
Prada
Antiqued Leather Pumps in Chalk White
Prada
Leather Bow Pumps in Brown
Miu Miu Plume Sneakers
For much of this year, nearly every time I scrolled through my Instagram feed, I came across one well-dressed person or another wearing the Miu Miu Plume Sneakers. The low-profile suede style is about as elevated and versatile as sneakers get.
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers in Desert Beige
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers in Blue
The Row Dune Sandals
Controversial they may be, The Row's Dune Sandals were *the* shoe of summer 2025. If any brand can get people to shell out $690 for a pair of rubber flip-flops, it's The Row. Elizabeth Olsen, Jennifer Lawrence, and countless other celebrities and influencers wore them with anything and everything this year—from the sand to the streets.
The Row
Dune Classic Flip Flop Sandals in Black
The Row
Dune Flip Flops in Iron Grey
Phoebe Philo Club Slippers
Phoebe Philo's namesake brand churned out a lot of incredible pieces this year, but the elegant Club Slippers really sent a ripple through the fashion crowd. I think it's safe to say this had a lot to do with the emergence of the high-vamp pumps trend that all the coolest shoe brands are embracing.
Phoebe Philo
Club Slippers in Oxblood Shiny Leather
Phoebe Philo
Club Slippers in Black Shiny Leather
Jimmy Choo x Conner Ives Gloria Mules
Celeb-loved Conner Ives' collaboration with Jimmy Choo has It-girl approval in spades. The Gloria T-strap pump mules, in particular, are worthy of a splurge in zebra (Dua Lipa's choice) or leopard calf hair.
Jimmy Choo X Conner Ives
Gloria 85 Calf Hair Mules in Black/White Mix
Jimmy Choo X Conner Ives
Gloria 85 Calf Hair Mules in Natural Mix
Saint Laurent Amalia Pumps
Saint Laurent's Amalia Pumps aren't for the faint of heart, and that's the beauty of them. After making their debut on the brand's F/W 25 runway, the fashion world quickly took to the shoes. The severity of the elongated toe and needle-thin heel is offset by the romantic hand-folded satin rose.
Saint Laurent
Amalia Slingback Pumps in Satin Crepe
SAINT LAURENT
Amalia Appliquéd Satin Slingback Sandals
The Row Calf Hair Ballet Flats
The second iconic The Row It shoe is a far cry from the Dune Sandals. It's a calf-hair ballet flat with a square tow, and although it's a simple ballet flat, it exudes that The Row minimalism that makes the brand's shoes so highly covetable.
The Row
Pony Hair Ballerina Flats
The Row
Square Ballet Flats in Nougat
Alaïa Cube Wedge Mules
Like it or not, wedges are back, and of course, Alaïa's iteration of the trend is devastatingly chic and modern. Elsa Hosk is a fan of the sharp shoes, recently opting to pair them with tonal brown tights and a fur-trimmed jacket.
ALAÏA
Wedge Mules in Noir
Alaïa
Cube Pointed Toe Wedge Mules in Argent
Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats
The Gucci Horsebit shoe of the year goes to the brand's pretty ballerina flats. The delicate shoes feature a thin leather strap and subtly squared toe. The burgundy flats, in particular, are highly covetable for winter.
Gucci
GG Crystal Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats in Rosso Ancora Red Velvet
Gucci
Horsebit GG Suede Ballet Flats in Cuoio Dafne/Cuo.Dafn
Jude Fame Pumps
The IYKYK It shoes of 2025 are the Jude Fame Pumps, the cool-girl version of a traditional pump. Featuring a high blade heel and squared pointed toe, the shoes are far from your average pair of pumps.
