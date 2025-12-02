2025 Will Be Remembered For These 10 Iconic It Shoes

The most covetable shoes of the year, all in one place.

2025 designer It shoes
(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl; @laurenegg; @fakerstrom)
Jump to category:
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in Features

We've reached that time of year in which we start to look back at every aspect of the year that was. And if you're a fashion follower, things like the most noteworthy It shoes of 2025 are probably of particular interest. The list I've compiled below is by no means exhaustive. The year has given us too many great shoes to name, so I narrowed it down to the best of my ability.

The ten most iconic It shoes of 2025 range from suede Miu Miu sneakers to Gucci ballet flats to Prada pumps. You'll notice that many of these shoes are heels of every type, which is no coincidence. While recent years gave us one kitten heel after another, things have been kind of all over the place in the heel department this year—from block heels to wedge heels to stiletto mules. Yes, kitten heels are still going strong, but 2025 has undoubtedly given us plenty of variety. Read on to get a glimpse of that It-shoe variety and shop the most iconic styles of the year.

Prada Antiqued Leather Pumps

It'd be a crime to talk about It shoes without Prada. And one style, in particular has sent the fashion crowd into a frenzy. The Antiqued Leather Pumps are certainly distinctive and of-the-moment, but they have a timeless quality that makes them a worthy investment.

Prada Antiqued Pumps

(Image credit: @laurenegg)

Prada Antiqued Leather Pumps

Miu Miu Plume Sneakers

For much of this year, nearly every time I scrolled through my Instagram feed, I came across one well-dressed person or another wearing the Miu Miu Plume Sneakers. The low-profile suede style is about as elevated and versatile as sneakers get.

Miu Miu Plume sneakers

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Shop Miu Miu Plume Sneakers

The Row Dune Sandals

Controversial they may be, The Row's Dune Sandals were *the* shoe of summer 2025. If any brand can get people to shell out $690 for a pair of rubber flip-flops, it's The Row. Elizabeth Olsen, Jennifer Lawrence, and countless other celebrities and influencers wore them with anything and everything this year—from the sand to the streets.

The Row Dune sandals

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Shop The Row Dune Sandals

Phoebe Philo Club Slippers

Phoebe Philo's namesake brand churned out a lot of incredible pieces this year, but the elegant Club Slippers really sent a ripple through the fashion crowd. I think it's safe to say this had a lot to do with the emergence of the high-vamp pumps trend that all the coolest shoe brands are embracing.

Alexa Chung wearing Phoebe Philo pumps

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Shop Phoebe Philo Club Slippers

Jimmy Choo x Conner Ives Gloria Mules

Celeb-loved Conner Ives' collaboration with Jimmy Choo has It-girl approval in spades. The Gloria T-strap pump mules, in particular, are worthy of a splurge in zebra (Dua Lipa's choice) or leopard calf hair.

Dua Lipa wearing Jimmy Choo x Connor Ives mules

(Image credit: @dualipa)

Shop Jimmy Choo x Conner Ives Gloria Mules

Saint Laurent Amalia Pumps

Saint Laurent's Amalia Pumps aren't for the faint of heart, and that's the beauty of them. After making their debut on the brand's F/W 25 runway, the fashion world quickly took to the shoes. The severity of the elongated toe and needle-thin heel is offset by the romantic hand-folded satin rose.

Saint Laurent flower pumps

(Image credit: _@jeanettemadsen_)

Shop Saint Laurent Amalia Pumps

The Row Calf Hair Ballet Flats

The second iconic The Row It shoe is a far cry from the Dune Sandals. It's a calf-hair ballet flat with a square tow, and although it's a simple ballet flat, it exudes that The Row minimalism that makes the brand's shoes so highly covetable.

The Row calf hair ballet flats

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Shop The Row Calf Hair Ballet Flats

Alaïa Cube Wedge Mules

Like it or not, wedges are back, and of course, Alaïa's iteration of the trend is devastatingly chic and modern. Elsa Hosk is a fan of the sharp shoes, recently opting to pair them with tonal brown tights and a fur-trimmed jacket.

Elsa Hosk wearing Alaia Cube Wedge mules

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop Alaïa Cube Wedge Mules

Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats

The Gucci Horsebit shoe of the year goes to the brand's pretty ballerina flats. The delicate shoes feature a thin leather strap and subtly squared toe. The burgundy flats, in particular, are highly covetable for winter.

Gucci Horsebit ballet flats

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats

Jude Fame Pumps

The IYKYK It shoes of 2025 are the Jude Fame Pumps, the cool-girl version of a traditional pump. Featuring a high blade heel and squared pointed toe, the shoes are far from your average pair of pumps.

Jude Fame Pumps

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Shop Jude Fame Pumps

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like