Get Ready—These 5 Incredibly Chic Boot Trends Will Take Over in 2025

Of all the shoes I own, my trusty boots have to be the most versatile. I reach for my chunky black lace-ups time and again, whether I'm wearing jeans, midi skirts, or a cute dress. Day or night, rain or shine, I'll probably be wearing boots, which is why I've developed a pretty good eye for spotting the best boot trends over the years. What makes a good boot trend, in my opinion, is its longevity factor; is it something we'll want to reach for again in a year's time, or even in 10? Thankfully, the trends that have caught my eye recently all carry this sense of timelessness that for me, is essential.

I can tell a certain boot style is having its moment in the sun when I see it cropping up everywhere, from the likes of high-end luxury fashion retailers to our favourite high-street shops. But sadly, we can't exactly buy into every popular boot style of the moment, so how do we decide which ones are right for us? Well, as with any shoe trend, versatility is key. If you can picture yourself wearing a pair of boots with at least half of your wardrobe, then it's a pretty safe bet that they'll be a good investment.

To make things easier, I've cherry-picked the top five boot trends that, after careful consideration and research, I think will dominate in 2025.

1. Brown Croc-Effect Boots

(Image credit: @cocobassey)

Style Notes: While crocodile-effect boots aren't exactly new, they are cropping up more and more in this gorgeous chocolatey brown shade. Seeing as brown boots were one of our favourite boot trends of 2024, it's nice to see fashion powerhouses offering us a new twist on the trend this year. And no matter how long croc-effect boots have been around, there's something about them that feels consistently voguish.

Shop the Look:

Toteme Croco-Embossed Wide Shaft Boots Dark Brown £860 SHOP NOW Toteme always have a killer selection of boots.

H&M Ankle-High Leather Boots £78 SHOP NOW The thin strap and pointed toe finish makes these super elegant.

Reformation Xandra Knee Boot £239 SHOP NOW These are my perfect under the knee boots.

2. Equestrian Boots

Style Notes: My delight to see equestrian-style boots taking the market by storm isn't something I've tried to hide. There's something about riding boots that makes an outfit instantly look more expensive (maybe it's their royal-esque, British heritage feel). I'd style them with leggings when I'm in the mood for a casual, country-girl aesthetic, but they also look fab with mini length dresses.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots £195 SHOP NOW If you want to embrace this trend in its most classic form, these are the boots to do it with.

We The Free We the Free Bryce Equestrian Boots £368 SHOP NOW I'm loving the cowboy-esque twist on these ones.

COS Leather Riding Boots £270 SHOP NOW COS' Riding Boots are quite simply a staple.

3. White Boots

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: I'll be honest, I'm yet to venture into the world of white boots, but this might just be the year I change my mind. Yes, maintaining their pristine condition isn't going to be easy, but for that retro 60s look, I'll give it a go. We've spotted so many knee-high and over-the-knee boots in ivories, creams and whites recently, and we're expecting them to stick around.

Shop the Trend:

VALENTINO GARAVANI Pattie 75 Buckle-Embellished Leather Boots £1670 SHOP NOW The Valentino Pattie boots in ivory are what are what dreams are made of.

Mint Velvet Cream Leather Long Boots £199 SHOP NOW Mint Velvet always offer high-quality footwear, at a reasonable price.

ZARA Over-The-Knee High Heel Leather Boots £149 SHOP NOW Thanks to the foldable flap, these can be worn two ways.

4. Chunky Block Heel Boots

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style Notes: Isn't there something so empowering about putting on a pair of boots with a chunky block heel? While kitten heel boots remain a firm favourite amongst the Who What Wear team, we're also glad to see the chunky heel making a reappearance. You can embrace this trend with a pair of knee-highs or ankle lengths - either one will help you ooze confidence.

Shop the Trend:

STUART WEITZMAN Bethenny Leather Knee Boots £795 SHOP NOW I'd style these with both midi and mini lengths.

M&S Collection Chunky Buckle Block Heel Boots £50 SHOP NOW Less than £50 for these boots feels like a steal.

H&M Knee-High Suede Boots £140 SHOP NOW H&M Premium have released some seriously impressive pieces lately.

5. Moto Boots

(Image credit: @modestmira_)

Style Notes: As one of our favourite boot trends of 2024, moto boots have passed the longevity test as retailers continue to release new designs. Lace-up boots will always have a place in my heart, but I must admit that I love how these buckle-adorned boots look. We're seeing some of our favourite brands offer new versions of their classic black moto boots, in brown and even with sparkly embellishments.

Clarks Rebelle Up £90 SHOP NOW Walnut brown leather finished with a brass buckle? Perfection.

Vagabond Shoemakers Eyra Leather Biker Boots £225 SHOP NOW These are the perfect length for flowy midi skirts.