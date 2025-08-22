Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Cool Shoe Trend That Makes Skinny Jeans Feel Modern

Even fashion editors who spend our days swimming in runway images, sifting through styling ideas and casting eyes on endless new-season arrivals, figuring out how to make skinny jeans feel relevant again has proven tricky. After all, they dominated our wardrobes for more than a decade, and most of the footwear pairings we instinctively reach for still evoke the mid-2010s. That's why I was so enthused this morning when I caught sight of Kendall Jenner wearing her slim-fitting jeans with a shoe trend that managed to revive the silhouette. Working a jolt of colour into her off-duty look, the model stepped out in L.A. wearing her mid-wash skinnies with a slip-on pair of The Row's (currently on sale) Mila Satin Flats (£602) in a vivid shade of red.
Anchoring her jeans with a shoe colour trend that feels distinctly modern, Jenner breathed new life into the "dated" silhouette. The red satin lent her outfit a refined energy, while the flat mules' silhouette nodded to one of the season's favourite shoe shapes.
Keeping the rest of her ensemble easy and relaxed, she styled a simple sleeveless jersey top and a black leather shoulder bag—an easy formula that makes the whole outfit feel unfussy, approachable and far less intimidating than the over-styled skinny jean outfits of years past.
Inspired by her easy styling, read on to discover my edit of the best skinny jeans and red shoes to wear them with below.
Shop Skinny Jeans and Red Shoes:
H&M
Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans
These come in UK sizes 4—30.
The Row
Milla Satin Flats
Shop Kendall's flats while they're on sale.
Zara
High-Waist Skinny Jeans
Style these with knee high boots to make your legs go on and on.
St Agni
Soft Glove Ballet Flat
These high coverage flats are ideal for styling throughout the summer-to-autumn transition.
Marks & Spencer
Ivy Supersoft High Waisted Skinny Jeans
This also comes in three other shades.
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats
Style these with fresh white socks to give your styling a preppy finish.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
These come in short, standard and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Ballet Flats With Buckle
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Frame
The Pencil High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Style with a chunky knit as we move towards the autumn months.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.