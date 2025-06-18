As soon as summer rolls around, two questions inevitably pop up amongst my friendship group: “What holidays have you got booked?” and “What festivals should we do this year?” It’s a seasonal ritual. Year after year, parks, high streets and open spaces across the UK and farther afield are transformed into vibrant hubs of sound, colour and culture. From global giants like Lollapalooza and Glastonbury to local gems and city-wide celebrations like Notting Hill Carnival, festival season offers something for everyone, no matter your music taste or tempo.

When the tickets are secured, one looming question remains: what to wear to a festival?

When I think about festival fashion trends, two distinctly vivid memories always come back. The first is Vanessa Hudgens—the people's queen of Coachella—circa 2010, barefoot and wearing the shortest denim shorts, a longline crochet cardigan and a flower crown. The second is a Glastonbury-era Kate Moss in 2005, turning heads in a gold sparkly minidress, a chunky oversized belt and Hunter wellies caked in mud, all whilst effortlessly juggling a beer, a Polaroid camera and a packet of cigarettes.

The contrast between these two style icons says it all. With such vastly different vibes but attending the same show in different fonts (Coachella and Glasto often have the same headliners), it goes to show that there aren't any "rules" to festival dressing apart from having fun with your look, but considering practicality.

Festival Outfit Tips

There’s no right or wrong answer when it comes to festival dressing. Personally, I wouldn’t recommend packing sweeping maxi dresses or anything dry-clean only—festivals can get messy, and practicality is key. That said, your outfit can be as over-the-top or as laid-back as you like. A good place to start is with the pieces you’d pack for a holiday somewhere warm. From shorts to minidresses, your go-to summer staples will serve you well at a festival. To make things easier, I’ve put together a short guide to take the stress out of the dreaded packing list.

1. Comfort is Key

When it comes to festival packing, lightweight, breathable fabrics are your best friend. I prefer to choose natural materials like cotton and linen, as well as moisture-wicking blends, which will help you stay cool and comfortable; a must when British weather can swing from blazing sun to sudden showers in minutes. Comfy layers such as tank tops, baby tees or oversized T-shirts not only allow for airflow but are ideal for dancing, moving and drinking with ease. If you're heading to a festival abroad, steer clear of heavy denim in high heat. Instead, opt for shorts, skirts or airy wide-leg trousers to keep you cool whilst offering a little more coverage when the sun is at its fiercest.

In: Tank tops, baby tees or oversized T-shirts, shorts, skirts and wide-leg trousers.

Out: Long dresses, long skirts and heavy denim.

We’ve all made an impractical footwear choice at some point, but at a festival, it can truly make or break your weekend. I always stick to one of three options: closed-toe shoes, boots or comfy trainers. Whilst a heel or strappy sandal might look the part, your feet need protection from big crowds, thick mud, layers of dust and lots of walking. Personally, I lean towards trainers because they’re perfect for walking, dancing and long days on your feet. Just make sure they’re well broken-in beforehand—blisters at a festival are the worst.

In: Closed-toe shoes, boots or comfy trainers.

Out: Heels, wedges and sandals.

3. Sun Protection

Sunscreen is, of course, crucial at a festival (and all summer long). Apply it generously and reapply regularly, especially in warmer weather. That said, a few smart styling choices can also help shield you from the sun. First up, pack a hat. Wide-brim styles like bucket hats offer plenty of shade, though they’re often a matter of personal taste. If you’re after something more casual, a cap is a solid go-to;-simple, reliable and practical. Sunglasses are another essential. Between the dust in the air and glare from the stage, your eyes will thank you. Polarised lenses can help cut through the brightness whilst offering all-day protection, and with so many styles on the market, they’re an easy way to practically accessorise your look.

In: Sunscreen, hat, cap and sunglasses.

Out: None of the above!

4. Smart Accessories

I know it might not be the most glamorous option, but a crossbody or bum bag is a festival essential. Keeping your hands free and your belongings secure is a must when you’re navigating crowds or dancing from day to night. Inside, make space for a hydration pack, especially when spending long days in the heat.Another smart accessory to pack is a bandana or scarf. Both Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been seen styling headscarves in a retro, Old Hollywood way—proof that practicality and style can go hand in hand. Not only does it add a chic twist to your outfit, it also offers some protection from dust and sun throughout the day.

In: Crossbody or bum bags, hydration pack, bandanas or scarves.

Out: Totes, shoulder bags, rucksacks, raffia bags, oversized headbands.

5. The Essentials

Last but arguably most importantly, there are a few household essentials that will make your life so much easier at any festival. From experience, I’ve found it crucial that whatever I wear has room—–whether in pockets or a bag—–for the following: wet wipes or hand sanitiser, a portable phone charger, a reusable water bottle and a rain poncho (always check the forecast, especially in the UK). Without these, even the best-planned outfit won’t save you from the realities of festival life.

In: Wet wipes and/or hand sanitiser, portable phone charger, reusable water bottle, rain poncho.

Out: Going to a festival without them!

Now that we’ve covered the essentials, let’s get to the fun part, shall we? I’ve scoured the internet and done the heavy lifting for you, narrowing what to wear down to six standout looks you can copy for the festival season ahead.

6 Stylish Festival Outfits for Summer 2025

1.Leather Jacket + Denim Cut-offs

Style Notes: Arguably, Daisy Edgar-Jones is our generation’s answer to 2000s Glastonbury-era Kate Moss. Chic yet undeniably practical, she consistently nails everyday dressing with a festival-ready twist. This look sees her pairing a washed-brown leather jacket with classic blue denim shorts, a simple white vest, black square-frame sunglasses and iconic Hunter boots. It’s the kind of laid-back, functional style you can never go wrong with at a festival.

Shop the Look:

REFORMATION Veda Marco Welt-Pockets Relaxed-Fit Leather Jacket £195 SHOP NOW This would also look so sweet with jeans in cooler weather. Agolde Parker denim shorts £170 SHOP NOW In my opinion, investing in quality denim pieces is always worth it. These shorts will not only elevate your festival look, but last summer after summer. KLAY COLLECTION Strappy Scoop Tank £36 SHOP NOW My socials tell me that this tank is supposedly a good alternative (if not better) than the viral Tank Air tank top ( which is available in the US). Hunter Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots in Black £120 £102 SHOP NOW A pair of Hunter wellies will be good to you for years to come. I wear mine every time I walk my dog in muddier weather! Prada Symbole sunglasses £370 SHOP NOW I just love square-frame sunnies, and this pair from Prada look almost identical in shape as the ones Edgar-Jones is wearing above.

2. Crochet Dress + Cowboy Boots

Style Notes: Remember when I said to lean into your summer wardrobe when planning what to wear to a festival? In my opinion, Amy Lefevre has done this excellently. By pairing a crochet dress—–the kind you’d easily pack for any warm-weather escape––with suede cowboy boots and a matching hat, she fully embraced the ever-popular country-inspired festival trend. What’s clever here is the versatility; each piece works on its own as well as together. The dress could be worn on holiday, and the boots with denim shorts or a lace skirt. By layering in chunky belts, a statement arm cuff and a mix of Western-inspired necklaces, she’s created a look that’s cool with a strong cowboy edge, but is still wearable.

Shop the Look:

Missoni Striped Crochet Maxi Dress £690 SHOP NOW I would size up in this dress for a more casual feel, and possibly layer it over shorts and a swimwear top for a more covered look. Bronx Bronx Kendra Western Knee Boots £200 SHOP NOW I’d opt for a leather boot over suede when attending a UK festival due to the unpredictable weather. Free People Sterling Hip Belt £88 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with a Western-inspired belt. COS Straw Bucket Hat £55 SHOP NOW If you're not into cowboy hats, this is a great option from COS. Even better, you can wear it with a variety of outfits in the summertime. YSSO Cote Bracelet £390 SHOP NOW I have this bracelet, and because it’s made from soft gold, you can bend it to wear it as an arm cuff, or smaller to be a bracelet. I like wearing mine on my arm over my favourite shirts and blazers.

3. Denim Dress +Wellies

Style Notes: I love denim, -especially in minidress form. A denim mini can feel as casual or as elevated as you want it to be, and since the spring/summer 2024 runway shows, the trend is firmly back on the agenda. Whether you gravitate towards something utilitarian or more figure-defining, there’s a denim mini for every mood. Take notes from Olivia Heering (pictured above), who styled hers with an embroidered blouse layered underneath, wellies and a claw clip. Just swap her bag for a crossbody and you have the ultimate low-effort, high-impact festival look.

Shop the Look:

Free People High Roller Skirtall £88 SHOP NOW The perfect denim minidress does exist. Hunter Hunter Downpour Tall Wellington Boots £100 SHOP NOW Simple but sophisticated. ZARA Lace Camisole Top £40 SHOP NOW How sweet! As temperatures soar, I predict this lace camisole is going to sell out fast. Phoria Jewellery Powerplay Hoop Earrings £355 SHOP NOW Add a touch of sparkle to your festival looks with these Phoria hoops. Whistles Chocolate Sia Suede Curved Crossbody Bag £165 SHOP NOW I usually wouldn't advise suede at a festival, but in crossbody bag form it's the perfect blend of durable and chic for warm-weather partying.

4. Slogan Tee + Denim Miniskirts

Style Notes: Call it the Charli XCX effect, but this festival season, I think fashion people will be enamoured more than ever with the slogan tee. A staple that’s as expressive as it is effortless, the slogan T-shirt manages to say a lot with very little. Whether witty, branded, political or nostalgic, these tees offer a direct line to mood and identity; think Dior’s “We Should All Be Feminists”, or the vintage band tees we see resurface at every summer stage. For me, Amaka Hamelijnck (pictured above) nails the look, pairing a punchy tee with a denim miniskirt, aligned through colour for a masterclass in casual chic. It’s relaxed, confident and full of attitude, the kind of outfit that says everything without trying too hard.

Shop the Look:

COWBOYS OF HABIT J'adore Cowboys Logo-Print Stretch £30 SHOP NOW Kendall Jenner was seen in the white version of this tank with a denim mini last summer. SistersandSeekers Jargon Oversized Faux Leather Jacket £85 SHOP NOW This jacket looks almost identical to Amaka’s. ZARA Denim Trf Mini Skirt £30 SHOP NOW Zara’s denim minis sell out every year, and will serve you well throughout the summer season. Don't be afraid to size up, because comfort is key at festivals. LE SPECS Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £65 SHOP NOW How chic! MAJE Butterfly Rhinestone Embellished Belt £139 SHOP NOW Belts are a fun way to add visual interest, at festivals and every day.

5. Polka-Dot Minidress + Statement Jewellery

Style Notes: One of the easiest ways to master summer festival dressing is with a printed minidress. With the print doing all the heavy lifting, all that’s left is to add a few well-placed accessories to create a look that feels both polished and put together, but still fun. Polka dots, one of summer 2025’s key trends, are everywhere right now, but for a festival, I'd suggest following India Cardona’s lead (pictured above) by pairing yours with chunky earrings and a trending cord necklace. It’s an effortlessly elevated look that’s festival-friendly without feeling overdone.

Shop the Look:

DÔEN Silk-Blend Monette Mini Dress £470 SHOP NOW At Who What Wear UK, we love a Doen dress. Free People Annabelle Mini Dress £118 SHOP NOW Available in black-and-white and blue-and-white polka dots, the ruched, fitted bodice and slightly dropped waistline give this dress a sweet, vintage-inspired finish. Reformation Kaylia Dress £248 SHOP NOW This went straight into my basket! MONICA VINADER Aria Cord 18ct Yellow Gold Vermeil Necklace £140 SHOP NOW The hard part is choosing between the gold and silver colourways. Wolf and Badger Blanca Earrings £35 SHOP NOW Worried about the weight of these statement earrings? Don’t be deterred. A clever trick is to place a small piece of tape behind your earlobe before pushing the earring through and fastening as normal. This helps to lift the ear slightly, distributing the weight and offering support—-no stretched lobes over here!

6. Sheer Dress + Biker Boots

Style Notes: ​​They are often saved for the beach, but the sheer dress takes on an entirely new energy when paired with biker boots. Suddenly, its breezy vibe shifts into something tougher and more festival-ready. For warm-weather events, this dress and boot pairing offers the perfect balance of coverage and cool. Take notes from Sierra Mayhew (pictured above), who layered hers over a bikini top and shorts in a clever styling move that’s equal parts functional and fashion-forward. It’s an easy, impactful outfit that proves sheer can still be strong.

