Sorry, Black Flip Flops—The Coolest Dressers I Know Are Into This “Wrong” Shade for Summer

I’m over classic, pared-back flip-flops for summer 2025. The coolest dressers I know are opting for red instead and now so am I. Scroll down to see and shop the trend.

@nlmarilyn, @lizzyhadfield, @mimixn wear red flip-flops
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, @lizzyhadfield, @mimixn)
There's no denying that flip-flops are having a moment right now. Gone are the years when they were seen as "scruffy" and "un-chic", solely worn for events like beach holidays or a trip to your local swimming pool. This summer in particular, fashion people can't seem to get enough of the easy-to-throw-on flat-shoe, styling them with everything from midi dresses to linen trousers. Unsurprisingly, I've already invested in several chic flip-flop iterations to elevate my summer wardrobe, from luxe suede fabrications to polished square-toe styles. However, there's one trending style that I've recently spotted on Instagram's coolest dressers that I didn't see coming—red flip-flops.

@lizzyhadfield wears red flip-flops from AncientGreek Sandals

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Red flip-flops might initially feel like the wrong choice for those of us who prefer to keep our summer outfits looking elegant and put together, however, this bold colour is a surprisingly easy way to add a splash of colour to your otherwise neutral wardrobe without feeling too out of your comfort zone.

@nlmarilyn wears red flip-flops with white trousers and a red jumper

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Contrasting your classic white midi dress or timeless black linen trousers with this stand-out shade will look extremely cool and elevated, but the more pared-back silhouette of the flip-flop will allow the outfit to still feel effortless and remain on the minimal side of dressing.

@deborabrosa wears red flip-flops from Ancient Greek Sandals

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

And the best part? They're extremely versatile. Not only will they pair well with both neutrals and bolder patterns alike, but they can easily be taken from now and well into early autumn by swapping out your tank and flowy midi skirt for a lightweight knit and wide-leg jeans.

@mimixn wears red heeled flip-flops from Toteme

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Keep scrolling to take a browse at my edit of the coolest red flip-flop styles for summer 2025.

@chloekathbutler wears red flip-flops with a cream silk top and black trousers

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Shop the Best Red Flip-Flops for Summer 2025:

Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops

These are a favourite amongst fashion people.

Flying Private Flip Flops
Free People
Flying Private Flip Flops

The square toe gives these an elevated edge.

By Anthropologie Toe-Strap Kitten Heels
Anthropologie
Toe-Strap Kitten Heels

Style with Bermuda shorts or wear with flowing linen trousers.

River Island, Red Leather Flip Flop Flat Sandals
River Island
Leather Flip-Flop Sandals

So chic!

Sophie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandals

These elegant heeled flip-flops have just shot to the top of my wishlist.

Russell & Bromley, Radford Leather Flip Flops
Russell & Bromley
Radford Leather Flip Flops

Pared-back, but elevated enough to add some character to an all-white outfit.

Red Leather Standard/wide Fit Forever Comfort® Square Toe Thong Sandals
Next
Leather Square Toe Thong Sandals

These look way more expensive than their under-£30 price tag.

Public Desire Wide Fit Thong Flat Sandal in Red
Public Desire Wide Fit
Thong Sandals

A great affordable option.

Dune Classic Sandal in Rubber
The Row
Dune Classic Sandals

I love the contrast between the red sole and black thong-detail.

Havaianas Top Flip Flops
Havaianas
Top Flip Flops

Havaianas are a holiday staple.

Suede Heeled Flip Flops Scarlet
Toteme
Suede Heeled Flip Flops

These have sold out so many times already.

Sona Thong Sandals
Free People
Sona Thong Sandals

Wear with dresses, trousers and skirts alike.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals

This deeper red is a great options for those who prefer a more subtle pop of colour.

Friends Like These Red Standard Fit Toe Thong Faux Leather Flip Flops
Friends Like These
Faux Leather Flip Flops

Simple, yes, But so very effective.

Indie Canvas Thong Sandals
The Attico
Indie Canvas Thong Sandals

How cool are these?

