Sorry, Black Flip Flops—The Coolest Dressers I Know Are Into This “Wrong” Shade for Summer

There's no denying that flip-flops are having a moment right now. Gone are the years when they were seen as "scruffy" and "un-chic", solely worn for events like beach holidays or a trip to your local swimming pool. This summer in particular, fashion people can't seem to get enough of the easy-to-throw-on flat-shoe, styling them with everything from midi dresses to linen trousers. Unsurprisingly, I've already invested in several chic flip-flop iterations to elevate my summer wardrobe, from luxe suede fabrications to polished square-toe styles. However, there's one trending style that I've recently spotted on Instagram's coolest dressers that I didn't see coming—red flip-flops.

Red flip-flops might initially feel like the wrong choice for those of us who prefer to keep our summer outfits looking elegant and put together, however, this bold colour is a surprisingly easy way to add a splash of colour to your otherwise neutral wardrobe without feeling too out of your comfort zone.

Contrasting your classic white midi dress or timeless black linen trousers with this stand-out shade will look extremely cool and elevated, but the more pared-back silhouette of the flip-flop will allow the outfit to still feel effortless and remain on the minimal side of dressing.

And the best part? They're extremely versatile. Not only will they pair well with both neutrals and bolder patterns alike, but they can easily be taken from now and well into early autumn by swapping out your tank and flowy midi skirt for a lightweight knit and wide-leg jeans.

Keep scrolling to take a browse at my edit of the coolest red flip-flop styles for summer 2025.

Shop the Best Red Flip-Flops for Summer 2025: