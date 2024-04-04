The Timeless, Cult-Favorite Shoes That Celebrities Swear By
These days, it's started to feel like shoes—even those of the high-priced, designer variety—go in and out of style quicker than you can pay them off on Klarna. The trend cycle is moving faster and faster every season, making it increasingly difficult to decide which pairs to splurge on and which are better off skipping or finding a more affordable alt for. As someone who shops for a living, I run into this roadblock often, so much so that I've come up with a foolproof solution. Simply put, your best bet is to only invest in designer shoes with lasting appeal and the receipts to prove it. When I started to think about which pairs fit that description, one name, in particular, came to mind immediately: Maysale.
Manolo Blahnik's most famous shoes were designed in 1991 when Isaac Mizrahi requested kitten-heel mules with a "pilgrim buckle" from the Spanish footwear designer for an upcoming show. For over 20 years, the Maysale, with its many iterations and colorways, has been a tried-and-true favorite among the celebrity set thanks to its comfortable design and timeless aesthetic appeal. The original mules with a 50-millimeter heel and soft suede exterior are especially lauded, with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently sharing ways to style her tan pair in multiple Instagram posts and Hailey Bieber choosing an on-trend red version for a Rhode press event in New York City last summer. Moda Operandi's Lauren Santo Domingo, Laura Harrier, Rosalía, Riley Keough, and, most importantly, Mary-Kate Olsen, have all been spotted in the mules. The Row's designer wore Bieber's same red pair for an event way back in 2019.
Over the years, the Maysale product line has expanded, moving into bridal (think satin and crystal detailing), exploring various heel heights and closures, and even becoming flats. The latter venture, which is available in both a mule and closed-back option, is seeing a specific spike right now as demand for non-heeled footwear skyrockets. In one of her recent viral TikToks, supermodel Jasmine Tookes pulled off her black pair of Maysale mules mid-video to call out how "obsessed" she is with them, and if you've seen any of her posts, you know very well just how chic her recommendations are.
Scroll down to check out one of fashion's most relied-upon designer shoes.
On Hailey Bieber: Marc Jacobs dress; Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules ($795); Ferragamo Wanda East-West Bag ($2500)
On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: The Row jeans and Sofia Mini Leather Shoulder Bag ($2990); Saint Laurent sunglasses; Manolo Blahnik Maysale 70mm Buckle Suede Mules ($795)
@jastookes ♬ Rewind - Instrumental Version - Aves
On Jasmine Tookes: Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Button-Down Shirt ($168); Saint Laurent Glossed-Leather Belt ($575); Hermès bag; Manolo Blahnik Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats ($795)
On Sophie Turner: AllSaints coat; Louis Vuitton ring; Manolo Blahnik Maysale 70MM Buckle Suede Mules ($795)
On Mary-Kate Olsen: Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules ($795)
Shop the original 50-millimeter Maysale mules:
If you already own too many pairs of black heels like I do, go for this navy option instead. It's just as versatile but feels a touch more unique.
Going for an on-trend color like burgundy is a great way to make decades-old, classic shoes feel modern.
Shop new iterations of the iconic Maysales:
If they're good enough for Tookes, they're good enough for me.
What's more buy-worthy than shoes that have been approved by Olsen and Bieber? I'll wait.
These can be worn casually with vintage jeans and a tee or dressed up with an LBD.
These are bound to garner an obscene number of compliments.
Gray is quickly becoming burgundy's top color competition in 2024.
Shop more from Manolo Blahnik:
Ballet flats are all anyone's talking about right now in fashion.
I'm very much here for magenta becoming the new hot pink.
Wow, these are brilliant.
Just wait until you see this pair on. The cutouts are beyond flattering.
This '90s velvet style is at the top of my designer buy list.
If slingbacks didn't have such a strong hold over me, I could resist buying these. But they do, so here I am pulling out my credit card.
Sofia Richie Grainge wore these mules in both black and red during fashion week in October.
If you're into the swan trend, these are the shoes to invest in for spring.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
