The Timeless, Cult-Favorite Shoes That Celebrities Swear By

A collage of photos of celebrities wearing Manolo Blahnik Maysale shoes.
(Image credit: @jastookes; MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; @rosiehw)
By Eliza Huber
published

These days, it's started to feel like shoes—even those of the high-priced, designer variety—go in and out of style quicker than you can pay them off on Klarna. The trend cycle is moving faster and faster every season, making it increasingly difficult to decide which pairs to splurge on and which are better off skipping or finding a more affordable alt for. As someone who shops for a living, I run into this roadblock often, so much so that I've come up with a foolproof solution. Simply put, your best bet is to only invest in designer shoes with lasting appeal and the receipts to prove it. When I started to think about which pairs fit that description, one name, in particular, came to mind immediately: Maysale.

Manolo Blahnik's most famous shoes were designed in 1991 when Isaac Mizrahi requested kitten-heel mules with a "pilgrim buckle" from the Spanish footwear designer for an upcoming show. For over 20 years, the Maysale, with its many iterations and colorways, has been a tried-and-true favorite among the celebrity set thanks to its comfortable design and timeless aesthetic appeal. The original mules with a 50-millimeter heel and soft suede exterior are especially lauded, with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently sharing ways to style her tan pair in multiple Instagram posts and Hailey Bieber choosing an on-trend red version for a Rhode press event in New York City last summer. Moda Operandi's Lauren Santo Domingo, Laura Harrier, Rosalía, Riley Keough, and, most importantly, Mary-Kate Olsen, have all been spotted in the mules. The Row's designer wore Bieber's same red pair for an event way back in 2019.

Over the years, the Maysale product line has expanded, moving into bridal (think satin and crystal detailing), exploring various heel heights and closures, and even becoming flats. The latter venture, which is available in both a mule and closed-back option, is seeing a specific spike right now as demand for non-heeled footwear skyrockets. In one of her recent viral TikToks, supermodel Jasmine Tookes pulled off her black pair of Maysale mules mid-video to call out how "obsessed" she is with them, and if you've seen any of her posts, you know very well just how chic her recommendations are.

Scroll down to check out one of fashion's most relied-upon designer shoes.

Hailey Bieber wearing red Manolo Blahnik Maysale mules with a white dress while doing Rhode press in NYC.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Marc Jacobs dress; Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules ($795); Ferragamo Wanda East-West Bag ($2500)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a furry jacket, jeans, and Manolo Blahnik tan heels.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

On Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: The Row jeans and Sofia Mini Leather Shoulder Bag ($2990); Saint Laurent sunglasses; Manolo Blahnik Maysale 70mm Buckle Suede Mules ($795)

@jastookes

♬ Rewind - Instrumental Version - Aves

On Jasmine Tookes: Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Button-Down Shirt ($168); Saint Laurent Glossed-Leather Belt ($575); Hermès bag; Manolo Blahnik Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats ($795)

Sophie Turner in Paris wearing a black coat and tan Manolo Blahnik Maysale heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Sophie Turner: AllSaints coat; Louis Vuitton ring; Manolo Blahnik Maysale 70MM Buckle Suede Mules ($795)

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at an event in April 2019 where Mary-Kate wore red Manolo Blahnik Maysale mules

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

On Mary-Kate Olsen: Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules ($795)

Shop the original 50-millimeter Maysale mules:

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

If you already own too many pairs of black heels like I do, go for this navy option instead. It's just as versatile but feels a touch more unique.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Brown suede is always going to look luxe.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Going for an on-trend color like burgundy is a great way to make decades-old, classic shoes feel modern.

Shop new iterations of the iconic Maysales:

Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats

If they're good enough for Tookes, they're good enough for me.

Maysale 70 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 70 Buckled Suede Mules

What's more buy-worthy than shoes that have been approved by Olsen and Bieber? I'll wait.

Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats

This neutral shade will never get old.

Maysale Suede Pointed-Toe Buckle Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale Suede Pointed-Toe Buckle Pumps

These can be worn casually with vintage jeans and a tee or dressed up with an LBD.

Maysale Suede Buckle Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale Suede Buckle Flats

I think I need a pair.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Pumps

These are bound to garner an obscene number of compliments.

Maysale Suede Point-Toe Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale Suede Point-Toe Flats

Stunning! Beautiful! Gorgeous!

Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats

Gray is quickly becoming burgundy's top color competition in 2024.

Maysale 70mm Buckle Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 70mm Buckle Suede Mules

You really can't go wrong with black.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Pumps

These are very Meghan Markle.

Shop more from Manolo Blahnik:

Veralli Seude Ballerinas
Manolo Blahnik
Veralli Seude Ballerinas

Ballet flats are all anyone's talking about right now in fashion.

Jada 70 Leather Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Jada 70 Leather Mules

This peep-toe option is just sexy.

Callasli 90 Leather Slingback Sandals
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Callasli 90 Leather Slingback Sandals

I'm very much here for magenta becoming the new hot pink.

Corintia 90 Bow-Embellished Silk Crepe De Chine Slingback Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Corintia 90 Bow-Embellished Silk Crepe De Chine Slingback Pumps

Wow, these are brilliant.

Sardimu 70 Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Sardimu 70 Suede Mules

Just wait until you see this pair on. The cutouts are beyond flattering.

Cherfusianu 90 Velvet Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Cherfusianu 90 Velvet Pumps

This '90s velvet style is at the top of my designer buy list.

Aspro 30 Patent-Leather Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Aspro 30 Patent-Leather Pumps

This shoe style is very French girl approved.

Maysli 70mm Leather Slingback Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Maysli 70mm Leather Slingback Pumps

If slingbacks didn't have such a strong hold over me, I could resist buying these. But they do, so here I am pulling out my credit card.

Floramu 70 Leather Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Floramu 70 Leather Mules

Excuse my excessive drooling.

Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Suede Mules

Sofia Richie Grainge wore these mules in both black and red during fashion week in October.

Turgimod 50 Cutout Leather and Suede Slingback Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Turgimod 50 Cutout Leather and Suede Slingback Pumps

If you're into the swan trend, these are the shoes to invest in for spring.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

