I'm Serious: These Specific Boots Have Never Gone Out of Style in 113 Years

Few clothing items can rightfully claim to have been in style for several decades: the Levi's 501, the Barbour waxed jacket, the Hunter rubber boots. But in the case of L.L.Bean's signature boots, the style has been around for over a century. The brand's Bean Boots date all the way back to 1912, when a man actually named L.L.Bean needed something sturdy yet flexible to wear hunting in the wilds of Maine. While the first batch of shoes wasn't well-made enough, Bean workshopped it to create the beloved Bean Boots of today. Now, the triple-line stitching of this iconic boot can be seen on people from the hills of Colorado to the streets of New York Fashion Week—and it's literally never not been fashionable.