15 Cool Denim Outfit Ideas to Get You Through the First Days of Winter

Denim never really leaves the rotation, but as the first chill of winter hits, it gets a fresh update. Think full-length, heavier fabrics and relaxed fits that still feel effortless. Straight-leg jeans in dark indigo look especially chic tucked into knee-high boots or paired with sleek loafers and an oversize coat. It’s the kind of base you can build an entire outfit around—timeless, elevated, and perfect for easing into cold-weather dressing.
When the forecast calls for layering, denim becomes your base. A structured long coat or button-down shirt worn over a turtleneck (and under a wool jacket) hits that ideal mix of casual and intentional. It’s an outfit that works from errands to dinner, especially when styled with minimal accessories and a clean leather bag. You can even mix shades of blue for dimension—just keep the tones complementary for a polished finish.
And for the fashion-forward crowd, jeans can be the statement piece themselves. This winter, look for fresh silhouettes like slouchy wide-legs, barrel cuts, or cuffed hems that show off your favorite winter shoes. Style them with chunky knits, shearling jackets, or tailored blazers for that effortless balance of comfort and cool. These denim outfit ideas prove that jeans are just as essential in winter as they are any other time of year—only now, they’re even better.
See our favorite winter denim outfit ideas below, and shop the key styling pieces along the way.
Get the look: Fitted sweater + T-shirt + Jeans + Tall leather boots
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
AG Jeans
Mari High-Rise Slim-Straight Jeans
Get the look: Long wool coat + Thin sweater + Jeans + Ballet flats
ZARA
Long Wool Coat With Belt
Levi's
501 '90s Jeans
Get the look: Long leather coat + Head scarf + Polka-dot top + Jeans + Flats
Joe's Jeans
The Vegan Leather Long Coat
PISTOLA
Cassie Super High Rise Straight Jeans
Get the look: Cropped brown jacket + Jeans + Leather ankle boots
Tularosa
Bailey Jacket
Moussy Vintage
Quogue Mid-Rise Distressed Boyfriend Jeans
Get the look: Blazer + Sweater + Slightly flared jeans + Pointed-toe boots
ELOQUII
Long Relaxed Blazer
EB Denim
Maria Mid Rise Bootcut Jeans
Get the look: Long coat + Top + Loose jeans + Boots
LAMARQUE
Coreen Trench Coat
WARP+WEFT
Nce High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Get the look: Leather coat with shearling + Sweater + Jeans + Flats
Maude Club
Joplin Jacket
GRLFRND
Remy Slim Bootcut Jeans
Get the look: Fitted suede jacket + Loose light black jeans + Pointed-toe boots
We the Free
Club Classics Jacket
Rag & Bone
Miramar Wide Leg Track Pants
Get the look: Long brown coat + Thin sweater + Jeans + Ballet flats
EAVES X Coco Yaron
Manteco Wool Coat
7 for All Mankind
Low Straight Jeans
Get the look: Baseball hat + Hoodie + Faux-fur coat + Jeans + Sneakers
BLANKNYC
Crop Faux Fur Coat
ZARA
High-Waist TRF Barrel Jeans
Get the look: Oversize sweater + Jeans + Suede ballet flats
English Factory
Motif Zip Up Sweater
Le Jean
Juliette Wide Leg Jeans
Get the look: Long coat + Faux-fur scarf + Belt + Jeans + Pointed-toe boots
Apparis
Kai Pluche Faux Fur Pull-Through Scarf
ZARA
Zw Collection High Rise Bootcut Jeans
Get the look: Polished black coat + Cropped jeans + Pointed-toe heels