The Only Tops Stylish People Wear With This Viral Denim Trend

fashion influencer @modadamour wearing a white button-down shirt with barrel jeans

(Image credit: @modedamour)

It's no secret that barrel jeans have been trending for a minute. The denim trend went crazy viral last year, and going into 2025, it's been upholding its status as *the* defining jean style of the moment. It's a little controversial, sure. I get how their bowed-leg shape can't be tricky to wear (especially if you're not used to the look of super baggy jeans as it is), but these days, every denim brand from Abercrombie to Alaïa and Agolde to Tibi is putting their spin on the barrel shape, so there's little excuse not to take them for a test-run anymore.

The logical next question, then, is what to wear with them—specifically, what to wear up top. If so, you've come to the right place, as today we're mapping out our ultimate guide to the best tops to wear with barrel jeans. Whether it's a classic button-down shirt or a cooler going-out top, behold the eight styles fashion people (and us) agree are the chicest ways to go.

Cropped Jackets

fashion influencer Hodan Yousug wearing barrel jeans with a cropped jacket

(Image credit: @hodanyousuf)

Jackets that are cropped right at or slightly above the hip will complement the jeans the best since their hemline ends right where the jeans start to bow out. Look for jackets that don't go any lower than hip height to ensure the proportions are balanced.

Shop cropped jackets:

Short Animal Print Hair-On Leather Jacket
Massimo Dutti
Short Animal Print Hair-On Leather Jacket

Short Jacket
H&M
Short Jacket

Priah Jacket
Citizens of Humanity
Priah Jacket

Faux Suede Jacket
ZARA
Faux Suede Jacket

Classic Button-Down Shirts

fashion influencer @modedamour wearing a white button-down shirt with barrel-leg jeans

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Jeans and a button-down shirt couldn't be any more classic, and that's true even with a trendier style like barrel jeans. The timelessness of the shirt is what makes the denim so much more approachable, especially if you're just getting started styling them.

Shop button-down shirts:

Atelier Victoria's Secret X Altuzarra Poplin Shirt Bodysuit
Atelier Victoria's Secret x Altuzarra
Poplin Shirt Bodysuit

Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

Alexis Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt
French Connection
Alexis Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Sivan Poplin Shirt
EAVES
Sivan Poplin Shirt

Sleek Turtlenecks

fashion influencer Cass Dimicco wearing barrel jeans with a black turtleneck top

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Barrel jeans have a striking silhouette all their own, so styling them with a sleek fitted turtleneck top will ensure nothing else in the outfit will overwhelm the jeans and their shape will stand out.

Shop turtlenecks:

Leenda B Sweater
Theory
Leenda B Sweater

Butter Turtleneck Top
Naked Wardrobe
Butter Turtleneck Top

Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
COS
Merino Wool Turtleneck Top

Mock Turtleneck Top
H&M
Mock Turtleneck Top

Sculpted Blazers

Ana Escalante wearing Aligne barrel jeans with an Aligne sculpted blazer and sneakers

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Like I said above, I'd normally advise against wearing anything too long with barrel jeans as jackets that hit mid-thigh cut off their shape in an awkward way, but sculpted blazers are the exception here because of their hourglass shape that defines the waist. Moral of the story? Try a fitted blazer over a boxier one when it comes to these jeans.

Shop sculpted blazers:

Daphne Waisted Blazer
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer

Collarless Suiting Blazer
Abercrombie
Collarless Suiting Blazer

Fitted Interlock Blazer
ZARA
Fitted Interlock Blazer

Regal Blazer
Wilfred
Regal Blazer

Shrunken Tees

fashion influencer @nlmarilyn wearing barrel jeans with a shrunken T-shirt

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Of course, a T-shirt is always a fail-safe option. Try a shrunken tee that lends the jeans a more '90s model-off-duty feel.

Shop shrunken tees:

Contour Crew T-Shirt
Contour
Contour Crew T-Shirt

Baby Tee
Good American
Baby Tee

We the Free Be My Baby Tee
We The Free
We the Free Be My Baby Tee

90s Baby Tee
Cotton On
90s Baby Tee

Off-the-Shoulder Tops

Eliza Huber wearing barrel jeans with an off-the-shoulder top

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

The jeans offer plenty of volume on your lower half, so one way to maintain an overall look of polish with them is to pair them with a fitted piece up top. An off-the-shoulder top works flawlessly here to add a dose of elegance and transition the jeans into the evening with a pair of heels.

Shop off-the-shoulder tops:

Cello Knit Top
Reformation
Cello Knit Top

Asymmetric Polyamide Top
ZARA
Asymmetric Polyamide Top

Phare One-Shoulder Woven Stretch Cotton Top
STAUD
Phare One-Shoulder Woven Stretch Cotton Top

Off the Shoulder Top
Pixie Market
Off the Shoulder Top

Cardigans

fashion influencer @smythsisters wearing barrel jeans

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

If you're going to wear a knit, reach for a cardigan that hits at the top of the hips instead of a sweater that swallows you whole. If you do have a non-cropped sweater, try tucking it in the front to create some dimension.

Shop cardigans:

Gilet Head in the Clouds
LIONESS
Gilet Head in the Clouds

Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan
Treasure & Bond
Crewneck Cotton Blend Cardigan

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Textured Pima Cotton Cardigan
Caslon
Textured Pima Cotton Cardigan

Oversize Tees

fashion influencer wearing barrel jeans with a graphic T-shirt

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Sometimes, the baggy-on-baggy look can work. With an oversize but still boxy T-shirt, the jeans take on an effortless and relaxed vibe that's ideal for your weekend wardrobe.

Shop oversize tees:

Embroidered Logo Organic Cotton T-Shirt
Ganni
Embroidered Logo Organic Cotton T-Shirt

Oversized Text T-Shirt
ZARA
Oversized Text T-Shirt

Original Retro Brand Collegiate Bf Tee
Original Retro Brand
Collegiate Bf Tee

Oversized T-Shirt
H&M
Oversized T-Shirt

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

