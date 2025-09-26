The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Shop This Season—According to Fashion Editors

Wide-leg, billowing bottoms aren’t a totally new trend. Baggy pants, including wide-leg jeans, have been all the rage even in the face of skinny jeans and cigarette pants trending, and I’m so glad about it. Even in my small stature of 5’0”, I’ll always love a pair of big, baggy bottoms, especially wide-leg jeans. They’re a versatile item that can dress up otherwise-boring outfits, especially for fall, a season that can be a bit tricky to get dressed for.
The wide-leg-jeans revival began with the 2024 runway shows, including Michael Kors and Brandon Maxwell, and have continued to reign supreme up to the 2025 runways, from Tibi to Tory Burch. This silhouette isn’t going anywhere, as celebrities and fashion people alike have opted for baggier silhouettes for fall, and I predict the trend will continue into 2026. Now that the looser styles are back in full force, the fashion editorial team came together to help make shopping for these wide-leg pairs easier on you.
We’ve highlighted our favorite pairs that we own and similar jeans to shop below. Keep scrolling to find your perfect pair for fall
What is the wide-leg denim trend?
As mentioned, the 2024 runways marked the first reappearance of wide-leg silhouettes, but 2025’s runways set in stone the return of the generously sized bottoms. Tibi, Tory Burch, Khaite, Simone Rocha, and so many more runways included loose, wide-leg bottoms to set the tone for the year’s cycle of trends. Some styles offer high-waisted fits, while more contemporary fits are shifting to lower- or mid-waist rises.
How to style wide-leg jeans:
You can truly wear these jeans in an array of ways. Many fashion people are taking the simple, laid-back route by styling their pairs with basics like a plain T-shirt, blazer, and loafers, while others are spicing up their looks by wrapping scarves around their waists or wearing heels or loafers to dress up their outfits.
Chinazor Offor, Associate Shopping Editor
Shop Chinazor's Jeans
good american
Good Skate Wide Leg Jeans
Shop Similar Jeans
ZARA
ZW Collection Wide-Leg Low Rise Jeans
Levi's
318 Shaping Wide-Leg Jeans
Favorite Daughter
The Mischa Super High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
TRF High Waist Crossover Waist Wide Leg Jeans
DL1961
Hepburn Wide Leg High Rise Jeans
Kerane Marcellus, Associate Fashion Editor
"I bought these jeans last year and I'm still so happy I splurged on them. They're very thick Japanese denim and have a slightly curved shape that works great for my personal style and body shape. If you're 5'2" and under, these will fit you like a glove and will have a more wide-leg look."
Shop Kerane's Jeans
Cordera
Denim Curved Pant in Black
Shop Similar Jeans
ALL THE WAYS
Lisa Jeans
ZARA
ZW Collection High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Joe's Jeans
The Mia High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Annina Jeans
Alyssa Brascia, Associate Beauty Editor
Shop Alyssa's Jeans
MOTHER
The Hustler Roller Sneak Jeans
"I love these jeans for the incredibly soft material—stiff jeans are so very chic, but simply not for me. These have just the right amount of stretch without looking poorly made, and the silhouette is universally flattering. (No seriously, there's zero waist gapping. Ever.) They look especially cute with an elongated pointed toe heel poking out from underneath."
Shop Alu Jeans
Favorite Daughter
The Mischa Super High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Superwide-Leg Jeans
Joe's Jeans
Mia High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Annina Petite Wide Leg Jeans
aligrace
Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
Zw Collection Tailored Wide Leg Hi-Rise Jeans
Sierra Mayhew, Fashion Editor
"I’ve accumulated a ton of jeans since I started working in fashion but a style that I’ve been wearing non-stop for 5 years now will always stand out from the rest and that’s my wide leg pair from Paige. They’re extremely comfortable yet exceptionally polished and go with everything so they tend to end up on the top of my pile."
Shop Sierra's Jeans
PAIGE
Sasha High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Shop Similar Jeans
RE/DONE
The Thrasher Wide Leg Jeans
rag & bone
Flexi Sofie Full Length High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
7 For All Mankind
Lotta Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
Shopbop
Dl1961 Hepburn Wide Leg High Rise Jeans
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.