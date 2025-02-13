Sorry, Skinny Jeans! These 14 Outfits Prove Barrel Jeans Are Still the Moment
Hot take coming at you in three, two, one… Skinny jeans should be more widely hated. Let me explain. Skinny jeans aren't universally flattering, period. Like it or not, some types of denim are trickier to style if you are shorter, curvier, or anything outside the realm of an average fit model, and unfortunately, skinny jeans happen to be one of those styles. Of course, that doesn't mean you can't wear them, but I've never looked back at a photo of myself wearing skinny jeans without cringing over how unflattering they are for my curves. If you're anything like me, you, too, don't find skintight denim all that flattering, fashionable, or comfortable. Thankfully, there are so many other denim shapes that are far better for those of us with a 'lil something extra—ahem, baggy jeans, bootcut jeans, and barrel-leg jeans.
The latter, in particular, is noteworthy because this unconventional silhouette has slowly become a denim trend over the last few seasons. The rise in popularity of the curvier denim shape may have caught some off guard, but for those who can't stand skinny jeans, it wasn't a curveball as much as it was overdue for a comeback. First invented in France in the early 1920s, the horseshoe shape features a fitted waist with a flared fit that curves around the hips and tapers back at the bottom. Unlike other denim shapes that are either too snug or too baggy, barrel-leg denim combines the best of both worlds, making it one of the most universally flattering styles for everybody.
Barrel-leg jeans do look fantastic on damn near everyone, but if I'm being honest, that doesn't mean they're always the easiest type of pants to style. While the unique shape of this denim does wonders for your figure, trying to decide what to wear with barrel-leg jeans can feel even more frustrating than trying to fit into a pair of old skinny jeans. Don't lose hope just yet! In an effort to make styling this denim trend as straightforward as styling straight-leg jeans, I've spent hours scouring social media in search of inspiration. Ahead, you'll find 14 barrel-leg-jeans outfits, styling tips, and a curation of the best barrel-leg denim to buy at every price point. Fair warning: You may never want to wear slim-cut denim ever again.
WEAR: Button-Down Shirt + Belt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Slingback Pumps + Tote Bag
Styling Notes: If you want to showcase this denim silhouette, try to keep your styling simple. By pairing your barrel-leg jeans with a basic button-down shirt, a minimal belt, simple slingbacks, and an oversize tote bag, you ensure all the attention stays on your sick pair of jeans.
WEAR: Maxi Coat + T-Shirt + Belt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Flat Ankle Boots + Bowler Bag
Styling Notes: Another straightforward way to style this denim silhouette is to pair it with streamlined staples, like a white T-shirt and long wool overcoat. You can always make the look feel snazzier by adding a few trend-forward accessories, such as flat ankle boots and a minimal bowler bag.
WEAR: Trench Coat + Sweatshirt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Square-Toe Kitten Heels + Handbag
Styling Notes: One of the benefits of opting for a barrel-leg shape? It's far comfier than rigid denim. Lean into the relaxed nature of this style by pairing it with an oversize sweatshirt and comfortable shoes. If that's too casual for your taste, consider dressing the pieces up by re-creating the look above.
WEAR: Sunglasses + Collarless Blazer + Belt + White Barrel-Leg Jeans + Mesh Ballet Flats + Bowler Bag
Styling Notes: Pairing barrel-leg jeans with staples is a fail-proof way to style them, but if you want them to feel a bit more sophisticated, pay attention to the shade of your denim. Nothing is more stylish than a head-to-toe monochrome look, especially when it features white barrel-leg jeans and matching white separates.
WEAR: Aviator Sunglasses + Denim Button-Down Shirt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Satin Pointed Pumps + Oversize Suede Bag
Styling Notes: If you're unsure about a head-to-toe white ensemble, consider swapping out your white jeans and blazer for matching denim pieces in a darker wash. Not only will a double-denim look be a great way to re-create a monochrome ensemble, but incorporating different textures through your accessories (e.g., satin pumps and a suede handbag) will also make it look just as timeless.
WEAR: Sunglasses + Plaid Jacket + Tank Top + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Ballet Flats + Handbag
Styling Notes: In addition to experimenting with colors and textures, there's another way to draw attention to your barrel-leg denim: incorporating at least one print. Nothing can make a simple pair of blue jeans and a white tank top pop more than a plaid jacket or any other printed piece. Just be sure to match your accessories with your outerwear to pull the look together.
WEAR: Sunglasses + Crewneck Sweater + Belt + Colorful Barrel-Leg Jeans + Mules + Suede Tote Bag
Styling Notes: Not into prints? The next best way to draw attention to this denim silhouette is to embrace tonal washes. Consider opting for a nontraditional denim wash, such as tan, and pairing it with a crewneck sweater, heeled mules, and a suede tote bag in similar shades. It's a surefire way to ensure others can instantly spot you sporting this denim style.
WEAR: Sunglasses + Headband + Earrings + Turtleneck Sweater + Belt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Square-Toe Ankle Boots + Barrel Bag
Styling Notes: Beyond unique washes, you can embrace the drama of the shape of this denim by going for a larger size than usual. With a pair of baggier barrel-leg jeans, you'll up the ante of this already dramatic shape, even if you happen to be wearing a head-to-toe black ensemble.
WEAR: Sunglasses + Silver Earrings + Wool Coat + T-Shirt + V-Neck Sweater + Belt + Barrel-Leg Jeans + Pointed Pumps
Styling Notes: An alternative way to highlight the horseshoe silhouette is a pair with light distressing. Denim washes with a worn-in look around the waist will naturally draw attention to the unique curve of the jeans. You can always further emphasize the fade of your denim by finishing off your look with pieces in a similar colors—e.g., stonewashed denim with a dove-gray sweater.
WEAR: Leather Funnel-Neck Jacket + White Button-Down Shirt + Printed Button-Down Shirt + Belt + Light-Wash Barrel-Leg Jeans + Ankle Boots + Crossbody Bag
Styling Notes: Looking for a less subtle way to showcase these jeans' unique shape? Consider styling them with a surplus of layers. For example, you can draw attention to their volume by pairing them with contrasting layered button-down shirts, a cropped leather jacket, and black heeled ankle boots, as shown above.
WEAR: Oversize Cardigan + Oversize T-Shirt + Baggy Barrel-Leg Jeans + Animal-Print Kitten Heels
Styling Notes: When you're too lazy to play with excessive layers, let the outfit above be your blueprint. Rest assured, the baggier shape of these pants will always look good with an oversize cardigan styled over a white shirt—even more so if you wear pieces in contrasting neutral colors.
WEAR: Halter Top + Cuff Bracelet + Dark-Wash Barrel-Leg Jeans + Clutch Bag + Pointed Pumps
Styling Notes: By now, you've probably got a good idea of how to wear barrel-leg jeans for everyday life, but what about an evening out? Enter the ensemble above. One of the easiest ways to dress up this denim shape (besides a darker wash) is by pairing it with a halter top, pointed pumps, and a clutch bag.
WEAR: Silver Jewelry + Satin Tank Top + Studded Belt + Cuffed Barrel-Leg Jeans + Flip-Flops + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: Barrel-leg jeans are a staple that can be worn in every season—see above for proof! Although it's easy to assume you'd wear this denim during the colder months of the year, it can easily transition into summertime with a few simple swaps. I'd recommend pairing these jeans with a silk tank top, a studded belt, and flip-flops in the warmer months.
WEAR: Barn Jacket + Crewneck Sweater + Gold Chain + Barrel-Leg Overalls + Suede Sneakers + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: Hopefully, I've thoroughly convinced you that barrel-leg jeans are a far better option than skinny jeans. If you're still on the fence about this denim trend, let the outfit above prove my final argument. Let's be honest. Overalls aren't exactly flattering, but the adaption of the barrel-leg shape makes this typically "ugly" item look so good. It's all the proof you'd need that this particular denim silhouette is still the moment.
