Amal Clooney may not have been slopeside to watch alpine skiing or bundled up in the stands to cheer on ice skaters, but she still managed to deliver one of the most memorable Olympic fashion moments so far. Accompanying Omega ambassador George Clooney, Amal attended the watch brand's opening gala celebrating its Olympics pop-up in Milan, called Omega House.
For the occasion, Amal stepped out in a black strapless dress with a dramatic thigh-high slit, proving once again that when the dress code calls for elegance, she never misses. While this isn’t exactly a blueprint for the average Olympics attendee trekking between venues or braving the elements, that’s beside the point. We wouldn’t expect anything less from Amal.
“I've spent many hours in northern Italy over the years, so it's quite special to have the Olympic Winter Games taking place in this beautiful part of the world," George Clooney said in a statement. "Especially with Omega here as Official Timekeeper, I'm so thrilled that I get to experience this legendary side of the brand and witness their precision in action, as well as their unique Omega House hospitality.” Scroll down to see what the stylish couple wore to the event.
