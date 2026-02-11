Hot Moms Took Over the Marc Jacobs Show During New York Fashion Week

Tiffany Reid is a Who What Wear editor in residence, fashion executive, freelance stylist, and brand consultant who most recently served as the senior vice president of fashion for Bustle Digital Group. She recently launched a YouTube series, Tried + True, in which she walks viewers through the latest trends.
Hot moms officially took over the Marc Jacobs show last night, and they showed up in head-to-toe Marc Jacobs looks. From statement silhouettes and standout prints to unique styling cues, this was a reminder that the brand's biggest fans know exactly how to wear it. To kick off NYFW like this was inspirational, and I now feel motivated to start this season like women who truly get it—rock-star moms who dress for themselves, have fun with fashion, and show up with confidence. The Marc Jacobs collection leaned into that energy, celebrating womanhood through coveted pieces that felt both familiar and exciting with nods to past collections woven throughout. It was a confident, joyful start to the week. Fashion should be fun, and this felt like a reminder of that.
#1: Matching Set
June Ambrose in a leopard-print set was an immediate standout. She turned heads as soon as she arrived, grounding the bold look with her signature—an oversize hat! The icing on the cake was when she realized she was twinning with another rock-star mom in attendance, Monica. (Yes, I fangirled when I saw her.) The moment felt intentional, but it was definitely not. My favorite part is that it all felt so easy, which is proof that statement dressing can still feel effortless when anchored by a strong, cohesive set.
Shop Matching Sets
Marc Jacobs
Gingham Tweed Jacket
Marc Jacobs
Gingham Tweed Mini Skirt
SIR
Dylan Woven Blazer
SIR
Dylan Woven Mini Skirt
Babaton
Gateway Jacket
Babaton
Wheelhouse Skirt
#2: Scarlet Red
Jessica Wang's scarlet-red dress struck the rare balance between camp and sexy, a combination that's not easy to pull off. While the dramatic silhouette did much of the work, it was the color that truly carried the look. A bold red always commands attention, and this one felt confident, intentional, and impossible to ignore. It's the kind of look that immediately sends you back to your closet searching for something equally striking. I know it made me immediately think about how I can incorporate red in my looks for shows this week.