All the Golden Globes After-Party Outfits You Haven't Seen

Erin Fitzpatrick's avatar
By
published
in News
Priyanka Chopra wears a white dress at the Golden Globes after-party
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hollywood does not ease into the new year; the town hits the ground running faster than you can clean up the confetti. We're only 11 days into 2026, but celebrities have already attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Critics Choice Awards, the WWD Style Awards, and a slew of other parties. Now, we've arrived at one of my favorite events of the entire award season: the Golden Globes. Because it honors both television shows and movies, the list of attendees was lengthy, to say the least.

My colleague was IRL on the Golden Globes red carpet, where she captured this viral video of Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie. But the fun didn't end there. The after-parties were also rife with A-listers and winners like Teyana Taylor, Emma Stone, and others. Scroll down to see what everyone changed into for the 2026 Golden Globes after-parties.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears a white dress at the Golden Globes after-party

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

WHAT: Attending an after-party at Sunset Tower Hotel

Emma Stone at the 2026 Golden Globes after-party

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Emma Stone

WHAT: Attending an after-party at Chateau Marmont

Teyana Taylor at the 2026 Golden Globes after-party wearing a Satoshi Nakamoto coat

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Teyana Taylor

WHAT: Attending an after-party at Chateau Marmont

WEAR: Satoshi Nakamoto Airbrush Sherpa Trench ($2500)

Jennifer Lopez attends a Golden Globes after-party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jennifer Lopez

WHAT: Attending an after-party at Sunset Tower Hotel

Sofia Vergara at the 2026 Golden Globes after-party

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Sofia Vergara

WHAT: Attending an after-party at Chateau Marmont

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.