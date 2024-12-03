Black Tights Are Chic, But These 6 Colours Will Make You Look Much Trendier

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

Up until now, tights have never been a focal part of my wardrobe. While I reach for them often, I normally do so out of practicality. Of course, they look chic, but I wear them because I have to—not because I particularly want to.

But, this season my relationship with this underrated garment has entirely changed—highly influenced by chic colourful tights outfits I've been spotting all over my FYP this winter. Forgoing simple black styles, influencers, editors and celebrities are opting for a growing range of rainbow shades instead.

Injecting their outfits with a fresh pop of colour—without overcomplicating their looks—these colourful tights instil a playful energy into every ensemble in an easy but impactful way. If you're also craving a small dose of colour right now, read on to discover the colourful tights that fashion people are styling this winter.

1. WHITE TIGHTS

Influencer wears colourful tights.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style Notes: To give your look a frosty feeling, there's no garment for up for the job than an optic white pair of tights. Styling well with other bright white garments for a fresh and wintery look, these pretty pairs are one of my favourite styles to reach for across the height of winter.

SHOP THE WHITE TIGHTS TREND

Asos Design 50 Denier Sheer Tights in White
Asos
50 Denier Sheer Tights in White

These affordable tights look much more expensive than they are.

Calzedonia, 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

This also comes in nine other shades.

Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights
Reformation
Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

2. BURGUNDY TIGHTS

Influencer wears colourful tights.

(Image credit: @meganellaby)

Style Notes: Burgundy tights are one of the easiest ways to give your outfit a nod to the winter season. Style with chocolate brown or jet-black layers for an easy ensemble that any editor would commend.

SHOP THE BURGUNDY TIGHTS TREND:

Semi-Sheer Tights
COS
Semi-Sheer Tights

This moody shade is perfect for winter layering.

3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights
Marks & Spencer
3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor Tights

Style with knee-high boots or wear with mary janes.

Pure Matt 50 Den Women Tights
Falke
Pure Matt 50 Den Women Tights

This also comes in 19 other shades.

3. BROWN TIGHTS

Influencer wears colourful tights.

(Image credit: @liv.ishak)

Style Notes: Ask any fashion person and they'll tell you the same thing—the chocolate brown colour trend is one of the most important of the season. To go all in on the trend pair your tights with chocolaty boots and style with a thick brown knit.

SHOP THE BROWN TIGHTS TREND:

thereformation,

Reformation
Swedish Stockings Sanna Glossy Tights

The glossy finish gives these a luxe edge.

HOSIERY, Hosiery Shaping Tights | Cocoa
Skims
Shaping Tights

The dark brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

2pk 15 Denier Medium Support Sheer Tights
Marks & Spencer
2pk 15 Denier Medium Support Sheer Tights

These offer medium support for a comfortable feel.

4. GREY TIGHTS

Influencer wears colourful tights.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: For me, nothing screams cosy like a thick pair of grey tights. Perhaps it's just the memory of stepping into a pair every morning before school, but I find grey tights to be nostalgic, easy to wear, and ultra cosy for these frigid winter days.

SHOP THE GREY TIGHTS TREND:

2-Pack Fine-Knit Tights
H&M
2-Pack Fine-Knit Tights

This two-pack comes with two different shades of grey.

Topshop Cotton Tights in Grey
Topshop
Cotton Tights in Grey

These thick tights will keep you cosy all season.

Out From Under Statement Tights
Out From Under
Statement Tights

These also come in pink and white.

5. RED TIGHTS

Influencer wears colourful tights.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Red tights were a huge trend last winter, but it's clear to see that their reign is far from over. Style with a pretty skirt to give your look a chic and festive touch or wear with a hotpants for a party-ready look.

SHOP THE RED TIGHTS: TREND

Basic Colour Tights - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Basic Colour Tights

Add a festive energy to any outfit.

Briefly Solid Tights
Free People
Briefly Solid Tights

Style with red shoes for a playful, tonal look.

Lindex 50 Denier Super Stretch Tights in Red
Lindex
50 Denier Super Stretch Tights

These thick tights look more expensive than they are.

6. PINK TIGHTS

Iris Law wears pink tights

(Image credit: @lirisaw)

Style Notes: Pretty pink shades are having a major moment this winter, and tights are the latest accessory to be treated to a powdery pink makeover. Do it like Iris Law and wear your pair with a matching cardigan, otherwise style with a brown or cream dress for a more-low key take.

SHOP THE PINK TIGHTS TREND:

Out From Under Statement Tights
Out From Under
Statement Tights

Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Lullaby 20 Den Women Tights
Falke
Lullaby 20 Den Women Tights

These come in six different sizes.

The Herringbone Net Patterned Tights Sherbet Pink
Heist
The Herringbone Net Patterned Tights Sherbet Pink

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸