Black Tights Are Chic, But These 6 Colours Will Make You Look Much Trendier

Up until now, tights have never been a focal part of my wardrobe. While I reach for them often, I normally do so out of practicality. Of course, they look chic, but I wear them because I have to—not because I particularly want to.

But, this season my relationship with this underrated garment has entirely changed—highly influenced by chic colourful tights outfits I've been spotting all over my FYP this winter. Forgoing simple black styles, influencers, editors and celebrities are opting for a growing range of rainbow shades instead.

Injecting their outfits with a fresh pop of colour—without overcomplicating their looks—these colourful tights instil a playful energy into every ensemble in an easy but impactful way. If you're also craving a small dose of colour right now, read on to discover the colourful tights that fashion people are styling this winter.

1. WHITE TIGHTS

Style Notes: To give your look a frosty feeling, there's no garment for up for the job than an optic white pair of tights. Styling well with other bright white garments for a fresh and wintery look, these pretty pairs are one of my favourite styles to reach for across the height of winter.

SHOP THE WHITE TIGHTS TREND

Asos 50 Denier Sheer Tights in White £8 SHOP NOW These affordable tights look much more expensive than they are.

Calzedonia 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights £10 SHOP NOW This also comes in nine other shades.

Reformation Swedish Stockings Rosa Lace Tights £44 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

2. BURGUNDY TIGHTS

Style Notes: Burgundy tights are one of the easiest ways to give your outfit a nod to the winter season. Style with chocolate brown or jet-black layers for an easy ensemble that any editor would commend.

SHOP THE BURGUNDY TIGHTS TREND:

COS Semi-Sheer Tights £17 SHOP NOW This moody shade is perfect for winter layering.

Marks & Spencer 3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor Tights £8 SHOP NOW Style with knee-high boots or wear with mary janes.

Falke Pure Matt 50 Den Women Tights £27 SHOP NOW This also comes in 19 other shades.

3. BROWN TIGHTS

Style Notes: Ask any fashion person and they'll tell you the same thing—the chocolate brown colour trend is one of the most important of the season. To go all in on the trend pair your tights with chocolaty boots and style with a thick brown knit.

SHOP THE BROWN TIGHTS TREND:

Reformation Swedish Stockings Sanna Glossy Tights £58 £43 SHOP NOW The glossy finish gives these a luxe edge.

Skims Shaping Tights £40 SHOP NOW The dark brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

Marks & Spencer 2pk 15 Denier Medium Support Sheer Tights £10 SHOP NOW These offer medium support for a comfortable feel.

4. GREY TIGHTS

Style Notes: For me, nothing screams cosy like a thick pair of grey tights. Perhaps it's just the memory of stepping into a pair every morning before school, but I find grey tights to be nostalgic, easy to wear, and ultra cosy for these frigid winter days.

SHOP THE GREY TIGHTS TREND:

H&M 2-Pack Fine-Knit Tights £13 SHOP NOW This two-pack comes with two different shades of grey.

Topshop Cotton Tights in Grey £10 SHOP NOW These thick tights will keep you cosy all season.

Out From Under Statement Tights £10 SHOP NOW These also come in pink and white.

5. RED TIGHTS

Style Notes: Red tights were a huge trend last winter, but it's clear to see that their reign is far from over. Style with a pretty skirt to give your look a chic and festive touch or wear with a hotpants for a party-ready look.

SHOP THE RED TIGHTS: TREND

Mango Basic Colour Tights £16 SHOP NOW Add a festive energy to any outfit.

Free People Briefly Solid Tights £28 SHOP NOW Style with red shoes for a playful, tonal look.

Lindex 50 Denier Super Stretch Tights £8 SHOP NOW These thick tights look more expensive than they are.

6. PINK TIGHTS

Style Notes: Pretty pink shades are having a major moment this winter, and tights are the latest accessory to be treated to a powdery pink makeover. Do it like Iris Law and wear your pair with a matching cardigan, otherwise style with a brown or cream dress for a more-low key take.

SHOP THE PINK TIGHTS TREND:

Out From Under Statement Tights £5 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Falke Lullaby 20 Den Women Tights £29 SHOP NOW These come in six different sizes.

Heist The Herringbone Net Patterned Tights Sherbet Pink £38 £15 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.