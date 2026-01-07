Hold the Boots and Loafers—Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing Minimalist Outfits With Trainers Instead

This year, I’m fully committing to minimalist fashion. Less trend-chasing, more outfits that actually work day to day. The kind of pieces you can rely on when you want to look put-together without overthinking it—aka the building blocks of a solid capsule wardrobe. When I look at the outfits I wear on repeat at this time of year, they almost always fall into the same category: simple winter outfits, anchored by great basics, clean lines, and comfortable shoes.
That’s where trainers come in. They’re practical, yes, but they also bring an ease to minimalist outfits like no other footwear can. Trainers soften tailored pieces, make pared-back layers feel modern, and stop clean silhouettes from tipping into “too polished.” It’s why so many minimalist style icons rely on them—they ground an outfit and make even the most considered looks feel effortless
Below, I’ve pulled together five minimalist outfit formulas that all work brilliantly with trainers. They’re simple, timeless, and exactly the kind of looks I’m leaning into this year. And should you find yourself in the mood to shop, I've curated an edit of the best minimalist staples and trainers to bring these outfits to life.
5 Minimalist Outfits With Trainers to Try in 2026:
1. Long Coat + Black Trousers + Simple Knit
Style Notes: A perfect look for the days where you just don't know what to wear. The long coat does most of the work, so everything underneath can stay really simple. Trainers are key here—they keep the look feeling easy and modern.
Shop the Look:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
Yes, you can look chic when it's cold outside.
H&M
Roll-Edge Jumper - Light Beige
There's seven pretty colours to choose from.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
These trousers belong in any minimalist's wardrobe.
CHLOÉ
Kick suede-trimmed leather sneakers
I've had my eye on these for a while now.
2. Straight-Leg Jeans + Sweater + Plaid Shirt
Style Notes: This is a great example of how layering can make a basic jeans-and-trainers outfit feel more interesting. The shirt around the waist adds just enough detail without making things fussy, and trainers keep the whole look relaxed. It’s comfortable, familiar, and exactly the sort of outfit you’ll reach for when you want something effortless.
Shop the Look:
COS
Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
I love a simple grey knit.
AGOLDE
Lana Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Straight-leg jeans will never go out of style.
ALIGNE
Taylor Flannel Checked Shirt
Wear this under your favourite knit, or wrap it around your waist for added layering.
BOTTEGA VENETA
Orbit Leather-Trimmed Suede and Shell Sneakers
Brown suede trainers are my new obsession.
3. Black Tee + Barrel Trousers
Style Notes: I love the simplicity of this look. A plain black tee balances out the shape of the trousers, and trainers are the obvious choice—they make the proportions work and stop the outfit feeling too “styled.” It’s proof that minimalist outfits don’t need much at all, just good shapes and easy footwear.
Shop the Look:
Whistles
Black Relaxed Tee
One word: staple.
M&S
Cotton Rich Barrel Leg Trousers
Barrel leg trousers aren't going anywhere this year.
DeMellier
The Stockholm
A true classic.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
Some days, you just want your trainers to do the talking.
4. Pinstripe Trousers + Long Coat
Style Notes: This tailoring could easily tip into office territory, but trainers bring it back down to earth. It’s the kind of look that feels very “London”—practical, slightly undone, and perfect for days when you’re walking a lot but still want to look good.