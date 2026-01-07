Hold the Boots and Loafers—Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing Minimalist Outfits With Trainers Instead

These five easy outfit formulas prove trainers are the most versatile shoes in a minimalist's wardrobe. Scroll on to see the minimalist, anti-trend outfits with trainers I'm set to recreate this year.

minimalist outfits with trainers hero
This year, I’m fully committing to minimalist fashion. Less trend-chasing, more outfits that actually work day to day. The kind of pieces you can rely on when you want to look put-together without overthinking it—aka the building blocks of a solid capsule wardrobe. When I look at the outfits I wear on repeat at this time of year, they almost always fall into the same category: simple winter outfits, anchored by great basics, clean lines, and comfortable shoes.

That’s where trainers come in. They’re practical, yes, but they also bring an ease to minimalist outfits like no other footwear can. Trainers soften tailored pieces, make pared-back layers feel modern, and stop clean silhouettes from tipping into “too polished.” It’s why so many minimalist style icons rely on them—they ground an outfit and make even the most considered looks feel effortless

Below, I’ve pulled together five minimalist outfit formulas that all work brilliantly with trainers. They’re simple, timeless, and exactly the kind of looks I’m leaning into this year. And should you find yourself in the mood to shop, I've curated an edit of the best minimalist staples and trainers to bring these outfits to life.

5 Minimalist Outfits With Trainers to Try in 2026:

1. Long Coat + Black Trousers + Simple Knit

Minimalist outfits with trainers

Style Notes: A perfect look for the days where you just don't know what to wear. The long coat does most of the work, so everything underneath can stay really simple. Trainers are key here—they keep the look feeling easy and modern.

2. Straight-Leg Jeans + Sweater + Plaid Shirt

Minimalist outfits with trainers

Style Notes: This is a great example of how layering can make a basic jeans-and-trainers outfit feel more interesting. The shirt around the waist adds just enough detail without making things fussy, and trainers keep the whole look relaxed. It’s comfortable, familiar, and exactly the sort of outfit you’ll reach for when you want something effortless.

3. Black Tee + Barrel Trousers

Minimalist outfits with trainers

Style Notes: I love the simplicity of this look. A plain black tee balances out the shape of the trousers, and trainers are the obvious choice—they make the proportions work and stop the outfit feeling too “styled.” It’s proof that minimalist outfits don’t need much at all, just good shapes and easy footwear.

4. Pinstripe Trousers + Long Coat

Minimalist outfits with trainers

Style Notes: This tailoring could easily tip into office territory, but trainers bring it back down to earth. It’s the kind of look that feels very “London”—practical, slightly undone, and perfect for days when you’re walking a lot but still want to look good.

