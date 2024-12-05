I've Tried On So Many Coats This Winter But I Keep Coming Back to One Elegant Style
As soon as winter arrived I had one item at the top of my to-do list— find a great coat. It’s one of those hero pieces that may only come out for a few months, but for the short time we wear it, its importance is undeniable. After spending time and effort putting together highly chic winter outfits, if we want to stay warm when heading out to Christmas parties or shopping days, they all end up being covered by an outer layer. That means our coat should be seriously chic, but I demand more. I want it to be chic, warm and of course practical. Enter the scarf coat.
Florrie wears the Mango Moon Wool Right Coat (£230)
Over the past few months of winter, I've tried on almost 50 coats (seriously) sharing my insights on fit and style with you, but one style I keep coming back to is the scarf coat. Brought back into the spotlight by Toteme, the scarf coat has been rising in popularity over the years, and this winter it has finally reached its peak. Undeniably elegant in silhouette, practical in already having a cosy scarf layer for those cooler moments, and ready to add a warm extra layer to all outfits from a coffee shop stroll to an evening out, a scarf coat is sure to prove its worth in wearability this season (and for many winters to come).
Florrie wears the Arket Fringe Scarf Jacket (£230)
We've seen over the years that designer brands have tapped into the elegant coat style, and this year high street brands have rolled up their sleeves to put an affordable spin on the style. Already this season I've been impressed by Mango's deep burgundy style with an oversized fit ready to be layered up with knits and a long silhouette that can go from day to night in a flash. I've also fallen for Arket's more understated take in a classic black that has sweet details of fringing on the ends of the scarf.
After discovering these two, I knew there must be more, so I've rounded up the very best high-street scarf coats below, just for you. There's a myriad of tonal shades, a mix of lengths from waist-length to floor-sweeping and plenty more design details you'll want to see.
Keep scrolling to shop the best high-street scarf coats.
Shop the best high street scarf coats:
The leather trim adds a considered design detail that makes this coat feel so high end.
Zara did a similar style a few years ago which our deputy editor, Maxine, bought when released and has worn every winter since.
This coat has just had a restock, that's how good it is. It also comes in black and camel.
The contrasting white stitching makes this even more striking.
The scarf is detachable so you can wear the simple coat even in the milder moments.
There's something about striped coats that always feel so cool.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
I Just Came Back From Paris—6 Coat Trends I Spotted Everywhere (and Bought Immediately)
*Adds to cart*
By Ana Escalante
-
Wait, Walmart Is So Good Right Now—23 Elevated Black Friday Sale Picks That Caught My Eye
See the chic and affordable deals.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Sorry to My Black Coats, But This Ultra-Luxe Color Is All I Care About for Winter
It makes everything look more expensive.
By Natalie Cantell
-
The Exact Coats, Boots, and Sweaters I'm Buying This Winter
Just my cozy little shopping list.
By Natalie Cantell
-
36 Black Dresses From Zara, Mango, and J.Crew That'll Rake In the Compliments
Can't go wrong.
By Natalie Cantell
-
26 Shopbop Sweaters, Coats, and Boots I Know Will Be Gone by Black Friday
The best ones are always the first to go.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
I Just Found the Chicest Sweaters, Coats, and Boots From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale—Enjoy
These finds will sell out by December 1.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I'm a Mom With 2 Young Kids—These 31 Easy Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Picks Make Me Feel Stylish
These are guaranteed to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes