I've Tried On So Many Coats This Winter But I Keep Coming Back to One Elegant Style

As soon as winter arrived I had one item at the top of my to-do list— find a great coat. It’s one of those hero pieces that may only come out for a few months, but for the short time we wear it, its importance is undeniable. After spending time and effort putting together highly chic winter outfits, if we want to stay warm when heading out to Christmas parties or shopping days, they all end up being covered by an outer layer. That means our coat should be seriously chic, but I demand more. I want it to be chic, warm and of course practical. Enter the scarf coat.

Florrie wears the Mango Moon Wool Right Coat (£230)

Over the past few months of winter, I've tried on almost 50 coats (seriously) sharing my insights on fit and style with you, but one style I keep coming back to is the scarf coat. Brought back into the spotlight by Toteme, the scarf coat has been rising in popularity over the years, and this winter it has finally reached its peak. Undeniably elegant in silhouette, practical in already having a cosy scarf layer for those cooler moments, and ready to add a warm extra layer to all outfits from a coffee shop stroll to an evening out, a scarf coat is sure to prove its worth in wearability this season (and for many winters to come).

Florrie wears the Arket Fringe Scarf Jacket (£230)

We've seen over the years that designer brands have tapped into the elegant coat style, and this year high street brands have rolled up their sleeves to put an affordable spin on the style. Already this season I've been impressed by Mango's deep burgundy style with an oversized fit ready to be layered up with knits and a long silhouette that can go from day to night in a flash. I've also fallen for Arket's more understated take in a classic black that has sweet details of fringing on the ends of the scarf.

After discovering these two, I knew there must be more, so I've rounded up the very best high-street scarf coats below, just for you. There's a myriad of tonal shades, a mix of lengths from waist-length to floor-sweeping and plenty more design details you'll want to see.

Mango Mango Moon Wool Rich Coat, Dark Red £230 SHOP NOW I instantly fell for the deep burgundy shade of this one.

Arket Fringe Scarf Jacket £229 SHOP NOW Cosy and chic, this is sure to be a piece you pull out every winter.

COS Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat £300 SHOP NOW The leather trim adds a considered design detail that makes this coat feel so high end.

ZARA Short Knitted Coat With Scarf £70 SHOP NOW Zara did a similar style a few years ago which our deputy editor, Maxine, bought when released and has worn every winter since.

John Lewis John Lewis Scarf Coat £179 SHOP NOW This coat has just had a restock, that's how good it is. It also comes in black and camel.

H&M Felted Jacket With Scarf £40 SHOP NOW Trust H&M to create a sleek version for under £50!

Autograph Wool Blend Longline Wrap Coat With Scarf £179 SHOP NOW Mark my words, this will move quickly.

MANGO Jacket With Scarf and Pockets £60 SHOP NOW Mango does it again.

ZARA Zw Collection Wool Blend Scarf Coat £149 SHOP NOW I did a double take when I saw this.

M&S Collection Textured Detachable Scarf Wrap Coat £75 SHOP NOW The contrasting white stitching makes this even more striking.

ZARA Zw Collection Wool Blend Scarf Coat £169 SHOP NOW Khaki shades are just as wearable as neutrals.

The White Company UK Double Faced Wool Short Scarf Coat £250 SHOP NOW The scarf is detachable so you can wear the simple coat even in the milder moments.

COS Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket £200 SHOP NOW There's something about striped coats that always feel so cool.

John Lewis John Lewis Scarf Coat £179 SHOP NOW So good I had to include the black version too.

ZARA 100% Wool Scarf Jacket £80 SHOP NOW Made from 100% wool.