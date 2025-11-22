The Coolest Londoners, Scandis and Parsians Agree—This Coat Trend is Winter’s Chicest Buy

With winter’s blustery days settling in for the long haul, the memory of stepping outside without at least three layers already feels distant. If you're on the hunt for a new-season coat to carry you stylishly through the coldest months, allow the chicest dressers in London, Paris and Copenhagen to guide you. This year, instead of relying on predictable puffers or the same wool coat on repeat, Europe’s coolest city dwellers are reaching for one hero piece: the sheepskin leather jacket.
Offering the same effortless edge of a classic leather jacket—just with a cold-weather upgrade—sheepskin styles bring warmth, comfort and a relaxed nonchalance to a wintery outfit. Whether shrugged on over a favourite knit or paired with tailored separates, the trend has an inherent throw-on ease that still feels considered.
Out and about in Europe's most stylish cities, you'll spot them worn with winter’s everyday staples, including straight-leg jeans, tailored trousers and a swishy skirt, but this jacket trend also gives your evening rotation a chic, unfussy feel.
While genuine sheepskin is undeniably an investment, there’s no shortage of convincing faux alternatives making the rounds right now. From AllSaints’ ultra-snuggly Flying Jacket to Zara’s clever reversible styles, read on to discover my edit of the best sheepskin leather jackets to buy now.
Shop Sheepskin Leather Jackets:
Zara
Reversible Jacket
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Zara
Short Double-Faced Jacket
This jacket comes up slightly larger than usual, meaning that it layers well over knits during winter.
Zara
Reversible Double-Faced Faux Leather Jacket
Style this with the leather side facing out, or reverse the jacket and wear the shearling on the outside.
Frame
The Shrunken Shearling Bomber
This cosy bomber jacket will keep you warm all winter.
Jigsaw
Italian Merino Shearling Coat
If you're looking for a warm winter buy, this jacket will keep you cosy all season.
French Connection
Suedette Zip Up Jacket
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
New Look
Black Faux Shearling Jacket
While I love this in the black, it also comes in a warm tan shade.
Whistles
Navy Annika Leather Aviator Jacket
This oversized jacket is perfect for daily styling.
AllSaints
Lorel Shearling Flying Jacket
I always come back to AllSaints for their chic collection of leather jackets.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.