The Coolest Londoners, Scandis and Parsians Agree—This Coat Trend is Winter’s Chicest Buy

Parisians, Londoners and Scandi girls have elevated their winter wardrobes with the sheepskin leather jacket trend. Discover the chicest styles available to shop now.

Collage of influencers wearing sheepskin leather jackets with jeans, trousers and skirts.
(Image credit: @sophie_robyn, @annabelrosendahl, @lindatol_)
With winter’s blustery days settling in for the long haul, the memory of stepping outside without at least three layers already feels distant. If you're on the hunt for a new-season coat to carry you stylishly through the coldest months, allow the chicest dressers in London, Paris and Copenhagen to guide you. This year, instead of relying on predictable puffers or the same wool coat on repeat, Europe’s coolest city dwellers are reaching for one hero piece: the sheepskin leather jacket.

Influencer @lindatol_ wears a black sheepskin leather jacket with a suede skirt and black knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Offering the same effortless edge of a classic leather jacket—just with a cold-weather upgrade—sheepskin styles bring warmth, comfort and a relaxed nonchalance to a wintery outfit. Whether shrugged on over a favourite knit or paired with tailored separates, the trend has an inherent throw-on ease that still feels considered.

Influencer @annabelrosendahl wears blue jeans with a leather sheepskin jacket and a leopard print bag.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Out and about in Europe's most stylish cities, you'll spot them worn with winter’s everyday staples, including straight-leg jeans, tailored trousers and a swishy skirt, but this jacket trend also gives your evening rotation a chic, unfussy feel.

Who What Wear Acting Fashion Editor @sophie_robyn wearing a brown sheepskin leather jacket with grey trousers.

(Image credit: @sophie_robyn)

While genuine sheepskin is undeniably an investment, there’s no shortage of convincing faux alternatives making the rounds right now. From AllSaints’ ultra-snuggly Flying Jacket to Zara’s clever reversible styles, read on to discover my edit of the best sheepskin leather jackets to buy now.

Shop Sheepskin Leather Jackets:

Explore More:
