Over the past year, luxury has been defined by a nostalgic mood, and it’s already laid the foundations for 2026. One of the most defining features of luxury designs is the heritage that they hold, and now, designer brands are leaning into this by digging through the archives to celebrate their history with rediscovered icons. Last year, we saw the return of a series of heritage bags, from Chloé’s Paddington to Balenciaga’s Le City. Now, it’s Gucci’s turn to remind us of its extensive expertise and iconography through the return of the Gucci Horsebit bag.
The double ring and bar that make up the Horsebit motif first appeared on a pair of Gucci loafers in 1953, which would come to be one of the House’s most recognisable pieces, and two years later, the hardware accent was presented on the runways. Since then, the distinctive motif has remained a constant presence in Gucci’s designs. From belts to toe boxes on heels, this luxury iconography has accented a series of the brand’s best pieces, and in turn, came to be layered onto the exterior of one heritage bag that is set to return in a big way for 2026.
The Horsebit bag was first presented over 70 years ago, and since then, various creative directors have had their own take on the style. Under Tom Ford, the style was elongated into an east-west shade with thick straps and an oversized horsebit motif, whilst Alessandro Michele's tenure saw the Horsebit both dramaticised on the 2023 spring/summer shows after returning to its more original form during the 2021 resort collection. Last year, the iconic Gucci bag returned once again, this time in a truer form to the original with a camera bag shape, crossbody strap which can be adjusted for over-the-shoulder wear, and a more subtle horsebit accent. This time, models clutched the Horsebit bag in hand, now with softened leather and an oversized form.
As with each reinvention of the Horsebit bag, the effect of the latest unveiling was immediate. From Alexa Chung to Alex Consani, fashionable people dug through their collections for archival styles and invested in the latest releases, firmly cementing this It bags return. In terms of the latest offerings, the Horsebit comes in a series of sizes from small to large, with smooth leather, soft suede and the bold GG supreme canvas. The style makes for a spacious shoulder bag, with an adjustable strap to wear crossbody or over the shoulder. Inside, you'll find three gussets with a zip pocket and slip pocket to keep treasured essentials close to hand.
If you're ready to invest in an It bag that has already proven its worth over the past 70 year, scroll on to shop the Gucci Horsebit. Plus, you can find more Gucci bags that also have a seriously timeless appeal.
